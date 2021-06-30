NWA Powerrr Results 6/29/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, and Tim Storm)

– The show starts off with a major announcement from Joe Galli. The NWA will be introducing a brand new point based tournament dubbed, The Championship Series. It will start on July 13th.

First Match: Jennacide w/Taryn Terrell vs. Lady Frost

Jennacide applies a wrist lock. Jennacide works on the left shoulder of Frost. Jennacide with a wrist lock takedown for a one count. Jennacide maintains wrist control. Jennacide with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jennacide sends Frost to the corner. Frost side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Frost dropkicks the left knee of Jennacide. Frost with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Frost with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Terrell runs interference. Jennacide knocks Frost off the top turnbuckle. Jennacide repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Frost. Jennacide is picking Frost apart. Jennacide applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Frost rolls Jennacide over for a one count.

Jennacide kicks Frost in the chest. Jennacide uses the middle rope as weapon. Terrell wraps the left shoulder of Frost around the bottom rope. Jennacide pulls Frost down to the mat for a one count. Jennacide applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Jennacide rolls Frost over for a one count. Jennacide applies an arm-bar. Frost with forearm shivers. Jennacide with a knife edge chop. Frost sends Jennacide shoulder first into the steel ring post. Frost with the schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Frost with the sunset flip for a two count. Frost follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jennacide punches Frost in the back. Jennacide connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

– Colby Corino viciously attacked Sal Rinauro. That caused the cancellation of tonight’s NWA Worlds Television Championship Match.

– Ricky Morton Training School Vignette.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: Aron Stevens, Mims, and Captain Yuma vs. JR Kratos & Hawx Aerie In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mims and Luke Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Mims applies a side headlock. Mims with a side headlock takeover. Luke rolls Mims over for a one count. Mims keeps grasp on the side headlock. Luke whips Mims across the ring. Mims drops Luke with a shoulder tackle. Luke drops down on the canvas. Mims catches Luke in mid-air. Mims with a Delayed Bodyslam. Mims with two deep arm-drags. Mims applies an arm-bar. Mims tags in Stevens. Stevens forgot that he was holding the tag rope. Luke applies a side headlock. Stevens whips Luke across the ring. Stevens with a drop toe hold. Stevens applies a front face lock. Stevens tags in Mims.

Mims with clubbing blows to Luke’s back. Luke decks Mims with a JawBreaker. Luke tags in PJ. Luke with a Spinning Leg Lariat. PJ with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Mims tags in Yuma. Yuma wants a piece of Kratos. PJ tags in Kratos. Yuma plays to the crowd. Yuma measures up to Kratos. Kratos dumps Yuma with a shoulder tackle. Yuma unloads a flurry of strikes, but it’s having zero effect on Kratos. Kratos rocks Yuma with a forearm smash. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. La Rebellion starts cutting a mid-match promo at the podium. They are not pleased with the level of the competition in the NWA Tag Team Division. La Rebellion attacks Yuma which causes the disqualification. After the match, a pier six brawl ensues. La Rebellion heads to the backstage area.

Winner: Aron Stevens, Mims, and Captain Yuma via Disqualification

JTG & Strictly Business Segment

Kyle Davis: Thank you for joining me gentlemen. Now, of course the main event next week will be the finals where we’ll crown a champion. I know you (Adonis) keep saying you are the champion, however, this tournament seems to say otherwise. JTG, you’re close to gold. How does it feel?

JTG: Like I said before, I’m here for one reason and one reason only, gold. And, Chris Adonis, I don’t know if you walked under a ladder, broke some mirrors, but you happen to be the unlucky individual that’s in my way and that’s a bad place for anybody to be. When we do go at it, we’re going to war.

Kyle Davis: Chris, War! How do you feel?

Chris Adonis: If anybody’s ready for war, it’s Chris Adonis. That’s my National Championship. And look at you, standing out here all tough, all by yourself, look at you. No friends. Think about it, Jay, I’ve got an insurance policy called Strictly Business. And I guarantee…

– Fred Rosser joins the conversation.

JTG: What did you say? I couldn’t hear you.

Fred Rosser: Wait a minute, I was about to hit this beautiful city of Atlanta, and then I saw to damn bullies, and if there’s one thing that I can’t stand, it’s a bully. JTG, if you need backup, I ain’t hard to find.

Third Match: Kylie Rae vs. Melina

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Rae wants Melina to shake her hand. Melina shoves Rae. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melina applies a side headlock. Rae reverses the hold. Melina applies a hammerlock. Melina brings Rae down to the mat. Rae transitions into a front face lock. Rae with a side headlock takeover. Melina answers with the headscissors escape. Rae hooks the inside leg for a two count. Melina attacks the midsection of Rae. Melina with a forearm smash. Melina whips Rae into the turnbuckles. Melina with a running forearm smash. Melina is choking Rae with her knee. Melina is mauling Rae in the corner. Melina delivers the thumb to the eye. Melina rakes the eyes of Rae. The referee admonishes Melina.

Melina drives her knee into the midsection of Rae. Melina rams Rae’s face across the middle strand. Melina toys around with Rae. Melina ducks a clothesline from Rae. Melina pulls Rae down to the mat for a two count. Melina with clubbing crossfaces. Melina tugs on Rae’s face. Melina slams Rae’s face on the canvas. Melina applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rae rolls Melina over for a two count. Rae delivers a gut punch. Rae with forearm shivers. Rae with a Spinning Back Kick. Melina buries her shoulder into the midsection of Rae. Melina hits The DDT for a two count. Melina with the irish whip. Rae decks Melina with a back elbow smash. Rae kicks Melina in the face. Rae dives over Melina. Rae clotheslines Melina for a two count. Melina drives her knee into the midsection of Rae. Rae denies The Reverse DDT. Rae SuperKicks Melina to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Pinfall

