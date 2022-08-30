NWA Powerrr Results 8/30/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Matt Taven vs. Mecha Wolf

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf backs Taven into the turnbuckles. Both men continue to shove each other. Forearm Exchange. Wolf starts biting Taven’s forehead. Wolf whips Taven across the ring. Taven with a Roundhouse Kick. Taven unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Taven. Taven with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Taven with a drop toe hold. Taven follows that with a running elbow drop for a one count. Taven chops Wolf. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Wolf with a corkscrew back elbow smash. Wolf is lighting up Taven’s chest. Wolf whips Taven across the ring. Taven cartwheels over Wolf. Taven dropkicks Wolf. Taven plays to the crowd. Wolf side steps Taven into the turnbuckles. Taven decks Wolf with a back elbow smash. Wolf yanks Taven off the top turnbuckle for a two count.

Taven with heavy bodyshots. Taven with rapid fire chops. Wolf answers with a back elbow smash. Wolf with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Wolf with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolf applies a rear chin lock. Taven attacks the midsection of Wolf. Wolf drives his knee into the midsection of Taven. Wolf goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven rolls Wolf over for a two count. Wolf with a Rising Knee Strike. Wolf with a Cartwheel Dropkick for a two count. Taven is displaying his fighting spirit. Wolf repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Taven. Wolf headbutts Taven’s back. Wolf rakes the eyes of Taven. The referee admonishes Wolf. Wolf with two knife edge chops. Wolf sends Taven to the corner.

Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven scores the elbow knockdown. Taven clotheslines Wolf. Taven drops Wolf with a Spinning Heel Kick. Taven ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Taven with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Wolf avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Taven ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Taven lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Wolf thrust kicks the midsection of Taven. Wolf goes for a PowerBomb, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven SuperKicks Wolf. Wolf responds with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Wolf connects with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taven denies The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Wolf goes for a Sunset Flip, but Taven counters with a Running Knee Strike. Wolf has Taven perched on the top turnbuckle. Wolf bites Taven’s forehead. Taven is throwing haymakers at Wolf. Taven with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wolf avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Wolf goes for a Hurricanrana, but Taven rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Taven via Pinfall

– Ricky The Dragon Steamboat announces that there will be a tournament where the winner will battle Cyon for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times III. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green joins the conversation. Cardona is catching in his World Title Rematch at Hard Times III.

– Trevor Murdoch tells May Valentine that he has no time for Matt Cardona’s bullshit. He’s still feeling the effects from his match with Tyrus, but that’s not going to stop him from putting down everybody NWA puts in front of him.

– EC3 says that he’s not here to invade the NWA, he’s here to waken up the entire industry. The first step is to capture the 10 Pounds Of Gold.

– Flip Gordon plans to get revenge at Odinson. Nick Aldis was not surprised by Odinson’s actions, he actually applauds him because, after all, The National Treasure is the gatekeeper in the NWA. Aldis can’t wait to make Odinson the next victim to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

– Bully Ray takes pride in being the trainer of Kamille and Kilynn King. He says that he’s content if the Tables Match with Mike Knox was his last match in the NWA. If you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Second Match: Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens vs. De’Vin Graves

Rodney Mack is wearing The Question Mark’s Mask. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack kicks Graves in the gut. Mack with clubbing blows to Graves back. Mack HeadButts Graves. Mack tells Graves to bring it. Mack delivers a series of karate chops. Graves with forearm shives. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Graves. Mack drops Graves with a double handed chop. Mack stomps on Graves back. Graves with heavy bodyshots. Mack continues to headbutt Graves. Mack applies The Cobra Clutch. Mack connects with The Mongrovian Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rodney Mack via Pinfall

Third Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Chris Sainz

Latimer wants Sainz to shake his hand after the bell rings. Latimer delivers three short-arm clotheslines. Latimer maintains wrist control. Latimer bodyslams Sainz. Sainz kicks Latimer in the face. Latimer launches Sainz to the corner. Latimer with a gut punch. Latimer with forearm shivers. Latimer follows that with two uppercuts.

Latimer with a running elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Latimer whips Sainz into the turnbuckles. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer with clubbing crossfaces. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona w/Mike Knox vs. Rolando Freeman w/Rush Freeman In A No Disqualification Match

Freeman is playing mind games with Cardona. Freeman slams Cardona’s head on the top rope. Freeman with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Cardona nails Rush with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Freeman runs away from Cardona. Rush pulls Cardona out of the ring. Rush punches Cardona. Freeman lands The Suicide Dive. Knox grabs a steel chair. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Cardona lures Freeman to the outside. Cardona takes out the legs of Freeman. Cardona with forearm shivers. Knox stops Rush in his tracks. Cardona rolls Freeman back into the ring. Cardona with a Running Boot. Cardona drops Freeman with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Cardona toys around with Freeman. Cardona wraps his t-shirt around Freeman’s neck. Cardona is throwing haymakers at Freeman. Cardona uses the middle rope as a weapon. Knox delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Cardona with a running forearm smash. Cardona drives a chair into the midsection of Freeman. Cardona starts choking Freeman with the chair.

Cardona talks smack to Freeman. Cardona attacks Freeman with the bowtie. Cardona gives Rush the middle finger salute. Freeman rolls Cardona over for a two count. Freeman sends Cardona face first into the wedged chair. Freeman unloads a flurry of strikes. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Freeman with a Diving HeadButt. Freeman with The Stinger Splash. Cardona whips Freeman into the turnbuckles. Freeman kicks Cardona in the face. Freeman with The Shotgun Dropkick. Freeman with Two Flatliners for a two count. The Cardona Family starts brawling with The Spectaculars. Freeman with a Senton Bomb to the outside. Freeman is fired up. Cardona delivers the low blow. Cardona slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona with forearm shivers. Cardona nails Freeman with Three Reboots. Trevor Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog. Murdoch puts Freeman on top of Cardona to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rolando Freeman via Pinfall

