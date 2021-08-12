NWA Powerrr Results 8/11/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

– Nick Aldis calls The NWA Champions Series, “The Corgan Conspiracy Series”

First Match: (Team Pope & Velvet) Trevor Murdoch vs. (Team Kamille & Idol) Thomas Latimer In The Finals Of The NWA Champions Series

Nick Aldis joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Latimer kicks Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Latimer. Murdoch slams Latimer’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Murdoch whips Latimer across the ring. Murdoch scores the elbow knockdown. Murdoch taunts Aldis. Latimer kicks Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch with a gut punch. Murdoch unloads two knife edge chops. Murdoch punches Latimer in the back. Murdoch whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer holds onto the ropes. Latimer kicks Murdoch in the chest. Murdoch drops Latimer with The Big Boot. Latimer regroups on the outside.

Murdoch unloads a flurry of right jabs. Murdoch clotheslines Latimer over the top rope. Murdoch with a blistering chop. Latimer slams Murdoch’s head on the ring apron. Latimer rakes the back of Murdoch. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer resets the referee’s ten count. Latimer with forearm shivers. Latimer with clubbing blows to Murdoch’s back. Murdoch dumps Latimer face first on the steel ring steps. Murdoch rolls Latimer back into the ring. Latimer slams Murdoch’s head on the top rope. Latimer with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Latimer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer whips Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Latimer tees off on Murdoch.

Latimer kicks Murdoch in the gut. Latimer with a forearm smash. Latimer sends Murdoch to the corner. Latimer with a running elbow smash. Latimer levels Murdoch with The Body Avalanche. Latimer drops Murdoch with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Latimer with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Murdoch decks Latimer with a JawBreaker. Latimer responds with a Spinning Heel Kick. Latimer repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Latimer punches Murdoch. Latimer talks smack to Murdoch. Latimer with the irish whip. Latimer with two running forearm smashes. Latimer follows that with GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Murdoch side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory. After the match, Aldis says that Trevor Murdoch will never be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Winner: Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

Second Match: (Team Pope & Velvet) Jax Dane vs. (Team Kamille & Idol) Matthew Mims In The Finals Of The NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane backs Mims into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Mims with a waist lock go-behind. Mims goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Dane holds onto the ropes. Dane drops Mims with a shoulder tackle. Mims rises back on his feet. Dane shoves Mims. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims applies a side headlock. Dane whips Mims across the ring. Mims runs into Dane. Mims ducks under three clotheslines from Dane. Mims with a flying shoulder tackle. Mims shoves Dane. Dane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Dane repeatedly stomps on Mim’s chest. Dane is choking Mims with his boot. Dane slams Mims head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dane repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Mims. The referee admonishes Dane. Mims with a Vertical Suplex. Dane clotheslines Mims. Dane delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dane applies the nerve hold. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Dane. Dane scores the elbow knockdown. Following a snap mare takeover, Dane applies the cravate. Dane with clubbing blows to Mims chest. Dane talks smack to JR Kratos. Mims is displaying his fighting spirit. Dane HeadButts Mims.

Dane is mauling Mims in the corner. Dane with clubbing blows to Mims back. Dane punches Mims. Dane whips Mims into the turnbuckles. Mims decks Dane with a back elbow smash. Mims with desperation boots. Mims drops Dane with a Diving Shoulder Tackle. Mims levels Dane with Two Body Avalanches. Mims with a Running Lariat. Mims with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Dane catches Mims in mid-air. Dane with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dane continues to choke Mims with his boot. Dane whips Mims into the turnbuckles. Dane HeadButts Mims. Mims side steps Dane into the steel ring posts. Mims rolls Dane over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Third Match: Strictly Business (Nick Aldis & Chris Adonis) vs. Shawn Daivari & Jeremiah Plunkett. If Daivari Wins, He’ll Get A Future NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Opportunity

Chris Adonis and Jeremiah Plunkett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies a side headlock. Plunkett whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis drops Plunkett with a shoulder tackle. Adonis flexes his muscles. Adonis goes for the elbow drop, but Plunkett ducks out of the way. Plunkett applies a wrist lock. Plunkett tags in Daivari. Daivari with a flying double axe handle strike. Daivari applies a wrist lock. Adonis punches Daivari. Adonis tags in Aldis. Aldis repeatedly stomps on Daivari’s chest. Aldis whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari kicks Aldis in the chest. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari grabs a side wrist lock. Daivari with clubbing shoulder blocks. Davari tags in Plunkett. Daivari whips Aldis across the ring. Drop Toe Hold/Elbow Drop Combination for a one count. Plunkett applies a wrist lock. Plunkett tags in Daivari.

Daivari grabs a side wrist lock. Aldis drives his knee into the midsection of Daivari. Daivari with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Daivari kicks Adonis in the gut. Daivari with another Vertical Suplex. Daivari with a blistering chop. Daivari slams Aldis head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari tags in Plunkett. Plunkett delivers a gut punch. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Plunkett. Plunkett kicks Aldis in the face. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver. Aldis knocks Daivari off the ring apron. Aldis rams Plunkett’s face across the top strand. Aldis tags in Adonis. Adonis stomps on Plunkett’s back. Adonis unloads two knife edge chops. Aldis attacks Plunkett behind the referee’s back. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Plunkett’s chest. Adonis is choking Plunkett with his boot. Adonis tags in Aldis. Adonis applies a front face lock. Aldis punches Plunkett in the back. Plunkett is displaying his fighting spirit.

Aldis scores the elbow knockdown. Following a snap mare takeover, Aldis drives his knee into Plunkett’s back. Aldis applies a rear chin lock. Aldis rakes the eyes of Plunkett. Aldis goes for a Running Powerslam, but Plunkett lands back on his feet. Plunkett tags in Daivari. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Daivari knocks Adonis off the apron. Daivari side steps Aldis into the turnbuckles. Daivari is lighting up Aldis back and chest. Daivari with two corner clotheslines. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a running clothesline for a two count. Daivari decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Daivari delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Adonis whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari sends Adonis tumbling to the floor. Daivari tags in Plunkett. Aldis decks Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Adonis and Daivari are brawling on the outside. Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Plunkett kicks Aldis in the gut. Plunkett drops Aldis with The DDT for a two count. Adonis rakes the back of Daivari. Aldis with a double leg takedown in mid-air. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Aldis makes Plunkett tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Strictly Business via Submission

It's all tied up going into the final match.

Fourth Match: (Team Pope & Velvet) Colby Corino vs. (Team Kamille & Idol) Sal Rinauro In The Finals Of The NWA Champions Series

Rinauro slaps Corino in the face before the bell rings. A hockey fight breaks out. Corino drives his knee into the midsection of Rinauro. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Rinauro with a straight right hand. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Corino rocks Rinauro with a forearm smash. Rinuaro with a blistering chop. Rinuaro with a double leg takedown. Rinauro transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rinuaro continues to chop Corino. Rinauro with the corner mount. Corino dumps Rinauro face first on the top rope. Rinauro regroups on the outside. Corino throws Rinauro into the steel ring steps. Rinauro gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Corino is raining down haymakers. Corino applies a top wrist lock. Corino removes Rinauro medical tape. Corino with a back heel trip.

Corino hammers down on the left shoulder of Rinauro. Corino goes back to the top wrist lock. Rinauro with an arm-drag takeover. Corino with The Samoan Drop. Corino poses for the crowd. Rinauro rolls Corino over for a two count. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Rinauro. Corino clotheslines Rinauro for a one count. Corino drives his knee into Rinauro’s back. Corino repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Rinauro. Corino applies an arm-bar. Rinauro decks Corino with a JawBreaker. Corino dropkicks Rinauro. Corino rolls Rinauro over for a two count. Corino with clubbing blows to Rinauro’s back. Corino hyperextends the left shoulder of Rinauro. Corino with a sharp knee strikes. Corino puts Rinauro on the top turnbuckle. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino and Rinauro are trading back and forth shots.

Rinauro denies The SuperPlex. Rinauro with forearm shivers. Rinauro HeadButts Corino. Rinauro dives over Corino. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Corino. Rinauro kicks Corino in the chest. Corino shoves Rinauro. Rinauro slides under The Roundhouse Kick. Rinauro with clubbing palm strikes. Rinauro with a Spinning Back Fist. Rinauro follows that with a JawBreaker. Rinauro uppercuts Corino. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner. Rinauro with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rinauro kicks Corino in the face. Rinauro with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Corino heads to the ring apron. Corino clings onto the ropes. Rinauro catches Corino in mid-air. Rinauro drills Corino with The BrainBuster for a two count. Thomas Latimer rolls a steel chair into the ring. Latimer tells Rinauro to use it, but the referee gets in the way. Corino clocks Rinauro with the brass knuckle punch. Corino connects with The Pumphandle Sunset Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– TEAM POPE & VELVET SKY ARE THE WINNERS OF THE 2021 NWA Champions Series. Each member of Team Pope & Velvet will receive future title shots.

