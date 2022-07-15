NWA Powerrr Results 7/15/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

First Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Chris Adonis In A First Round Match In The Race For The Chase Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Latimer dropkicks Adonis. Latimer sweeps out the legs of Adonis for a one count. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Latimer applies a side headlock. Adonis whips Latimer across the ring. Adonis trips Latimer. Adonis with a leg sweep for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Adonis grabs a side headlock. Latimer sends Adonis into the ropes. Adonis drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Latimer leapfrogs over Adonis. Hip Toss Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Latimer drives Adonis back first into the turnbuckles. Latimer with clubbing shoulder blocks. Latimer with two uppercuts. Latimer whips Adonis across the ring. Latimer scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Adonis decks Latimer with a JawBreaker. Latimer clotheslines Adonis.

Latimer stomps on the midsection of Adonis for a one count. Latimer slams Adonis head on two turnbuckle pads. Latimer with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Adonis gets back to a vertical base. Adonis with elbows into the midsection of Latimer. Latimer drives his knee into the midsection of Adonis. Adonis with The Samoan Drop. Adonis with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Adonis unloads two knife edge chops. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Adonis clotheslines Latimer. Adonis whips Latimer across the ring. Adonis hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Latimer side steps Adonis into the turnbuckles. Latimer Spears Adonis. Latimer goes for The Brighter Side Of Suffering, but Adonis counters with a Back Body Drop. Latimer denies The Master Lock. Latimer kicks Adonis in the face. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

– Mike Knox brags about beating up Bully Ray and having a first-round bye in the Race To The Chase Tournament.

– Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he’s honored to compete against Homicide at NWA 74.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Idol Mania Sports Management. Tyrus is not concerned about Odinson being the number one contender for his TV Title.

– Trevor Murdoch doesn’t care who he fights at NWA 74, he just wants his opponent to know that they’re going to hell and back with him.

Second Match: The Pope vs. Brian Myers In A First Round Match In The Race For The Chase Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Myers with a fireman’s carry takeover. Myers applies an arm-bar. Pope scores the ankle pick. Pope stands on the left shoulder of Myers. Pope drop steps into a side headlock. Myers whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Myers with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Pope with a deep arm-drag. Pope applies an arm-bar. Myers sends Pope into the ropes. Pope with another shoulder tackle. Myers drops down on the canvas. Pope with a Counter Hip Toss. Pope with a back elbow smash. Pope follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope kicks out the legs of Myers. Pope with a fist drop. Pope with another arm-drag. Pope applies an arm-bar. Myers backs Pope into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Myers drives Pope throat first into the top rope. Myers repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Myers with a Seated Senton, Myers applies a rear chin lock. Pope is displaying his fighting spirit.

Myers sweeps out the legs of Pope. Myers with a falling sledge for a one count. Myers drives Pope face first into the canvas. Myers talks smack to Pope. Myers with two elbow drops for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Pope with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Pope. Myers whips Pope across the ring. Pope with an inside cradle for a two count. Pope ducks a clothesline from Myers. Pope with an Atomic Drop. Pope with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Pope rolls Myers over for a two count. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers with a Flatliner for a two count. Myers prepares for The Roster Cut. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of Myers. Pope drops Myers with The DDT for a two count. Myers drives Pope back first into the turnbuckles. Myers is throwing haymakers at Pope. Myers kicks Pope in the gut. Myers slaps Pope in the face. Pope tees off on Myers. Myers connects with the jackknife hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers via Pinfall

Third Match: Allysin Kay vs. Kilynn King

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Kay whips King across the ring. King runs into Kay. Shoulder Block Exchange. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kay. Kay drops King with a shoulder tackle. Kay takes a bow. King drops down on the canvas. King with a running shoulder tackle. Kay push kicks King into the turnbuckles. King with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Kay dumps King face first on the top rope. Kay with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kay slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kay unloads two knife edge chops. King drives her elbow into the midsection of Kay. Chop Exchange. Kay with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kay whips King across the ring. Kay hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Kay applies the single leg crab. King grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kay kicks King in the gut. Kay and King are trading back and forth shots. Kay toys around with King.

Kay slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay with clubbing shoulder blocks. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kay. Kay ducks a clothesline from King. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Kay with The Roundhouse Kick. King decks Kay with a back elbow smash. King kicks the right shoulder of Kay. King thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King tells Kay to bring it. King with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Kay hammers down on the back of King’s neck. King with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. King ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kay with a running haymaker. Kay goes for The AK-47, but King lands back on her feet. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Kay counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. King with a Back Body Drop. Kay blocks a knee strike from King. Kay applies the single leg crab. King uses her feet to create separation. King avoids The Roundhouse Kick. King connects with The Excalibuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kilynn King via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm In A First Round Match In The Race For The Chase Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis backs Storm into the turnbuckles. Storm turns Aldis over. The referee calls for a clean break. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Strong lockup. Storm applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Aldis goes for a Hip Toss, but Storm counters with a Bodyslam. Storm with clubbing shoulder blocks. Storm sends Aldis to the corner. Aldis dives over Storm. Aldis slaps Storm in the face. Aldis apologizes to Storm. Aldis wants Storm to shake his hand. Storm obliges. Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Storm. Aldis hammers down on the back of Storm’s neck. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Aldis. Aldis kicks Storm in the chest. Aldis delivers another slap. Storm is pissed.

Storm with two haymakers. Aldis with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post. Aldis rolls Storm back into the ring. Aldis with a double sledge. Aldis with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Aldis repeatedly drives his knee into Storm’s back. Aldis applies a rear chin lock. Storm with heavy bodyshots. Aldis applies The Sleeper Hold. Storm with a Belly to Back Suplex. Storm whips Aldis across the ring. Storm kicks Aldis in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Aldis with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Storm with two forearm smashes. Storm whips Aldis across the ring. Storm clotheslines Aldis. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm with The Big Boot. Aldis responds with another slap.

Storm with a double leg takedown. Storm transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Storm. Storm with a forearm smash. Storm whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with The DDT. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop on Storm’s back. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Storm grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Aldis goes for a Bodyslam, but Storm lands back on his feet. Storm hits The Perfect Storm for a two count. Storm argues with the referee. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Storm inadvertently knocks down the referee. Aldis punches Storm. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Aldis. Storm connects with another Perfect Storm, but the referee is still laid out on the floor. Palm Strike Exchange. Storm delivers a low blow which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Disqualification

