NWA Powerrr Results 6/3/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Madusa)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Erick Jackson vs. Matt Vine

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vine applies a side headlock. Jackson whips Vine across the ring. Vine drops Jackson with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Vine grabs side headlock. Jackson sends Vine into the ropes. Vine with another shoulder tackle. Jackson drops down on the canvas. Vine with a Counter Hip Toss. Misfired Bodyslams. Vine sends Jackson into the ropes. Vine scores the elbow knockdown. Following a snap mare takeover, Vine with a running boot. Vine repeatedly stomps on Jackson’s back. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Vine drives his knee into the midsection of Jackson. Vine slams Jackson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Vine reverses out of the irish whip from Jackson. Jackson with two back elbow smashes. Vine clotheslines Jackson. Vine applies a rear chin lock. Jackson with elbows into the midsection of Vine. Vine answers with a knee lift. Vine sends Jackson to the corner. Jackson kicks Vine in the face. Jackson is throwing haymakers at Vine. Jackson dropkicks Vine. Jackson scores the elbow knockdown. Jackson ducks a clothesline from Vine. Jackson hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Jackson dives over Vine. Jackson whips Vine across the ring. Jackson leapfrogs over Vine. Vine connects with The Instant Classic to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Vine via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis had a backstage interview with Danny Deals and The Ill Begotten who are promoting their upcoming match on NWA USA.

– Matt Cardona/Nick Aldis Video Package.

– Kamille tells Kyle Davis that she can’t wait for her and Thom Latimer to become the true power couple of the NWA. Kamille gives Kilynn King her props, but she won’t become the NWA World Women’s Champion at NWA Alwayz Ready.

Second Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Rhett Titus

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titus with a fireman’s carry takeover. Titus applies an arm-bar. Latimer answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Titus scores the ankle pick. Titus with a waist lock go-behind. Titus shoots the half for a one count. Latimer applies a hammerlock. Titus with a headscissors takedown. Titus goes for the sunset flip, but Latimer lands back on his feet. Titus drops down on the canvas. Latimer sends Titus into the ropes. Double Leapfrog. Latimer with a Hip Toss. Latimer scores the elbow knockdown. Latimer is favoring his left elbow in the corner. Titus blocks The Vertical Suplex. Titus slams the left shoulder of Latimer on the top rope. Latimer side steps Titus into the turnbuckles. Titus kicks the left shoulder of Latimer. Titus drops his weight on the left shoulder of Latimer.

Titus with a deep arm-drag. Titus with a shoulder kick. Titus repeatedly drives his knees into the left shoulder of Latimer for a two count. Titus applies an arm-bar. Titus transitions into a hammerlock. Titus drives Latimer shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Titus with a Hip Toss for a two count. Titus applies a top wrist lock. Latimer with a Deadlift Slam. Latimer pushes Titus away. Titus goes for repeated wrist locks. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Latimer clotheslines Titus. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Titus denies the irish whip. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer whips Titus across the ring. Titus denies The Brighter Side Of Suffering. Latimer Spears Titus for a two count. Latimer goes for The Brighter Side Of Suffering, but Titus lands back on his feet. Titus with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus applies The Rings Of Saturn. Titus with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Latimer prevents the backslide cover. Titus hammers down on the left shoulder of Latimer. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Titus. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

Updated NWA Alwayz Ready Match Card

1.) Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/Taryn Terrell

2.) The Fixers vs. The Mortons vs. AJ Cazana & TBD In A Triple Threat Match

3.) Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens. Aron Stevens Retirement Match

4.) Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Matthew Mims For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

5.) Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

6.) La Rebellion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

7.) The Hex (c) vs. Pretty Empowered For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

8.) Kamille (c) vs. Kilynn King For The NWA World Women’s Championship

9.) Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis In A Steel Cage Or Death Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Third Match: Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Quick shoving contest. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Corino applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Corino across the ring. Corino runs into Homicide. Shoulder Block Exchange. Homicide drops Corino with a shoulder tackle. Homicide bodyslams Corino. Corino kicks Homicide in the face. Corino bodyslams Homicide. Homicide kicks Corino in the face. Homicide blocks a clothesline from Corino. Corino prevents the backslide cover. Corino with a side headlock takeover. Homicide kicks Corino in the gut. Corino denies The Cop Killa. Corino talks smack to Homicide. Corino slaps Homicide in the face. Homicide clotheslines Corino. Homicide whips Corino across the ring. Homicide scores the elbow knockdown. Homicide is throwing haymakers at Corino. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide hits Three Amigos.

Homicide with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Corino with heavy bodyshots. Homicide starts biting the left ear of Corino. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex. Corino dropkicks Homicide off the top turnbuckle. Corino with The Slingshot Pescado. Corino poses for the crowd. Corino rolls Homicide back into the ring. Corino stomps on Homicide’s chest. Corino with The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino transitions into a ground and pound attack. Corino goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Homicide counters with Two NeckBreakers. Homicide goes for The Sunset Flip, but Corino counters with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Corino drives his knee into Homicide’s back. Corino fish hooks Homicide. Corino applies a rear chin lock. Corino rakes the eyes of Homicide. Corino with a forearm smash. Corino puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Homicide punches Corino in the back.

Corino denies The Tornado DDT. Corino side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Corino with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash for a two count. Corino with The Inverted Lungblower for a two count. Homicide avoids The 450 Splash. Homicide drills Corino with The BrainBuster for a two count. Homicide puts Corino on the top turnbuckle. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide argues with the referee. Corino ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Corino drops Homicide with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Corino grabs a weapon from inside the middle turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Corino. Corino delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Corino with the jackknife cover for a two count. Corino goes for The Sonsetter, but Homicide rolls him over for a two count. Corino SuperKicks Homicide. Corino puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino goes for The Top Rope FrankenSteiner, but Homicide counters with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

