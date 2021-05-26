NWA Powerrr Results 5/25/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

– The show started with Kyle Davis interviewing the NWA World Tag Team Champions, Aron Stevens and JR Kratos. Stevens initially hired Kratos as a mercenary, but he wants to start winning matches the right way.

First Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

JR Kratos and Jax Dane will start things off. Dane pie faces Kratos. Dane talks smack to Kratos. Forearm Exchange. Dane HeadButts Kratos. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos sends Dane to the corner. Kratos with a corner clothesline. Dane levels Kratos with The Body Avalanche. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Dane. Dane with a running clothesline. Kratos responds with a short-arm clothesline. Dane drives Kratos back first into the turnbuckles. Dane with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dane tags in Crimson. Assisted Body Avalanche. Crimson scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Crimson with clubbing elbow smashes. Crimson applies the cravate. Kratos slaps Crimson in the face. Kratos applies a front face lock. Stevens tags himself in. Stevens punches Crimson in the back. Stevens HeadButts Crimson. Crimson reverses out of the irish whip from Stevens. Crimson with another elbow knockdown for a two count. Crimson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Crimson tags in Dane.

Dane punches Stevens in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Dane delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dane talks smack to Stevens. Stevens targets the midsection of Dane. Dane punches Stevens in the back. Dane with a forearm smash. Dane tags in Crimson. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Crimson applies a rear chin lock. Stevens with elbows into the midsection of Crimson. Crimson drives Stevens back first into the turnbuckles. Crimson tags in Dane. Dane repeatedly stomps on Stevens chest. Dane with The Body Avalanche. Crimson knocks Kratos off the ring apron. War Kings hits their Vertical Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos knocks Dane off the apron. Kratos with two haymakers. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dane is raining down haymakers. The referee admonishes Dane. A undisclosed performer wearing a hoodie decked Crimson with a loaded haymaker behind the referee’s back. Kratos hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

Nick Aldis Interview

Kyle Davis: Well, Nick, you have the exhibition match coming up, but I do have to ask, is there any regret with you asking the members of Strictly Business to essentially give up their opportunity?

Nick Aldis: UGH! What is it with people like you? You, Galli, all these gossip websites that asks me a question about something and then turns it into, “Nick Aldis SHOOTS on certain subject.” Yeah, I see you. You are all the same. You’re all looking for click bait, you’re all trying to make a name for yourself at my expense. Never forget that I see everything and I’m watching you very closely. But no matter, it goes with the territory when you are The Worlds Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, it rolls off my back. Never forget that I am the dealer. I am The National Treasure. The real worlds champion. And when it comes to the business you were just describing, I didn’t force them not to do it, I simply made a suggestion and we operate as a unit, something that you know nothing about because you’re always going into business for yourself.

Everyone else is playing checkers and I’m playing chess, because I’m the puppet master. And what happens when I pull the strings, Kyle? People dance. Dance, Kyle. In addition to being the puppet master, I am also a star marker, just go and look at my track record. Now, that brings us to tonight. I have very benevolently, graciously given another opportunity to another up and coming sensation in the sport of professional wrestling, Matty Mims. Great young prospect. He gets an exhibition. Five minutes with the worlds champion. So, here we are, I am ready to deliver once again and deliver the NWA another star.

Kyle Davis: Speaking of the battle royal, isn’t there any concern for you that perhaps maybe one of those individual could win and actually be a threat to this championship around your waist?

Nick Aldis: Listen, skippy, you don’t become the worlds champion for over 900 days by being worried about what may happen, okay? You’ve got to live in the moment, that’s zen, you know what I mean? So, as far as the battle royal goes, hey, I just learn to just make peace with it, right. Nobody knows who’s even in this thing, I mean, I don’t know.

Kyle Davis: I’m sorry to interrupt but I do know some of the competitors and some of these names are pretty interesting.

– He points out Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, Matt Cross, and Trevor Murdoch.

Nick Aldis: This is official?

Kyle Davis: Oh, it’s official. Again, I’m one of those dirtsheet guys that gets information.

Nick Aldis: Watch yourself.

Second Match: Nick Aldis vs Matthew Mims In A Non-Title Exhibition Match

Aldis accuses Galli for being behind the conspiracy against him. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Aldis with a thumb to the eye. Aldis continues to talk smack to Galli. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Mims. Aldis backs Mims into the ropes. Aldis whips Mims across the ring. Mims holds onto the ropes. Mims kicks Aldis in the chest. Mims bodyslams Aldis. Mims with a Running Splash for a two count. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Mims. Mims decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver. Aldis connects with The Tombstone PileDriver. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis makes Mims tap out to The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Third Match: Thunder Rosa w/Melina vs. Kamille w/Taryn Terrell. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA World Women’s Championship. If Kamille Wins, Thunder Rosa Can’t Work Anywhere Outside Of The NWA.

Huge standoff after the bell rings. Kamille shoves Rosa. Rosa applies a waist lock. Rosa with clubbing blows to Kamille’s back. Rosa with a single leg pick. Rosa applies The Ankle Lock. Rosa repeatedly slams the right knee of Kamille on the canvas. Rosa shoves Kamille. Kamille with a snap mare escape. Kamille kicks Rosa in the back. Rosa rolls around Kamille. Rosa with a double leg trip. Rosa grapevines the legs of Kamille. Rosa rolls Kamille over for a one count. Rosa applies the single leg crab. Kamille grabs a side headlock. Kamille with a side headlock takeover. Rosa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. Kamille slips out of the jackknife pinning predicament. Rosa grapevines the legs of Kamille. Rosa with a Modified Surfboard Stretch for a two count. Rosa applies a waist lock. Rosa transitions into The Full Nelson Lock. Kamille with a back press for a one count. Rosa applies a bodyscissors hold. Rosa grapples around Kamille. Rosa goes back to the single leg crab. Rosa hammers down on Kamille’s ribs. Kamille grabs Rosa’s hair. Kamille rolls Rosa over for a two count.

Rosa maintains control of the left leg of Kamille. Rosa is tying Kamille up in a knot. Kamille reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosa kicks the left knee of Kamille. Rosa drops Kamille with The Running Bulldog. Kamille sends Rosa face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kamille is throwing haymakers at Rosa. Kamille whips Rosa into the turnbuckles. Kamille hammerlocks Rosa’s shoulders around the middle rope. Kamille with clubbing blows to Rosa’s chest. Kamille talks smack to Rosa. Rosa with elbows into the midsection of Kamille. Kamille punches Rosa in the back. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Rosa. Kamille applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Rosa with clubbing axe handle strikes. Kamille clotheslines Rosa for a one count. Kamille with Two BackBreakers across the knee. Kamille targets Rosa’s ribs. Rosa kicks Kamille in the ribs. Kamille backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. Kamille uppercuts Rosa. Kamille nails Rosa with a throat thrust. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosa. Kamille kicks Rosa in the back. Kamille with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Kamille punches Rosa in the back. Kamille Powerslams Rosa for a two count. Rosa unloads two chops. Rosa repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kamille. Kamille applies The Bear Hug.

Kamille with a Vertical Suplex. Kamille levels Rosa with The Body Avalanche. Kamille puts Rosa on the top turnbuckle. Rosa denies The SuperPlex. Rosa HeadButts Kamille. Rosa with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb out of the corner. Melina pulls Terrell out of the ring. Melina starts running after Terrell. Rosa with a basement dropkick. Rosa and Kamille are brawling on the outside. Rosa sends Kamille shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosa slams Kamille’s head on the announce table. Rosa continues to use the ring post as a weapon. Rosa repeatedly drives Kamille back first into the edge of the ring frame for a two count. Rosa applies a top wrist lock. Rosa with a back heel trip for a two count. Rosa hyperextends the left shoulder of Kamille. Rosa applies an arm-bar. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Rosa side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a corner clothesline. Rosa with The ShotGun Meteora.

Rosa applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch in the ropes. Rosa dropkicks the back of Kamille for a two count. Rosa applies The CrossFace. Kamille with The Rolling Senton. Kamille gets distracted by Melina. Kamille clotheslines Melina off the ring apron. Rosa rolls Kamille over for a one count. Rosa connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Rosa hammerlocks the left shoulder of Kamille around the bottom rope. Bodyshot Exchange. Rosa applies The Octopus Stretch. Rollup Exchange. Kamille nails Rosa with The Pump Kick. Kamille toys around with Rosa. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Kamille with The Samoan Drop for a one count. Kamille with clubbing blows to Rosa’s back. Rosa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kamille BuckleBombs Rosa. Kamille with The Rolling Senton. Kamille Spears Rosa for a two count. Rosa sends Kamille shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa rolls Kamille over for a two count. Rosa applies The Omoplata as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Fourth Match: 16-Man Battle Royal. The Winner Will Battle Nick Aldis For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA When Our Shadows Fall

Participants (Trevor Murdoch, Mims, Fred Rosser, Marshe Rockett, Matt Cross, Jax Dane, Crimson, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, Parrow, Odinson, Sal Rinauro, Tyrus, Chris Adonis, and Thomas Latimer)

Order Of Eliminations

1.) Sal Rinauro was eliminated by Tyrus

2.) Odinson was eliminated by Parrow

3.) Parrow was eliminated by Jax Dane

4.) Jeremiah Plunkett was eliminated by Marshe Rockett

5.) Mims was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

6.) Marshe Rockett was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

7.) Fred Rosser was eliminated by Crimson

8.) Jordan Clearwater was eliminated by Tyrus

9.) Crimson was eliminated by Matt Cross

10.) Jax Dane was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

11.) Slice Boogie was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

12.) Matt Cross was eliminated by Thomas Latimer

13.) Tyrus was eliminated by The Pope

14.) Thomas Latimer was eliminated by Chris Adonis

15.) Chris Adonis was eliminated by Trevor Murdoch

Winner: Trevor Murdoch

