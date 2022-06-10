NWA Powerrr Results 6/10/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Austin Idol)

– The show started with Kyle Davis interviewing Tyrus in the ring. Tyrus was willing to give a young fan a copy of his new book for the steep price of $1,000.

First Match: Nick Aldis vs. Brian Myers

Myers attacks Aldis before the bell rings. Aldis and Myers are brawling around the ringside area. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Myers. Myers slams Aldis head on the ring apron. Aldis kicks Myers in the gut. Aldis punches Myers in the back. Aldis rams Myers face against the steel barricade. Aldis slams Myers head on the apron. Aldis hammers down on the back of Myers neck. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Aldis. Aldis with a Hip Toss onto the ramp way. Aldis is fired up. Aldis rolls Myers back into the ring. Aldis with three haymakers. Aldis sends Myers to the corner. Myers decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis side steps The Missile Dropkick. Myers denies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Myers regroups on the outside. Aldis with a forearm smash. Aldis slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Aldis tugs on Myers hair. Myers yanks Aldis off the middle turnbuckle pad. Myers kicks Aldis in the face. Myers repeatedly stomps on Aldis chest. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Myers applies a rear chin lock. Aldis with heavy bodyshots. Myers sweeps out the legs of Aldis. Myers with a falling axe handle strike for a two count. Myers dumps Aldis out of the ring. Myers repeatedly stomps on Aldis back. Myers uses the middle rope as a weapon. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Aldis with heavy bodyshots. Aldis with a forearm smash. Aldis avoids the leg sweep. Myers pulls Aldis out of the ring. Myers drives Aldis back first into the ring apron. Myer rolls Aldis back into the ring. Aldis has Myers perched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis with The SuperPlex. Aldis with two haymakers. Aldis whips Myers across the ring. Myers kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis with two haymakers. Aldis sends Myers into the ropes.

Myers ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Aldis with a flying back elbow strike. Myers decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Myers rakes the eyes of Aldis. Myers Spears Aldis for a two count. Myers goes for The Roster Cut, but Aldis counters with a knee lift. Aldis connects with The Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Aldis ascends to the top turnbuckle. Myers pushes the referee into the ropes. Myers with two haymakers. Aldis denies The SuperPlex. Aldis sends Myers chest first into the canvas. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Myers tugs on the referee’s shirt. Myers delivers the low blow. Myers drops Aldis with The Roster Cut for a two count. Aldis had his foot on the bottom rope. Myers argues with the referee. Myers pie faces Aldis. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis makes Myers tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Second Match: Tyrus w/Austin Idol vs. KC Roxx Idol In A Bodyslam Challenge For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Tyrus denies the first bodyslam attempt. Roxx starts doing push ups in the corner. Tyrus shoves Roxx into the canvas after the second attempt. Tyrus is still wearing his baseball cap. Roxx delivers the low blow which forces the disqualification. After the match, Roxx punches Tyrus. Tyrus drops Roxx with a shoulder tackle. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch. Tyrus stands on Roxx’s back. Tyrus plants Roxx with The Vader Bomb. Matthew Mims walks into the ring. Tyrus pie faces Mims.

Mims ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Mims drops Tyrus with a leaping shoulder tackle. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims transitions into a corner mount. Mims puts on Tyrus’ baseball cap. Tyrus denies The Bodyslam. Tyrus nails Mims with The Flatliner. Tyrus with an Elbow Drop. Tyrus applies an arm-bar. Cyon storms into the ring to make the save. Cyon stomps on Mims chest. Cyon connects with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Cyon has officially joined Idol Mania Sports Management.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Disqualification

Updated NWA Alwayz Ready Match Card

1.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/Taryn Terrell

2.) The Fixers vs. The Mortons vs. AJ Cazana & TBD In A Triple Threat Match

3.) Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens. Aron Stevens Retirement Match

4.) Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Matthew Mims For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

5.) Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

6.) La Rebellion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

7.) The Hex (c) vs. Pretty Empowered For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

8.) Brian Myers vs. Samuel Shaw

9.) Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

10.) Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King For The NWA World Women’s Championship

11.) Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis In A Steel Cage Or Death Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Third Match: Kamille & Kenzie Paige vs. Kilynn King & Missa Kate

Kenzie Paige and Missa Kate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kate backs Paige into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Kate pulls Paige down to the mat. Paige ducks a clothesline from Kate. Paige pulls down Kate’s pants. Paige rolls Kate over for a two count. Paige with a single leg takedown. Paige with a jackknife cover for a two count. Paige follows that with a backslide cover for a two count. Paige with an arm-ringer. Paige applies a wrist lock. Paige tags in Kamille. Kamille applies a wrist lock. Kamille with a Delayed Bodyslam. Kate tags in King. King talks smack to Kamille. Kate tags herself in. Kamille slaps Kate in the chest. Kamille uppercuts Kate. Kamille with two haymakers. Kamille with a Big Biel Throw. Kamille is choking Kate with her boot. Kamille tags in Paige. Paige repeatedly stomps on Kate’s chest. Paige unloads two knife edge chops. Paige applies a wrist lock. Kate rakes the eyes of Paige. Kate dumps Paige face first on the top rope for a two count.

Paige decks Kate with a back elbow smash. Paige knocks King off the ring apron. Kate sends Paige face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kate with a Running Pump Knee Strike. King tags herself in. King with a Running Meteora. King sends Paige back first into the canvas for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige with a chop/forearm/foot stomp combination. King catches Paige in mid-air. King Powerslams Paige for a two count. King slams Paige’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. King tags in Kate. Kate plays around with Paige. Kate with a Vertical Suplex. Kate applies a rear chin lock. Paige attacks the midsection of Kate. Kate pulls Paige down to the mat for a one count. Kate tags in King. King and Kate repeatedly stomps on Paige’s chest. Paige is displaying her fighting spirit. King applies a front face lock. King with clubbing blows to Paige’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, King hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Paige avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King nails Paige with The Hook Kick. King taunts Kamille. Paige kicks King in the face. Paige with a forearm smash to Kate. King stops Paige in her tracks. King dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Paige rolls King over for a two count. Paige hits The CodeBreaker. Kamille and Kate are tagged in. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Kate. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Kate’s chest. Kamille sends Kate back first into the turnbuckles. Kamille with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Kate denies The Vertical Suplex. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Kate with a Roundhouse Kick. King and Paige are tagged in. Paige ducks a clothesline from King. Paige and King are trading back and forth shots. Paige connects with The Kenzie Cutter for a two count. Kamille drops Kate with The Running Leg Lariat. Kamille grabs King from behind. Paige inadvertently SuperKicks King. Paige with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by King. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King & Missa Kate via Pinfall

