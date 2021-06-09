NWA Powerrr Results 6/8/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, and Tim Storm)

"This is something I've wanted to do for a very, very, VERY long time" @mickiejames will executive produce the FIRST all-women's NWA PPV pic.twitter.com/LMi3tlKT5p — NWA (@nwa) June 8, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Joe Galli interviewed the brand new NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille. Kamille made good on her promise that she was going to become Women’s Champion on her first try. Galli got into an argument with Thomas Latimer. Latimer makes out with Kamille. Galli is still livid over what happened in the main event of When Our Shadows Fall. The rest of Strictly Business joins the conversation. Adonis is trying to calm down Aldis. Aldis threatens to put Galli in the hospital if he crosses the line with his tone.

Aldis says that he’s here to celebrate Kamille. Tim Storm had to take over the interview. Adonis is not happy about the upcoming National Heavyweight Title Tournament. Aldis says that Billy Corgan can’t get the job done because Strictly Business already has the Worlds Heavyweight Wrestling Championship and The Burke, Adonis and Latimer can capture the World Tag Team Titles whenever they please and there’s nothing the pumpkin man can do about it. Adonis, Latimer, Parrow, JTG, Fred Rosser, and JR Kratos are competing in the tournament. Aldis gloats about his drip and plugs Kamille’s coronation.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Serena Deeb. Deeb was very proud of her title reign. Deeb says there’s no shame in losing to a competitor like Kamille.

The NWA is returning to St. Louis, August 28-31 for 2 very special PPVS.

Aug 28, history will be made with the first ALL WOMEN’S PPV executive produced by @mickiejames

Aug 29, #NWA73 from the emotional home of the NWA

Be there to watch history. pic.twitter.com/nBbPJWV0Iv — NWA (@nwa) June 8, 2021

First Match: The Pope (c) vs. Luke Hawx w/PJ Hawx For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hawx rolls Pope for a one count. Pope applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Hawx applies a waist lock. Pope grabs a side wrist lock. Pope kicks out the legs of Hawx. Pope with a fist drop. Pope applies a side headlock. Hawx whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Hawx with a shoulder tackle. Hawx drops down on the canvas. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope with a diving shoulder tackle for a one count. Pope with a forearm smash. Pope with the irish whip. Hawx side steps Pope into the turnbuckles. Hawx Powerslams Pope for a one count. Hawx kicks Pope in the gut. Hawx with a knee lift. Hawx with a Spinning Heel Kick. Hawx follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Hawx applies a rear chin lock. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope drives his knee into the midsection of Hawx. Hawx with The Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Hawx with a chop/forearm combination. Pope is lighting up Hawx’s chest. Pope with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Hawx with forearm shivers. Pope drives his knee into the midsection of Hawx. Pope with the sunset flip for a one count. Hawx clotheslines Pope for a two count. Hawx applies the bow and arrow stretch. Pope uppercuts Hawx. Pope with a knee lift. Hawx dropkicks Pope for a two count. Hawx with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Hawx with clubbing knee drops. Forearm Exchange. Hawx with the irish whip. Pope side steps Hawx into the turnbuckles. Pope hits The DDT. Pope avoids The Spinning Leg Lariat. Pope kicks Hawx in the gut. Pope with a drop down uppercut. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope via Pinfall

– School of Ricky Morton Video Package.

– The mysterious masked wrestler that recently appeared on NWA Powerrr told Kyle Davis and May Valentine that Billy Corgan is the only person who knows his true identity.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: Taryn Terrell vs. Lady Frost

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frost applies a side headlock. Terrell whips Frost across the ring. Terrell drops down on the canvas. Frost kicks Terrell in the gut. Frost with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Terrell regroups on the outside. Terrell grabs the microphone and says that she needs to catch her breath. She’s not really in the mood to wrestle right now. Frost has had enough of Terrell’s games. Terrell wants Frost to shake her hand. Frost shoves Terrell. Terrell rolls Frost over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taryn Terrell via Pinfall

– Austin Idol and Tyrus gloats about their victory at When Our Shadows Fall. We meet their brand new business associate, BLK Jeez.

– Trevor Murdoch is still at a loss of words over what happened at When Our Shadows Fall. He feels hopeless and directionless right now.

Third Match: The End vs. La Rebellion Amarilla

The End attacks Le Rebellion before the bell rings. Odinson uppercuts Wolf. Forearm Exchange. Odinson slams Wolf’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow levels Wolf with The Body Avalanche. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Parrow dumps 666 out of the ring. Wolf unloads three knife edge chops. Wolf with a forearm smash. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Wolf dropkicks Parrow. Parrow grabs Wolf by his throat. Parrow Chokeslams Wolf for a two count. Parrow walks over Wolf’s chest. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson stomps on Wolf’s chest.. Odinson with two knee drops. Odinson with a corkscrew uppercut to the back of Wolf’s neck for a two count.

Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow talks smack about the NWA. Wolf creates distance with The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Odinson and 666 are tagged in. 666 ducks a clothesline from Odinson. 666 with a Running Hurricanrana. 666 dropkicks Odinson. Odinson side steps 666 into the turnbuckles. 666 side steps Odinson into Parrow. 666 with The Flying Crossbody Block. 666 with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. 666 tags in Wolf. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Assisted Meteora. Knee Smash/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. 666 is trying to get Parrow out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in the ring which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, The End plants Le Rebellion with The Super Collider. Stereo Suicide Dives. Le Rebellion runs Parrow into the ring apron. Double SuperKick to Odinson. This brawl spills towards the backstage area.

Match Result: No-Contest

– The show concluded with Kamille’s Championship Coronation. Nick Aldis gives Kamille a pair of flowers. Melina interrupted the celebration. Jennacide wipes out Melina to close the show.

Checkout Episode 260 of The Hoots Podcast