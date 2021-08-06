NWA Powerrr Results 8/6/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Velvet Sky and Dr. Robert Stintson)

Nick Aldis: Good evening and welcome to Extra Powerrr. I’m Nick Aldis. The reigning, defending, undisputed, linear, legitimate, universally and historically recognized Heavyweight Champion of the world. And I am bringing this additional episode of our flagship show, NWA Powerrr, to you, the fans, free on YouTube. And we are dubbing it, Extra Powerrr. Now, here’s what in store.

Tonight, Jordan Clearwater, an exciting young talent who’s been making waves recently through the NWA will go one on one with former World’s Champion and a man I know very, very well, Mr. Tim Storm. Pope and Tyrus, one on one, for the TV Title. And folks, this one has big lucky seven implications, maybe even for yours truly. May Valentine will sit down for an exclusive one on one interview with Kamille and my best buddy, Thom Latimer. And finally, your reigning, defending, NWA Worlds Champion will lace them up tight for an exhibition bout with one of the most exciting young prospects here in the NWA, Odinson. Extra Powerrr starts, right now.

First Match: Nick Aldis w/Strictly Business vs. Odinson w/Parrow In A Non-Title Exhibition Match

Aldis throws his jacket at Odinson before the bell rings. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Odinson. Aldis slams Odinson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis kicks Odinson in the gut. Aldis hammers down on the back of Odinson’s neck. Aldis tees off on Odinson. Aldis repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s chest. Aldis backs Odinsion into the ropes. Aldis whips Odinson across the ring. Aldis scores the elbow knockdown. Odinson with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Odinson clotheslines Aldis. Aldis sends Odinson tumbling to the floor. Parrow has a standoff with Strictly Business. Aldis hammers down on the back of Odinson’s neck. Aldis slams Odinson’s head on the announce table. Aldis talks smack to Joe Galli.

Aldis rolls Odinson back into the ring. Aldis goes into the cover for a one count. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Aldis dumps Odinson out of the ring. Kamille kicks Odinson in the ribs. Kamille rolls Odinson back into the ring. Aldis with a running elbow drop. Aldis whips Odinson across the ring. Odinson holds onto the ropes. Odinson kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Aldis with a running clothesline for a two count. Aldis applies a rear chin lock. Odinson with a Belly to Back Slam. Odinson with a Running European Uppercut. Odinson follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Aldis side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles.

Odinson kicks Aldis in the face. Odinson with a Springboard Corkscrew European Uppercut. Odinson drops Aldis with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Latimer put Aldis foot on the bottom rope. Parrow starts brawling with Strictly Business. The referee has ejected Parrow and Strictly Business from the ringside area. Aldis attacks Odinson from behind. Aldis with a forearm smash. Odinson delivers The Pounce for a two count. Aldis fights out of the fireman’s carry take over. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Odinson uses his feet to create separation. Aldis sends Odinson shoulder first into the steel ring post. Aldis connects with The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis makes Odinson tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Second Match: Tim Storm vs. Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez

Nice display of sportsmanship. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Storm outpowers Clearwater. Strong lockup. Clearwater applies a side headlock. Storm reverses the hold. Clearwater whips Storm across the ring. Storm drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Storm backs Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Storm with clubbing shoulder blocks. Storm sends Clearwater to the corner. Storm levels Clearwater with The Body Avalanche. Storm punches Clearwater in the back. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater rocks Storm with a forearm smash. Storm kicks Clearwater in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Clearwater with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

Storm hammers down on the back of Clearwater’s neck. Storm slams Clearwater in the chest. Storm with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Storm with a Running Boot. Forearm Exchange. Clearwater whips Storm across the ring. Clearwater dropkicks Storm for a one count. Clearwater is mauling Storm in the corner. Clearwater with Two JawBreakers. Clearwater with Two Stinger Splashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Clearwater with a running neck snap for a two count. Storm reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Storm. Clearwater goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Storm counters with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Storm applies a bodyscissors hold. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Storm’s chest. Clearwater with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Storm avoids The Midas Touch. Storm connects with The Perfect Storm to pickup the victory. After the match, Storm shakes Clearwater’s hand.

Winner: Tim Storm via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a sit-down interview with Kamille and Thom Latimer. Latimer calls Aron Stevens a stooge and wants another shot at the World Tag Team Titles. They briefly discuss their upcoming wedding. Latimer believes that there’s a conspiracy going on and Billy Corgan is trying to ruin Strictly Business.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Third Match: The Pope (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Pope is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Pope repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tyrus. Pope dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Pope thrust kicks the chest of Tyrus. Pope repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Tyrus. Pope DDT’s the left knee of Tyrus. Pope with clubbing elbow drops across the knees of Tyrus. Pope stomps on the midsection of Tyrus. Pope with a knee drop. Pope talks smack to Tyrus. Pope repeatedly stomps on Tyrus chest. Pope goes into the lateral press for a one count. Pope continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Tyrus. Tyrus propels Pope over the top rope. Pope drops Tyrus with a Flying Clothesline for a one count. Pope is raining down haymakers. Pope hammers down on the back of Tyrus neck. Pope applies a rear chin lock.

Pope transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tyrus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Pope plays to the crowd. Pope with Two Stinger Splashes. Tyrus drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Tyrus sends Pope shoulder first into the steel ring post. Austin Idol repeatedly drives Pope shoulder first into the ring post. Tyrus works on the left shoulder of Pope. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus goes for The Vader Bomb, but Pope ducks out of the way. Pope with a Diving Splash through the ropes. Pope uppercuts Tyrus. Pope tees off on Tyrus. Pope with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Pope applies The Sleeper Hold. Tyrus backs Pope into the turnbuckles. Tyrus nearly runs into the referee. Pope delivers The Elijah Express, but the referee goes down in the process. Pope drops Idol with The Bionic Elbow. Tyrus levels Pope with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

