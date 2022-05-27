NWA Powerrr Results 5/27/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Tyrus)

First Match: Ella Envy vs. Max The Impaler

Impaler attacks Envy before the bell rings. Impaler repeatedly stomps on Envy’s chest. Envy ducks a clothesline from Impaler. Envy with forearm shivers. Envy repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Impaler. Impaler drops Envy with a shoulder tackle. Envy with a JawBreaker. Envy dropkicks Impaler. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Impaler applies a waist lock. Impaler falls on Envy’s back for a two count.

Impaler sends Envy to the corner. Impaler levels Envy with The Body Avalanche. Impaler kicks Envy in the face. Envy fights from underneath. Impaler whips Envy across the ring. Impaler clotheslines Envy. Envy with heavy bodyshots. Impaler punches Envy in the back. Impaler tugs on Envy’s hair. Impaler HeadButts Envy. Impaler goes for The Dominator, but Envy lands back on her feet. Impaler connects with The Waste Plant to pickup the victory.

Winner: Max The Impaler via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis had backstage interview with Jax Dane and Chris Silvio. Dane talks about how he’s the face of NWA USA.

Second Match: Cyon vs. Joe Alonzo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Cyon goes for a monkey flip, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Cyon applies a side headlock. Alonzo whips Cyon across the ring. Cyon drops Alonzo with a shoulder tackle. Alonzo pops back on his feet. Alonzo with a shoulder tackle. Cyon pops back on his feet. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Alonzo dumps Cyon out of the ring. Cyon regroups on the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Alonzo goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Cyon holds onto the ropes. Cyon with a double leg takedown. Cyon catapults Alonzo face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Cyon scores the elbow knockdown. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Cyon rams his boot across Alonzo’s face. Cyon puts his leg on the back of Alonzo’s neck. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon decks Alonzo with a back elbow smash. Cyon whips Alonzo into the turnbuckles for a two count. Alonzo kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments.

Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Alonzo attacks the midsection of Cyon. Cyon with Three Bodyslams for a two count. Cyon repeatedly kicks Alonzo in the back. Cyon with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cyon stands on the back of Alonzo’s neck. Cyon dumps Alonzo out of the ring. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Cyon rolls Alonzo back into the ring. Cyon applies the bow and arrow stretch. Cyon rams his boot across Alonzo’s face. Cyon with two forearm smashes. Cyon whips Alonzo across the ring. Alonzo kicks Cyon in the chest. Alonzo with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Alonzo rolls Cyon over for a two count. Alonzo with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Cyon launches Alonzo over the top rope. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Alonzo pulls Cyon out of the ring.

Alonzo lands The Suicide Dive. Alonzo sends Cyon face first into the steel ring post. Alonzo goes for another Suicide Dive, but Cyon counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Both guys avoid the referee’s ten count. Forearm Exchange. Cyon denies The Cutter. Alonzo dives over Cyon. Alonzo rolls under a clothesline from Cyon. Alonzo hits The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Alonzo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cyon with two chops. Cyon with forearm shivers. Cyon follows that with The SuperPlex for a two count. Cyon BuckleBombs Alonzo. Alonzo with an Inside Out Lariat. Alonzo hammers down on the back of Cyon’s neck. Alonzo connects with The Roll Of The Dice for a two count. Alonzo with a Running Kick for a two count. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Cyon answers with The Inside Out Suplex. Cyon applies The Romero Special. Cyon sends Alonzo face first into the canvas for a two count. Cyon hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver for a two count. Alonzo SuperKicks Cyon. Cyon plants Alonzo with Two Rolling Death Valley Drivers to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon via Pinfall

Updated NWA Alwayz Ready Match Card

1.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/Taryn Terrell

2.) The Fixers vs. The Mortons vs. AJ Cazana & TBD In A Triple Threat Match

3.) Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens. Aron Stevens Retirement Match

4.) Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Matthew Mims For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

5.) Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

6.) La Rebellion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

7.) The Hex (c) vs. Pretty Empowered For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

8.) Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King For The NWA World Women’s Championship

9.) Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis In A Steel Cage Or Death Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Third Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox

Knox is playing mind games with Murdoch. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm/HeadButt Exchange. Big Boot Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double haymaker. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Knox. Murdoch clotheslines Knox to the floor. Murdoch punches Knox in the back. Murdoch with a knife edge chop. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch kicks Knox in the face. Murdoch rolls Knox back into the ring. Knox sends Murdoch shoulder first into the steel ring post. Knox punches Murdoch in the back. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Knox. Murdoch is picking Knox apart. Knox rakes the eyes of Murdoch. Knox dumps Murdoch face first on the steel barricade. Knox with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s chest. Knox kicks Murdoch in the face. Knox punches Murdoch in the back. Knox with a short-arm clothesline. Knox with a Leg Drop for a two count.

Knox applies a rear chin lock. Murdoch puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Murdoch with elbows into the midsection of Knox. Knox punches Murdoch in the back. Knox goes for a Bodyslam, but Murdoch lands back on his feet. Murdoch sends Knox into the ropes. Murdoch kicks Knox in the face. Murdoch drops Knox with The DDT. Murdoch with two clotheslines. Murdoch with The SpineBuster. Knox avoids The Flying Knee Strike. Knox with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Knox with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Murdoch slaps Knox in the face. Knox hits The Twisting DDT for a two count. Knox argues with the referee. Knox grabs the ring bell. The referee snatches the ring bell out of Knox’s hands. Knox shoves down the referee which forces the disqualification. After the match, Murdoch clotheslines Knox over the top rope.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Disqualification

