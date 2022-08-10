NWA Powerrr Results 8/9/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Mike Knox w/VSK vs. Devin Graves In A Tables Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knox backs Graves into the turnbuckles. Graves ducks a clothesline from Knox. Knox kicks Graves in the face. Knox with a straight right hand. Knox drives his knee into the midsection of Graves. Knox HeadButts Grave. Knox with a back elbow smash. Knox sends Graves to the corner. Knox levels Graves with The Body Avalanche. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon.

VSK attacks Graves behind the referee’s back. Knox with a Running Boot across the middle rope. Knox with clubbing blows to Graves chest. Knox blinds Graves with the ring skirt. Knox tees off on Graves. Graves attacks the midsection of Knox. Knox drops Graves with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox with a Running Hip Attack. Knox and VSK rolls a table into the ring. Knox toys around with Graves. Knox Chokeslams Graves through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Knox

– Angelina Love tells May Valentine that she’s championship material and has her eyes set on the NWA World Women’s Championship.

Second Match: Ricky Morton vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

Morton ducks under three clotheslines from Legursky. Morton is throwing haymakers at Legursky. Morton with two toe stomps. Morton with a running knee lift. Legursky answers with a throat thrust. Legursky punches Morton in the back. Legursky applies a wrist lock. Legursky uppercuts the left shoulder of Morton. Legursky wraps the left shoulder of Morton around the top rope Morton buries his elbow into the midsection of Legursky. Legursky hammers down on the left shoulder of Morton.

Legursky talks smack to Morton. Legursky with a Tomahawk Chop. Morton is displaying his fighting spirit. Legursky regains momentum in the corner. Legursky continues to work on the left shoulder of Morton. Legursky HeadButts Morton. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Legursky is picking Morton apart. Legursky removes the top turnbuckle pad. Legursky backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Morton side steps Legursky into the exposed steel. Morton rolls Legursky over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ricky Morton via Pinfall

Third Match: Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez vs. Joe Alonzo

Clearwater kicks Alonzo in the gut. Clearwater punches Alonzo in the back. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Alonzo’s back. Clearwater talks smack to Alonzo. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Alonzo reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Alonzo with the backslide cover for a one count. Clearwater avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alonzo rolls Clearwater over for a one count. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Alonzo. Clearwater goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Alonzo goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Clearwater holds onto the ropes. Alonzo dropkicks Clearwater for a two count. Clearwater launches Alonzo over the top rope. Alonzo with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jeez trips Alonzo behind the referee’s back.

Jeez repeatedly stomps on Alonzo’s chest. Jeez rolls Alonzo back into the ring. Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater continues to stomp on Alonzo’s back. Clearwater bodyslams Alonzo for a two count. Clearwater transitions into a ground and pound attack. Clearwater with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Clearwater fish hooks Alonzo. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Alonzo with elbows into the midsection of Clearwater. Clearwater pulls Alonzo down to the mat. Clearwater stands on Alonzo’s chest for a one count. Clearwater applies a front face lock. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater goes back to the rear chin lock. Alonzo with heavy bodyshots.

Alonzo with forearm shivers. Clearwater sends Alonzo chest first into the turnbuckles. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Clearwater reapplies the rear chin lock. Alonzo attacks the midsection of Clearwater. Alonzo whips Clearwater across the ring. Alonzo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Alonzo shoves Clearwater. Alonzo with a Hip Toss. Alonzo with two arm-drags. Alonzo pops back on his feet. Alonzo with a knife edge chop. Clearwater goes for a Sunset Flip, but Alonzo counters with a SuperKick for a two count. Clearwater avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Alonzo rolls under a clothesline from Clearwater. Alonzo hits The Cutter for a two count. Clearwater holds onto the ropes. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Updated NWA 74 Match Card

Night One

– Matt Cardona vs. TBD

– Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox In A Tables Match

– Jax Dane (c) w/Chris Silvio vs. Cyon w/Austin Idol For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

– EC3 vs. Matthew Mims

– Kilynn King vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Samantha Starr w/Baby Doll vs. Missa Kate vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Angelina Love vs. TBD In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Get A NWA World Women’s Championship Match On Night Two

– Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Night Two

– Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell vs. The NOW vs. The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. The Fixers vs. Hawx Aerie vs. Ruff & Ready vs. TBD In A Tag Team Battle Royal For The Vacated NWA United States Tag Team Championship

– Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex In A Street Fight For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. TBD For The NWA World Women’s Championship

– Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Fourth Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. The Pope

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch backs Pope into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope drop steps into a side headlock. Murdoch whips Pope across the ring. Murdoch drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Pope whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch with another shoulder tackle. Murdoch goes for an elbow drop, but Pope ducks out of the way. Test Of Strength. Pope applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Pope sends Murdoch into the ropes. Murdoch with a shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope leapfrogs over Murdoch. Pope dropkicks Murdoch. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope with a running shoulder tackle. Pope is fired up. Murdoch regroups on the outside. Murdoch slowly walks back into the ring.

Murdoch punches Pope. Murdoch repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Murdoch with a corner clothesline. Murdoch sends Pope to the corner. Pope decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Murdoch hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Murdoch hammers down on the back of Pope’s neck. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Murdoch kicks Pope in the chest. Murdoch with an elbow smash. Murdoch applies The Abdominal Stretch. Murdoch goes for a Flying Elbow Drop, but Pope ducks out of the way. Pope kicks Murdoch in the face. Pope clotheslines Murdoch. Pope with a double handed chop. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with a flying forearm sash. Pope with 12×6 elbows. Murdoch dumps Pope over the top rope. Murdoch goes for a Bodyslam, but Pope lands back on his feet. Pope inadvertently clotheslines the steel ring post. Murdoch got Pope in position for a PileDriver on the floor. Murdoch refused to pull the trigger right before the referee counted both guys out. Murdoch leaves Pope laying on the floor as the show goes off the air.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

