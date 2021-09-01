NWA Powerrr Results 8/31/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

– Nick Aldis has asked for a leave of absence following what happened at NWA 73.

– Kyle Davis interviewed Kamille and Thomas Latimer at the podium. Kamille and Latimer vents about The Billy Corgan Conspiracy. Brand new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch joins the conversation. No matter how Murdoch feels about Aldis personally, professionally he has his respect for holding the title for over three years and for bringing the NWA to where it is today. He says that the NWA needs Aldis, whether he likes him or not, and hopes that one day Aldis can come back and they can sit down and work out their issues like men. Murdoch thanks the St. Louis crowd for their support. Murdoch says that winning the NWA World Title at NWA 73 was a magical and emotional moment for him because of his history with Harley Race.

First Match: Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

Mickie James joins the commentary team for this match. Hogan refuses to shake Blue’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hogan backs Blue into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Hogan applies a hammerlock. Hogan transitions into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Blue with a side headlock takeover. Blue ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Blue blocks a boot from Hogan. Blue with another quick rollup for a two count.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan whips Blue into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Hogan sweeps out the legs of Blue. Hogan with The Wrap Around Boot for a two count. Blue denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Blue ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Blue SuperKicks Hogan for a two count. Blue avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan kicks the right shoulder of Blue. Hogan SuperKicks Blue. Hogan connects with Face The Music to pickup the victory. After the match, Hogan tells Mickie to respect her.

Winner: Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– The Hex had a confrontation with Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze.

– May Valentine talks to Team Pope who won the NWA Champions Series. Colby Cornio says that when he takes his shot at a championship, he’s not going to miss. Pope talks about The War of Opportunity. He was also very reserved in regards to saying what title he was going after. Jax Dane is gunning after the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and he’s not concerned about Crimson getting in his way.

– The other tag teams participating in the Number One Contender’s Tag Team Tournament (Matthew Mims & Sal Rinauro, JTG & Colby Corino, Jordan Clearwater & The Masked Mystery Man, The End, Hawk Aerie, Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett, Aron Stevens & JR Kratos)

– La Rebellion are taking the NWA World Tag Titles to Mexico and they won’t come back until they get real competition.

– Looks like Melina has align herself with Chris Adonis. Father James Mitchell tells Adonis that Judais is coming after the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

– Austin Idol interrupts James Storm’s interview with May Valentine.

Second Match: El Rudo & Jamie Stanley vs. Captain Yuma & Rush Freeman In A Number One Contender’s Tournament Qualifying Match

El Rudo and Rush Freeman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rudo applies a side headlock. Rudo transitions into a hammerlock. Rudo sends Freeman face first into the canvas. Rudo runs over Freeman’s back. Stanley and Yuma are tagged in. Yuma with a waist lock go-behind. Yuma applies a side headlock. Yuma backs Stanley into the ropes. Stanley talks smack to Yuma. Rudo and Freeman are tagged in. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of Freeman. Rudo applies a side headlock. Freeman whips Rudo across the ring. Rudo drops Freman with a shoulder tackle. Rudo lunges over Freeman. Rudo ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Freeman fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Freeman with a straight right hand. Rudo tags in Stanley.

Freeman with The Hip Toss. Stanley with a running haymaker. Stanley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stanley starts choking Freeman. Stanley applies a front face lock. Rudo tags himself in. Rudo delivers a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Rudo repeatedly drives his knee into Freeman’s back. Rudo with a knee drop. Rudo tags in Stanley. Stanley kicks Freeman in the gut. Freeman with heavy bodyshots. Stanley pulls Freeman down to the mat. Stanley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stanley slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stanley tags in Rudo. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Toe Kick. Freeman is displaying his fighting spirit. Stanley made the blind tag. Rudo reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Freeman goes for the sunset flip, but Rudo counters with The Big Boot. Stanley bodyslams Freeman. Stanley with a cocky cover for a one count. Stanley with the elbow drop for a two count.

Stanley applies a front face lock. Stanley tags in Rudo. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of Freeman. Rudo with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rudo punches Freeman. Rudo tags in Stanley. Stanley with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Stanley repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. Stanley is choking Freeman with his boot. Stanley tags in Rudo. Freeman reverses out of the irish whip from Rudo. Freeman with The Back Body Drop. Freeman finally tags in Yuma. Yuma knocks Stanley off the ring apron. Yuma kicks Rudo in the face. Rudo catches Yuma in mid-air. Yuma unloads a flurry of right jabs. Rudo reverses out of the irish whip from Yuma. Yuma hits The Tornado DDT for a one count. Yuma blocks a boot from Stanley. Yuma with a forearm smash. Yuma tags in Freeman. Double Irish Whip. Rudo kicks Freeman in the chest. Rudo dumps Yuma out of the ring. Stanley punches Freeman from the apron. Rudo tags in Stanley. The Rude Dudes connects with their BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Rudo & Jamie Stanley via Pinfall

Third Match: Chelsea Green vs. Kenzie Paige

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green applies a side headlock. Green with a side headlock takeover. Paige answers with the headscissors escape. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Double Forearm. Green sends Paige into the ropes. Paige cartwheels over Green. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Green with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Green rocks Paige with a forearm smash.

Paige hammers down on the injured wrist of Green. Green blocks the slap. Green with a knife edge chop. Green with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Green with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Green with The PK for a two count. Paige denies The Unprettier. Green blocks The SuperKick. Green ducks a clothesline from Paige. Paige negates The Unprettier. Paige sends Green into the ropes. Paige rolls Green over to pickup the victory. After the match, Green throws a massive fit.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. BLK Jeez w/Jordan Clearwater For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Tyrus tells Storm to watch the match. Jeez dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Jeez is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Jeez with a running dropkick. Jeez lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Jeez pulls the hood over Tyrus head. Jeez hits The DDT for a two count. Jeez delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Tyrus HeadButts Jeez in mid-air. Tyrus is pissed. Tyrus with The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

