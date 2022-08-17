NWA Powerrr Results 8/16/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

First Match: Chelsea Green & Angelina Love vs. Rylee & Paola Blaze

Angelina Love and Paola Blaze will start things off. Blaze with a waist lock go-behind. Blaze with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Blaze tugs on Love’s hair. Love with a forearm smash. Green and Rylee are tagged in. Rylee blocks a boot from Green. Rylee with forearm shivers. Rylee with a deep arm-drag. Ryle follows that with a cartwheel back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Rylee tags in Blaze. Blaze hooks the outside leg for a one count. Green decks Blaze with a JawBreaker. Love and Rylee are tagged in. Double Flapjack. Love hooks the outside leg for a two count. Love with a forearm smash. Love whips Rylee across the ring. Love with a running elbow smash. Love dropkicks Rylee to the floor. Green slams Rylee’s head on the ring apron. Green rolls Rylee back into the ring. Love goes into the cover for a two count. Love slams Rylee’s head on the right boot of Green. Love tags in Green. Green is choking Rylee with her boot.

Following a snap mare takeover, Green applies a rear chin lock. Rylee with heavy bodyshots. Blaze is playing with her cellphone on the apron. Green pulls Rylee down to the mat. Green repeatedly drives her knee into Rylee’s back. Green applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Green with clubbing elbow smashes. Green goes for an Elbow Drop, but Rylee ducks out of the way. Green applies a front face lock. Green slams Rylee’s head on the right boot of Love. Green tags in Love. Rylee kicks Love in the face. Rylee decks Green with a back elbow smash. Rylee rolls Love over for a two count. Rylee with an inside cradle for a two count. Rylee with forearm shivers. Rylee hits The Handspring Cutter for a one count. Green blasts Blaze off the apron. Love rakes the eyes of Rylee. Love and Green connects with their Botox Injection/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green & Angelina Love via Pinfall

– Jeremiah Plunkett tells Kyle Davis that Rush Freeman is the weak link in The Ill Begotten. Plunkett fires Freeman from The Ill Begotten. Brady Pierce will be replacing him.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Chris Silvio. Jax Dane is no longer legally required to defend his NWA National Championship until NWA 74.

– Rolando Freeman tells May Valentine that he’s coming after Trevor Murdoch and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Second Match: Tim Storm vs. Larry D

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm backs Larry into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Larry applies a side headlock. Storm whips Larry across the ring. Storm kicks Larry in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Larry blocks The NeckBreaker. Larry with a running forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with another Running Boot. Larry drives Storm face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Larry kicks Storm in the gut. Larry with a forearm smash. Larry with a knife edge chop. Larry HeadButts Storm. Larry is mauling Storm in the corner.

Storm decks Larry with a back elbow smash. Larry with a gut punch. Larry rakes the eyes of Storm. The referee admonishes Larry. Storm slaps Larry in the chest. Larry continues to rake the eyes of Storm. Larry with clubbing blows to Storm’s back. Larry sends Storm to the corner. Larry levels Storm with The Body Avalanche. Larry bodyslams Storm for a two count. Larry stomps on Storm’s chest. Storm ducks a clothesline from Larry. Storm clotheslines Larry. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm whips Larry across the ring. Larry dodges The Big Boot. Storm connects with The Perfect Storm to pickup the victory. After the match, Velvet Sky gives Storm her title shot from the NWA Championship Series.

Winner: Tim Storm via Pinfall

Third Match: Kamille vs. Hayley Shadows

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shadows goes for a Hip Toss, but Kamille blocks it. Shadows stomps on the left foot of Kamille. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Shadows. Kamille blocks a boot from Shadows. Kamille sends Shadows face first into the canvas. Kamille gets Shadows tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Shadows chest. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Shadows chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Kamille applies a nerve hold. Shadows with elbows into the midsection of Kamille.

Kamille clotheslines Shadows for a two count. Shadows fights from underneath. Kamille with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kamille sends Shadows to the corner. Kamille with a Rising Knee Strike. Kamille with the irish whip. Shadows side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Shadows repeatedly kicks the right knee of Kamille. Shadows with a Spinning Back Kick. Shadows drops Kamille with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Kamille delivers a gut punch. Kamille hits The Rolling Senton. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kamille via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens vs. BLK Jeez

Mack is throwing haymakers at Jeez. Mack whips Jeez across the ring. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Jeez regroups on the outside. Jeez gets distracted by Stevens. Mack sends Jeez chest first into the turnbuckles. Mack clotheslines the back of Jeez’s neck. Mack whips Jeez across the ring. Jeez kicks Mack in the chest. Mack catches Jeez in mid-air. Mack Powerslams Jeez for a two count. Tyrus makes his way down to the ring. Mack with a gut punch. Chop Exchange. Mack with a Hip Toss. Mack talks smack to Tyrus. Jeez attacks Mack from the outside. Jeez with a drop toe hold. Jeez with a basement dropkick for a one count.

Jeez stomps on Mack’s back. Jeez fish hooks Mack. Jeez unloads two knife edge chops. Mack with a gut punch. Jeez starts biting Mack’s forehead. Jeez with a blistering chop. Jeez with a forearm smash. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Jeez. Jeez decks Mack with a back elbow smash. Jeez kicks Mack in the face. Jeez delivers The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Mack catches Jeez in mid-air. Mack with a Side Toss Slam. Mack makes Jeez tap out to The Youthanizer. After the match, Jeez dropkicks Mack out of the ring. Stevens attacks Jeez from behind. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Jeez’s chest. Stevens bumps into Tyrus. Stevens retreats to the backstage area.

Winner: Rodey Mack via Submission

Updated NWA 74 Match Card

Night One

– Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/Austin Idol vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews

– Luke Hawx vs. VSK

– The Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten

– Matt Cardona vs. TBD

– Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox In A Tables Match

– The Pope vs. Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens

– Jax Dane (c) w/Chris Silvio vs. Cyon w/Austin Idol For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

– EC3 vs. Matthew Mims

– The Commonwealth Connection (c) vs. La Rebellion For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

– Kilynn King vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Samantha Starr w/Baby Doll vs. Missa Kate vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Angelina Love vs. TBD In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Get A NWA World Women’s Championship Match On Night Two

– Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Night Two

– Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell vs. The NOW vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. The Fixers vs. Hawx Aerie vs. Ruff & Ready vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews vs. Team Ambition In A Tag Team Battle Royal For The Vacated NWA United States Tag Team Championship

– Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

– Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar For The MLW National Openweight Championship

– Thomas Latimer vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

– Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes

– Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex In A Street Fight For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. TBD For The NWA World Women’s Championship

– Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

