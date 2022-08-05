NWA Powerrr Results 8/2/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

– The show started with Kyle Davis interviewing The OGK at the podium. OGK wants a shot at the NWA World Tag Team Titles, but La Rebellion continues to be their roadblock to those titles.

First Match: Cyon w/Austin Idol vs. Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack drives his knee into the midsection of Cyon. Mack punches Cyon in the back. Mack with two forearm smashes. Mack with a knee lift. Mack bodysams Cyon. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cyon regroups in the corner. Cyon with a chop/forearm combination. Cyon whips Mack across the ring. Mack ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Mack with a running clothesline. Mack sends Cyon into the ropes. Mack Powerslams Cyon for a two count. Mack with the irish whip. Cyon side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Cyon with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Cyon is raining down haymakers. Cyon hammers down on Mack’s chest. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex. Cyon applies the cravate.

Cyon with two haymakers. Mack attacks the midsection of Cyon. Cyon with a knee lift. Cyon rams Mack’s face across the top strand. Cyon with a knife edge chop. Cyon applies a wrist lock. Cyon drops Mack with The DDT for a one count. Cyon applies The Cobra Clutch. Cyon with a knee lift. Cyon repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Mack. Cyon pulls Mack down to the ring. Cyon with a hammer elbow for a two count. Cyon with clubbing mid-kicks. Cyon applies an arm-bar. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Mack with forearm shivers. Mack follows that with a Hip Toss. Mack kicks Cyon in the gut. Mack with a forearm smash. Cyon reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Mack drives his knee into the midsection of Cyon. Mack goes for The Sunset Flip, but Cyon rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Kamille & Thomas Latimer. Kamille is not flustered by having to defend her title on both nights on NWA 74 in spite of The Billy Corgan Conspiracy.

– Caprice Coleman tells Homicide that he wants a shot at the NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship.

Second Match: The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals & Rolando Freeman vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell In A Team WAR Match

Rush Freeman and Sal Rinauro will start things off. Rinauro with a running sledge. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Freeman. Rinauro follows that with a Running Knee Strike. Rinauro stomps on Freeman’s face Freeman with an inside cradle for a two count. Freeman clotheslines Rinauro. Rinauro reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Deals accidentally trips Freeman from the outside. Rinauro drops Freeman with The Flatliner to score the first pinfall of the match. Rush Freeman has been eliminated. Rinauro gets into a deep trance. Plunkett toys around with Rinauro. Plunkett with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Plunkett grabs a side headlock. Rinauro starts biting Plunkett’s fingers. Rinauro ducks under two clotheslines from Plunkett. Rinauro spins Plunkett around.

Rinauro dives over Plunkett. Rinauro blocks a boot from Plunkett. Rinauro with The Spinning Back Fist. Plunkett shoves Rinauro into the ropes. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner. Rinauro rolls Plunkett over for a two count. Plunkett decks Rinauro with a back elbow smash. Plunkett with heavy bodyshots. Rinauro with clubbing headbutts. Rinauro gets distracted by Deals. Plunkett punches Rinauro in mid-air. Plunkett connects with The DDT. Sal Rinauro has been eliminated. Plunkett kicks Gimp in the gut. Plunkett tees off on Gimp. Plunkett whips Gimp into the turnbuckles. Plunkett with a crossface. Plunkett repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s chest. Gimp sits up. Gimp delivers his combination offense. Plunkett with a knee lift. Plunkett rocks Gimp with a forearm smash. Fish Hook Exchange.

Plunkett continues to throw haymakers at Gimp. Gimp with a leaping double knee strike. Gimp kicks Plunkett in the face. Plunkett sends Gimp shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Plunkett applies The Bear Hug. Gimp escapes the hold. Gimp rakes the back and chest of Plunkett. Gimp makes Plunkett tap out to The Gaagz Reflex. Jeremiah Plunkett has been eliminated. Taylor attacks Gimp from behind. Taylor with a straight right hand. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s chest. Taylor with a forearm smash. Taylor with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gimp fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gimp with a shoulder block. Gimp starts sticking out his tongue. Taylor dropkicks Gimp off the ring apron. Gaggz The Gimp has been eliminated. Judais drops Taylor with The Big Boot. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Judais Chokeslams Taylor. Judais tells Taylor to rise up to his feet. Judais plants Taylor with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Miserably Faithful via Pinfall

Third Match: Tyrus (c) w/BLK Jeez vs. Odinson For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus outpowers Odinson. Odinson side steps Tyrus into the turnbuckles. Odinson with a series of uppercuts. Tyrus shoves Odinson out of mid-air. Tyrus with The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus levels Odinson with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus with an elbow drop. Tyrus starts doing pushups on Odinson’s back for a two count. Tyrus applies a nerve hold. Odinson with elbows into the midsection of Tyrus. Odinson stomps on the right foot of Tyrus. Odinson starts biting Tyrus forehead. Odinson a series of flying uppercuts. Odinson kicks Jeez off the ring apron. Odinson drops Tyrus with a Diving European Uppercut for a two count. Odinson with a Running Uppercut. Tyrus swats Odinson out of mid-air. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

