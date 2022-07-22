NWA Powerrr Results 7/22/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Tim Storm and Austin Idol)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Max The Impaler vs. Ella Envy In A Triple Threat Match

Envy talks smack to Valkyrie and Impaler after the bell rings. Valkyrie and Impaler gang up on Envy. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Valkyrie drives Envy face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Envy’s chest. Valkyrie slaps Envy in the chest. Valkyrie and Impaler takes turns tossing Envy around the ring. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Valkyrie with a Running Uppercut. Impaler levels Envy with The Body Avalanche. Valkyrie with The Shotgun Meteora. Valkyrie continues to stomp on Envy’s chest. Impaler bodyslams Envy. Valkyrie side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Valkyrie with a chop/forearm combination. Valkyrie kicks Impaler in the chest. Valkyrie clotheslines Impaler for a two count. Envy yells at Valkyrie. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Envy. Valkyrie with a Release German Suplex.

Impaler clotheslines Valkyrie. Impaler with clubbing sledges in the corner. Impaler with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Impaler dumps Envy out of the ring. Valkyrie screams at Impaler. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie hits The SpineBuster. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Valkyrie with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Envy drops Valkyrie with The CodeBreaker. Envy runs away from Impaler. Impaler sends Envy back first into the ring apron. Envy drives Impaler face first into the steel ring post. Valkyrie tugs on Envy’s hair. Valkyrie with clubbing blows to Envy’s back. Valkyrie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyrie follows that with The Draping DDT. Impaler runs Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Impaler with clubbing shoulder blocks. Impaler Spears Valkyrie. Impaler throws Envy back into the ring. Impaler connects with Welcome To The Wasteland to pickup the victory. After the match, Father James Mitchell offers Impaler a spot in The Miserably Faithful.

Winner: Max The Impaler via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage with Natalia Markova & Taryn Terrell. Markova recently suffered a concussion in her match with Taya Valkyrie. Markova still has her eyes set on capturing gold in the NWA.

– Austin Idol is making a promise that Cyon will become the next NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

– Odinson says that he’s more than ready to take down Tyrus. Colby Corino doesn’t know why Kerry Morton is so obsessed with him

Second Match: The OGK vs. La Rebellion w/Damian 666

Matt Taven and Mecha Wolf will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taven applies a wrist lock. Taven transitions into a hammerlock. Wolf grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taven with a deep arm-drag. Taven applies an arm-bar. Bennett tags himself in. Bennett works on the left shoulder of Wolf. Bennett with a double wrist lock takedown for a one count. Benett tags in Taven. Taven hammers down on the left shoulder of Wolf. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Wolf. Taven slides under Wolf’s legs. Taven dropkicks Wolf. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven gets distracted by Damian. Wolf attacks Taven from behind. Wolf tags in Bestia. Double Irish Whip. Bestia with a drop toe hold into the bottom rope. Wolf with a basement dropkick. Bestia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bennett made the blind tag. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Bestia. Taven drops down on the canvas. Bennett rocks Bestia with a forearm smash. Bennett with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Bennett is putting the boots to Bestia’s chest. Bestia with a gut punch. Bennett answers with a forearm smash. Bennett tags in Taven.

Double Irish Whip. Bestia holds onto the ropes. Bestia dumps Bennett out of the ring. Bestia SuperKicks Taven. Bestia ducks under two clotheslines from Taven. Suicide Dive Exchange. Wolf lands The SomerSault Plancha. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Forearm Exchange. Taven and Bestia are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. The referee is losing control of this match. Bennett SuperKicks Wolf. Bestia rocks Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven drops Bestia with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wolf responds with a Running Enzuigiri. Bestia slaps Taven in the back. Double Irish Whip. Taven ducks a clothesline from Bestia. Wolf with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines Taven. La Rebellion delivers The Nail In The Coffin for a two count. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow to Wolf. Bennett with a Death Valley Driver to Bestia. Taven follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. The OGK SuperKicks Damian off the ring apron. Wolf with a chop/forearm combination. Third Forearm Exchange which led to the referee calling off the match. After the match, Damian nails Bennett with a low blow. Damian blinds Taven with the red mist.

Match Result: No-Contest

Third Match: Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes vs. Erick Jackson

Dumas dropkicks Jackson after the bell rings. Dumas slams Jackson’s head on the two turnbuckle pads. Dumas sends Jackson chest first into the turnbuckles. Dumas with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dumas with The Stinger Splash. Dumas follows that with a knee smash. Dumas with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Dumas rakes the eyes of Jackson. Dumas grabs a cigarette. Jackson with a flying forearm smash. Jackson sends Dumas to the corner. Dumas denies The Monkey Flip. Dumas sends Jackson face first into the canvas. Dumas connects with The Abracadabra to pickup the victory. After the match, Dumas attacks Jackson with a playing card.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer vs. Brian Myers vs. Mike Knox w/VSK In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Trevor Murdoch For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA 74

Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Aldis. Myers is throwing haymakers at Aldis. Myers dumps Aldis out of the ring. Latimer with rapid fire haymakers. The Cardona Family gangs up on Latimer. Knox punches Latimer in the back. Double Irish Whip. Latimer holds onto the ropes. Latimer with two chest kicks. Latimer dropkicks Knox. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Myers. Latimer dropkicks Myers. Knox with an Elbow Drop. Knox is starting to smother Latimer. Myers stomps on Latimer’s chest. Myers nearly punches Knox. Aldis clotheslines Knox over the top rope. Latimer with three haymakers. Latimer whips Myers across the ring. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Aldis with a running clothesline. Latimer follows that with an elbow drop. That leads us to a quick standoff with Aldis and Latimer.

Haymaker Exchange. Aldis applies a side headlock. Latimer whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Latimer with a Hip Toss. Aldis uses his feet to create separation. Aldis with a side headlock takeover. Latimer answers with the headscissors escape. Aldis runs after Myers. Knox sends Aldis face first into the steel ring post. Latimer tugs on Myers hair. Knox attacks Latimer from behind. Knox HeadButts Latimer. Knox and Myers are still treating this match like a tag team match. Knox bodyslams Latimer. Myers bodyslams Latimer. Knox is choking Latimer with his knee. Myers uses the middle rope as a weapon. Knox applies a nerve hold. Knox with a Running Body Block against the ropes. Myers with a Belly to Back Suplex. Myers tosses Latimer out of the ring. Double Vertical Suplex to Aldis.

Cardona Family tees off on Aldis. Knox is choking Aldis in the corner. Aldis shoves Myers. Aldis is displaying his fighting spirit. Knox with three haymakers. Knox HeadButts Aldis. Myers kicks Latimer out of the ring. Knox is choking Aldis with his boot. Knox goes for a Bodyslam, but Aldis lands back on his feet. Aldis shoves Knox into Myers. Aldis with The Olympic Slam. Aldis punches Myers. Knox delivers The Tower Of Doom. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Knox clings onto the top rope. Knox with a straight right hand. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Knox drops Latimer with a Running Crossbody Block. Aldis kicks Knox in the face. Myers with two palm thrusts. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Myers. Myers decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Knox with The Big Boot. Knox inadvertently drops Myers with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox and Latimer are laid out after a Double HeadButt. Aldis hooks the outside leg of Myers to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Pinfall

