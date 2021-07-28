NWA Powerrr Results 7/27/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Rules

– Pins or Submissions: +5 Points To The Winning Team

– Draw: +2 Points To Both Teams

– Disqualification: +3 Points To The Winning Team

– Should a bracket end in a deadlock, the NWA Governing Body will award a round one tie break to whichever team should win their contests in the shortest time.

First Match: (Team Kamille & Idol) Thomas Latimer vs. (Team Stevens & Terrell) Marshe Rockett In A Block A Matchup In The Inaugural NWA Champions Series Tournament

Rockett avoids the two ankle picks. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer rakes the eyes of Rockett. Latimer backs Rockett into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Latimer uses the referee as a human shield. Rockett with a Back Body Drop. Latimer tells Rockett to bring it. Latimer kicks Rockett in the gut. Latimer with a swinging wrist lock takedown. Rockett with a leg sweep for a one count. Latimer avoids the deep arm-drag. Latimer goes for the elbow drop, but Rockett ducks out of the way. Rockett goes into the cover for a one count. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Latimer goes for the sunset flip, but Rockett rolls him over for a two count. Rockett with a deep arm-drag. Rockett applies an arm-bar. Latimer backs Rockett into the turnbuckles. Latimer kicks Rockett in the gut.

Latimer is mauling Rockett in the corner. Latimer with the irish whip. Rockett dives over Latimer. Rockett dropkicks Latimer. Latimer heads to the ring apron. Latimer slams Rockett’s head on the top rope. Latimer Spears Rockett for a two count. Latimer repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Rockett. Latimer with the elbow drop for a two count. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Rockett with heavy bodyshots. Rockett whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer holds onto the ropes. Latimer drops Rockett with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Latimer slams the left shoulder of Rockett on the canvas. Latimer stomps on the left shoulder of Rockett. Latimer with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Latimer with clubbing elbow smashes. Latimer applies a key lock. Latimer repeatedly drives his knee into Rockett’s back for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Rockett gets back to a vertical base. Rockett with a knife edge chop. Latimer reverses out of the irish whip from Rockett. Latimer scores the elbow knockdown. Latimer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer repeatedly whips Rockett into the turnbuckles. Latimer hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Rockett SuperKicks Latimer in mid-air. Rockett with two clotheslines. Rockett with a Leg Lariat. Latimer side steps Rockett into the turnbuckles. Rockett Powerslams Latimer for a two count. Latimer throws his elbow pad down on the mat to distract the referee. Latimer rakes the eyes of Rockett. Latimer kicks Rockett in the gut. Latimer connects with The Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

Second Match: (Team Pope & Velvet) Jennacide vs. (Team Aldis & Melina) Skye Blue In A Block B Matchup In The Inaugural NWA Champions Series Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide backs Blue into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Blue ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Blue applies a side headlock. Jennacide shoves Blue. Jennacide with a back heel trip. Blue with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Jennacide with a waist lock takedown. Jennacide walks over Blue’s back. Jennacide goes for the elbow drop, but Blue ducks out of the way. Blue ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Blue dropkicks Jennacide. Blue with a Cartwheel Uppercut. Jennacide denies The Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blue with a forearm smash. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Jennacide swats Blue out of mid-air. Jennacide stomps on Blue’s back. Jennacide with a Big Biel Throw. Jennacide with The Stinger Splash. Jennacide follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jennacide with The GourdBuster for a two count.

Chop Exchange. Jennacide repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Blue. Jennacide applies an arm-bar. Jennacide transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Blue puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Blue with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Blue dropkicks the back of Jennacide for a two count. Jennacide rocks Blue with a forearm smash. Jennacide whips Blue across the ring. Jennacide denies the sunset flip. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Blue follows that with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jennacide side steps Blue into the turnbuckles. Blue decks Jennacide with a back elbow smash. Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jennacide denies The Slice Bread. Jennacide tees off on Blue. Jennacide puts Blue on the top turnbuckle. Blue HeadButts Jennacide. Blue goes for The Flying Hurricanrana, but Jennacide counters with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

Third Match: (Team Stevens & Terrell) JTG vs. (Team Kamille & Idol) Matthew Mims In A Block A Matchup In The Inaugural NWA Champions Series Tournament

Aron Stevens joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. JTG applies a side headlock. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims whips JTG across the ring. JTG drops Mims with a shoulder tackle. Mims drops down on the canvas. JTG grabs a side headlock. Mims reverses the hold. JTG whips Mims across the ring. JTG drops down on the canvas. JTG leapfrogs over Mims. JTG dropkicks Mims. Mims kicks JTG across the ring. Mims with a deep arm-drag. Mims rolls JTG over for a two count. Mims with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. JTG ducks a clothesline from Mims. JTG with a Lariat for a one count. JTG transitions into a ground and pound attack. JTG is raining down haymakers. JTG repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Mims. JTG hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

JTG slams Mims head on the top turnbuckle pad. JTG punches Mims in the back. JTG is mauling Mims in the corner. JTG puts his knee on the back of Mims neck. JTG with a sliding haymaker. JTG drops Mims with a flying shoulder tackle. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. JTG kicks Mims in the face. JTG with The Reverse SlingBlade for a two count. JTG applies a front face lock. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims is throwing haymakers at JTG. Mims HeadButts JTG. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. Mims levels JTG with The Body Avalanche. Mims with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mims with The Big Boy Slam. Mims goes for The Trust Fall, but JTG ducks out of the way. JTG drives his knee into the midsection of Mims. JTG goes for The Brooklyn’s Edge, but Mims lands back on his feet. JTG stomps on Mims chest. JTG connects with The Brooklyn’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: JTG via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (Team Aldis & Melina) Fred Rosser vs. (Team Pope & Velvet) Trevor Murdoch In A Block B Matchup In The Inaugural NWA Champions Series Tournament

Nick Aldis joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch backs Rosser into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosser talks smack to Murdoch. Murdoch slaps Rosser in the face. Haymaker Exchange. Rosser applies a side headlock. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser transitions into the cravate. Rosser HeadButts Murdoch. Rosser with clubbing shoulder blocks. Murdoch punches Rosser in the back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rosser HeadButts Murdoch. Rosser rakes the back of Murdoch. Murdoch whips Rosser into the turnbuckles. Murdoch talks smack to Aldis. Murdoch with an elbow smash. Murdoch drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Rosser reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Murdoch catches Rosser in mid-air.

Murdoch hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Murdoch applies a rear chin lock. Rosser with heavy bodyshots. Rosser continues to dish out headbutts. Rosser with a blistering chop. Rosser rakes the back of Murdoch. Rosser kicks the left knee of Murdoch. Rosser is mauling Murdoch in the corner. The referee admonishes Rosser. Rosser denies the snap mare takeover. Rosser HeadButts Murdoch. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Murdoch. Rosser with a waist lock takedown. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Rosser follows that with clubbing corner clotheslines. Murdoch grabs a side headlock. Murdoch with clubbing palm strikes. Murdoch rakes the eyes of Rosser. Murdoch clotheslines Rosser back into the ring. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog. Murdoch makes Rosser tap out to The Rings Of Saturn. After the match, Aldis throws a big fit.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Submission

Updated Standings

Block A

Team Kamille & Idol: 5 Points

Team Stevens & Terrell: 5 Points

Block B

Team Pope & Velvet Sky: 10 Points

Team Aldis & Melina: 0 Points

