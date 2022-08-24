NWA Powerrr Results 8/23/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Adonis vs. Caprice Coleman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis outpowers Coleman. Coleman regroups in the corner. Coleman grabs the left leg of Adonis. Adonis denies the single leg takedown. Coleman scores the ankle pick. Coleman applies a side headlock. Adonis whips Coleman across the ring. Adonis drops Coleman with a shoulder tackle. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Adonis. Coleman sweeps out the legs of Adonis. Coleman with a deep arm-drag. Coleman dropkicks Adonis for a two count. Coleman applies an arm-bar. Adonis sends Coleman into the ropes. Coleman ducks under a chop from Adonis. Adonis with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Adonis stomps on the midsection of Coleman. Adonis with Three Leg Drops for a one count.

Adonis applies The Bear Hug. Coleman nails Adonis with The Bell Clap. Coleman with a knife edge chop. Coleman dropkicks Adonis. Coleman is throwing haymakers at Adonis. Coleman with a SpringBoard Wheel Kick. Coleman thrust kicks the midsection of Adonis. Coleman drops Adonis with The Leaping Axe Kick for a two count. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Coleman. Adonis goes for a Bodyslam, but Coleman counters with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Adonis decks Coleman with a back elbow smash. Adonis ascends to the top turnbuckle. Coleman delivers The Leap Of Faith. Adonis applies a front face lock. Coleman thrust kicks the midsection of Adonis. Adonis avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Adonis makes Coleman pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

– Kamille and Kilynn King join Kyle Davis at the podium. Kamille is ready to fight anyone to make sure she keeps grasp of The Burke.

– Kyle Davis interviews The Cardona Family. Mike Knox is looking forward to putting Bully Ray through a table at NWA 74. Matt Cardona says that he’s going to take back what is his.

– Trevor Murdoch says that he’s bringing hell with him to NWA 74.

Second Match: Jennacide vs. Kayla Kassidy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide outpowers Kassidy. Kassidy lets a lot of time go talking smack to the audience. Jennacide drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Jennacide delivers a gut punch. Kassidy regroups on the outside. Kassidy kicks Jennacide in the gut. Kassidy applies a side headlock. Jennacide whips Kassidy across the ring. Jennacide drps Kassidy with The Big Boot. Jennacide connects with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

Third Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys vs. Hawx Aerie vs. Rhett Titus & Gustavo Aguilar In A Triple Threat Elimination Match

JTG, Luke Hawx and Rhett Titus will start things off. Luke gets into a shoving contest with JTG and Titus. JTG is throwing haymakers at Luke. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Titus applies a waist lock. Titus transitions into a side headlock. Titus drops Luke with a shoulder tackle. Luke drops down on the canvas. JTG leapfrogs over Titus. Double Hip Toss. JTG and Luke break up each other’s pin attempts. Forearm Exchange. JTG ducks a clothesline from Luke. JTG dropkicks Luke. JTG with a SlingBlade to Titus. Luke punches JTG. JTG with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. JTG tags in Dango. JTG with a Sliding Palm Strike. Dango kicks Luke in the face. Titus hooks the outside leg for a one count. Titus tags in Aguilar. Aguilar punches Luke in the back. A dance battle breaks out in the center of the ring. Dango with an Inside Out Lariat. PJ shoves Dango. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Dango goes for a rear chin lock, but PJ counters with a hammerlock.

PJ grapples around Dango. Front Face Lock Exchange. PJ applies a side headlock. Dango whips PJ across the ring. PJ drops Dango with a shoulder tackle. PJ talks smack to Dango. Dango drops down on the canvas. Dango leapfrogs over PJ. Dango dropkicks PJ. Dango flirts with Velvet Sky. Velvet slaps Dango in the face. PJ with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. PJ rolls Dango back into the ring. PJ with an inside cradle to score the first pinfall of this match. The Dirty Sexy Boys has been eliminated. Titus rolls PJ over for a two count. PJ ducks a clothesline from Titus. PJ with a backslide cover for a two count. Titus with a Rebound Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Second Front Face Lock Exchange. PJ with a Northern Lights Suplex. Luke and Aguilar are tagged in. Aguilar dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Aguilar with forearm shivers. Luke reverses out of the irish whip from Aguilar. Hawx Aerie connects with The Assisted Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Hayley Shadows & Jaylee w/Mercurio

Paige and Envy were having an impromptu singles match before Mercurio and company inserted themselves into the party. Ella Eny and Hayley Shadows will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Shadows blocks two forearms from Envy. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines.

Double HeadButt. Paige and Jaylee are tagged in. Paige with two clotheslines. Meeting Of The Minds. Envy thrust kicks the midsection of Jaylee. Paige kicks Jaylee in the back. Paige and Envy connects with The Double SuperKick to pickup the victory. After the match, Pretty Empowered gets into a brawl with The Hex.

Winner: Pretty Empowered via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Commonwealth Connection vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman

Rush Freeman attacks Harry Smith before the bell rings. Smith kicks Freeman in the gut. Smith applies a side headlock. Freeman whips Smith across the ring. Smith drops Freeman with a shoulder tackle. Smith with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Smith slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Smith whips Freeman into the turnbuckles. Smith rocks Freeman with a forearm smash. Smith kicks Freeman in the chest. Williams and Pierce are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams transitions into an arm-bar. Williams with two uppercuts. Williams grabs a side headlock. Pierce whips Williams across the ring. Pierce scores the elbow knockdown. Pierce tags in Freeman.

Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Running Elbow Drop Combination for a one count. Williams with a gut punch. Williams with a forearm smash. Williams slams Freeman’s head on the left boot of Smith. Williams tags in Smith. Smith stomps on Freeman’s chest. Smith with a forearm shot across the back of Freeman. Smith stomps on the midsection of Freeman. Smith bodyslams Freeman. Smith tags in Williams. Wish Bone Attack. Williams with a Knee Drop for a two count. Williams applies the bow and arrow stretch. Williams transitions into a side headlock. Freeman with elbows into the midsection of Williams. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of Freeman. Williams punches Freeman in the back.

Williams uppercuts Freeman. Williams sends Freeman to the corner. Freeman kicks Williams in the face. Freeman with a running clothesline. Smith and Pierce are tagged in. Pierce unloads a flurry of left jabs. Pierce with a straight right hand. Pierce drops Smith with The Big Boot. Pierce with an elbow drop for a two count. Smith with a Belly to Back Suplex. Smith tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Smith with a corner clothesline. Williams with a running elbow smash. Smith Powerslams Pierce. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Smith dumps Freeman out of the ring. Commonwealth Connection connects with their Big Boot/Chaos Theory Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, an impromptu brawl breaks out with The Miserably Faithful and The Ill Begotten to close the show.

Winner: The Commonwealth Connection via Pinfall

Updated NWA 74 Match Card

Night One

First Pre-Show Match: Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/Austin Idol vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews

Second Pre-Show Match: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

– The Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten

– Matt Cardona vs. TBD

– Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox In A Tables Match

– The Pope vs. Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens

– Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

– Jax Dane (c) w/Chris Silvio vs. Cyon w/Austin Idol For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

– EC3 vs. Matthew Mims

– The Commonwealth Connection (c) vs. La Rebellion For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

– Kilynn King vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Samantha Starr w/Baby Doll vs. Missa Kate vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Angelina Love vs. Natalia Markova vs. Taryn Terrell In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Get A NWA World Women’s Championship Match On Night Two

– Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Night Two

– Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell vs. The NOW vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. The Fixers vs. Hawx Aerie vs. Ruff & Ready vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews vs. Team Ambition vs. The Spectaculars In A Tag Team Battle Royal For The Vacated NWA United States Tag Team Championship

– Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

– Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar For The MLW National Openweight Championship

– Thomas Latimer vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

– Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes

– Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex In A Street Fight For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

– Kamille (c) vs. TBD For The NWA World Women’s Championship

– Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

