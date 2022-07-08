NWA Powerrr Results 7/8/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Odinson vs. AJ Cazana In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Cazana talks smack to Judais and Odisnon after the bell rings. Judais with three haymakers. Judais ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Double Shoulder Tackle to Judais. Cazana kicks Odinson in the gut. Cazana punches Odinson in the back. Odinson drops Cazana with a shoulder tackle. Cazana hammers down on the back of Odinson’s neck. Judais slams Odinson’s head on the top rope. Judais with a shoulder block. Judais slams Cazana’s head on the top rope. Judais with two corner clotheslines. Judais with clubbing shoulder blocks. Judais follows that with heavy bodyshots to Cazana. Cazana avoids The Running Boot. Odinson with two toe kicks. Double Suplex to Odinson Cazana shoves Judias. Haymaker Exchange.

Odinson runs back into the ring. Odinson with a Running Uppercut/DDT Combination. Odinson buries his shoulder into the midsection of Judais. Odinson with two running uppercuts. Odinson with a Swinging NeckBreaker to Cazana. Odinson with a Vertical Suplex into Cazana for a two count. Odinson hooks the outside leg of Judais for a two count. Judais pulls Cazana off Odinson’s shoulders. Judais Chokeslams Odinson for a one count. Second Haymaker Exchange. Cazana with a Body Block. Cazana hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Odinson tries to steal the victory, but Judais kicks out at two. Judais goes for another Chokeslam, but Odinson counters with The Pounce. Odinson uppercuts Cazana. Odinson connects with The F10 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Odinson via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Homicide at the podium. Homicide plugs his upcoming title defense against VSK on NWA USA. Homicide gives a shoutout to The Morton Family and says that he’s willing to give Kerry Morton a title shot at NWA 74.

– Aron Steves & May Valentine are an item now. A recent trip to Brazil got canceled. Stevens informs us that even though he just retired, he’ll be sticking around the NWA every week to protect Valentine and promises to bring her to Brazil soon.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The Cardona Family. Chelsea Green says that The Cardona Family is responsible for putting the NWA back on the map and wants to remind Billy Corgan about the promise he made to her husband, Matt Cardona.

Second Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar

Silas talks smack to Murdoch after the bell rings. Murdoch slaps Silas in the face. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Silas. Murdoch with The SpineBuster. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch follows that three corner clotheslines. Silas decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch clotheslines Silas. Murdoch with a back chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Murdoch kicks Silas in the back. Murdoch with a falling elbow smash. Pollo trips Murdoch from the outside. Silas attacks Murdoch from behind. Silas with a Belly to Back Suplex. Silas kicks Murdoch in the gut.

Silas punches Murdoch. Silas with an elbow drop for a one count. Silas stomps on Murdoch’s back. Silas punches Murdoch in the back. Silas HeadButts Murdoch. Silas bodyslams Murdoch. Silas goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch with a Running Boot. Murdoch with a Back Body Drop. Murdoch follows that with The Pop Up SpineBuster. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory. After the match, The Pope comes down to the podium give Murdoch some words of encouragement. Pope wants Murdoch to shake his hand. Murdoch heads towards the backstage area instead.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

– Billy Corgan announces The NWA Race To The Chase Tournament. The Winner Will Face Trevor Murdoch For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA 74. Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm, Thomas Latimer vs. Chris Adonis, The Pope vs. Brian Myers.

– Kilynn King challenges Allysin Kay to a Number One Contenders Match for next weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

Third Match: Jay Bradley w/Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton

Bradley backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Bradley with a Big Biel Throw. Morton dropkicks Bradley. Morton applies a waist lock. Bradley decks Morton with a back elbow smash. Bradley punches Morton in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Morton. Morton whips Bradley across the ring. Bradley with a clubbing forearm across Morton’s back. Bradley drops Morton with a running shoulder tackle. Bradley poses for the crowd. Bradley with The Fireman’s Carry Slam. Bradley with a Knee Drop. Morton with heavy bodyshots. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Bradley with a Running Boot. Bradley talks smack to Ricky. Bradley pie faces Morton. Morton is fighting from underneath. Bradley HeadButts Morton.

Bradley with a chop/forearm combination. Bradley tosses Morton across the ring. Morton regroups on the outside. Bradley and Morton are trading back and forth shots. Morton delivers his combination offense. Bradley blocks The NeckBreaker. Bradley sends Morton into the ropes. Bradley kicks Morton in the gut. Morton blocks The Vertical Suplex. Bradley stomps on Morton’s chest. Bradley with two palm thrusts. Bradley drags Morton to the corner. Bradley with The Flying Elbow Drop. Bradley continues to taunt Ricky. Bradley drags Morton out to the ring apron. Bradley punches Morton in the back. Bradley with another palm thrust. Bradley blocks a boot from Morton. Bradley PowerBombs Morton. Bradley gets distracted by Ricky. Morton with a Jumping Knee Strike. Morton rolls Bradley over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

