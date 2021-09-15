NWA Powerrr Results 9/14/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Nick Aldis & Trevor Murdoch Segment

Kyle Davis: Thank you, Joe. That is correct, joining me at this time is the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch.

Trevor Murdoch: I’ve got something on my mind. And I want to talk to a certain individual. Nick Aldis, I know you’re in the back, I want you to come out here and talk to me, man to man, face to face, I’ve got something to say to you. First, I want to thank you for coming out here. For the last three months, you and I have to went to war, brother. We have said things and we have done things that were out of character. We have basically everything we could to get under each others skin and throw each other off our game. When I would sit in Harley’s office, he would describe to me what a champion should be. He’s a man that, the belt didn’t make him, he made the belt. When you’re World Champion, you walk around this earth, you let everyone know you’re the world champion.

And when you step into the ring, you let everybody in the world know, that you are the baddest man on the planet. I want to let you know, personally, you always checked all those boxes. If Harley Race was here today, he would look at you in the eye and say, in my best Harley Race, good job, kid. So, with that being said, I have nothing but the outmost respect for you. You carried this with pride, you defend this till the very last inch of everything you had when you and I went toe to toe at NWA 73. I’ve never been in a tougher fight than I was that night. You made sure that if I did beat you, I had to earn every single inch of it. I get a little emotional, bro, but that pulls at my heart strings. And with that, and the respect I have for you, I’m gonna give you the floor and speak to the people because you deserve that respect and you deserve that moment no matter what happened at 73.

Nick Aldis: In 2007, a skinny, punk kid, who scraped together the money he was making on the holiday camps wrestling every night, to come to Elden, Missouri. He scraped together that money to come to Elden, Missouri, because he had the opportunity to learn from Harley Race. And besides the fact that I was training with Harley Race, which was already mind blowing to a kid like me, and the other part of that that always stuck out was the fact that one of the WWE Tag Team Champions took time out of their time at home, which as we know is pretty limited, took some time out of his day to come to that camp, and talk to those kids. Passed on that wisdom, gave some advice, and that was Trevor Murdoch. I always remembered that. And that’s why when we were at Harley’s funeral, I looked you in the eye and said, why aren’t you wrestling anymore? What the hell are you doing?

And I said come to Atlanta. Please, just come to Atlanta, the NWA is different, the NWA is where we celebrate wrestlers like you, the NWA is where we celebrate real men who fight like men. We treat this business with the respect that it deserves. And more importantly, treat this championship with the respect that it deserves. So, if I had to lose to anybody, I’m glad that it had to be you. And now you deserve your chance to prove to the world, that you are everything that Harley Race said you could be me. And you deserve that opportunity to represent this company, represent this sport, represent this business, and represent every champion that came before you and I. I’m going to give you the floor because it’s time for me to step away for awhile. So, if I could offer you one piece of advice, sir, it will be the hardest but most rewarding experience of your life to carry the weight of this championship, and it was the honor of my life to be the Worlds Champion. So, now, the floor is yours.

Murdoch and Aldis shakes hands to close the segment.

First Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. The Rude Dudes In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The Number One Contender’s Tag Team Tournament For The NWA Worlds Tag Team Championship

Aron Stevens and El Rudo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stevens backs Rudo into the ropes. Strong lockup. Rudo applies a side headlock. Rudo with a side headlock takeover. Stevens answers with the headscissors escape. Rudo stops Stevens in his tracks. Stevens tags in Kratos. Rudo talks smack to Kratos. Rudo runs into Kratos. Shoulder Block Exchange. Rudo kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Rudo. Kratos with a Back Body Drop. Rudo tags in Stanley. Stanley with forearm shivers. Stanley ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Stevens and Rudo are tagged in. Stevens with a drop toe hold. Stevens applies a wrist lock.

Rudo is throwing haymakers at Stevens. Rudo repeatedly stomps on Stevens chest. Rudo slams Stevens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rudo tags in Stanley. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Double Toe Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Stanley is raining down haymakers. Stanley slams Stevens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stanley tags in Rudo. Stevens dodges The Big Boot. Stevens uses his feet to create separation. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Rudo. Kratos knocks Stanley off the ring apron. Kratos Spears Rudo. Kratos with two corner clotheslines. Kratos hits The GutWrench Suplex. Stanley tags himself in. Kratos sends Stanley face first into the canvas. Kratos connects with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Kratos tries to pick up Stevens spirits. Stevens tells May Valentine that he has some decisions to make.

Winner: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– James Storm challenges Judais to a match. Father James Mitchell denies Storms challenge. Their focus is on capturing the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Mitchell calls Storm a pimple on the ass of progress and a glutton for punishment.

– Chelsea Green tells May Valentine says that she’s going to hurt Kamille the next time she sees her.

Second Match: Marti Belle w/Allysin Kay vs. Paola Blaze w/Taryn Terrell & Jennacide

Melina joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Belle rolls Blaze over for a one count. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle sends Blaze to the corner. Belle with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle hits The PK for a two count. Blaze HeadButts Belle. Blaze with The Rear Mat Slam for a two count. Blaze transitions into a ground and pound attack. Blaze with a flying forearm smash. Blaze with The ShotGun Meteora. Blaze pulls Belle out of the bottom turnbuckle for a two count. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Belle with the irish whip. Blaze decks Belle with a back elbow smash.

Blaze kicks Belle in the face. Blaze drives Belle face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Blaze skins the cat. Blaze rocks Belle with a forearm smash. Blaze is choking Belle with her boot. Blaze with a Hair Biel Throw. Jennacide attacks Belle behind the referee’s back. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Blaze pulls Belle down to the mat. Blaze with Two Knee Drops for a two count. Belle decks Blaze with a JawBreaker. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle delivers The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Belle connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory. After the match, Kamille viciously attacks Melina at the commentary desk.

Winner: Marti Belle via Pinfall

Third Match: Cyon vs. Jordan Clearwater w/Austin Idol & BLK Jeez vs. Jeremiah Plunkett w/Danny Deals In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Cyon and Clearwater gangs up on Plunkett. Cyon whips Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Assisted Body Avalanche. Cyon with a running elbow smash. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex. Clearwater dumps Cyon out of the ring. Clearwater goes into the cover for a one count. Cyon shoves Clearwater. Plunkett is displaying his fighting spirit. Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Cyon. Cyon decks Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Plunkett Powerslams Cyon for a two count. Plunkett punches Clearwater. Plunkett slams Clearwater’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Plunkett whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Plunkett.

Clearwater drops Plunkett with a Running NeckBreaker. Cyon kicks Clearwater in the face. Cyon with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Cyon rocks Clearwater with a forearm smash. Forearm Exchange. Cyon with The Slingshot Pescado. Clearwater with a forearm smash to Cyon. Clearwater rolls Plunkett back into the ring. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch. Cyon kicks Clearwater in the gut. Cyon PowerBombs Clearwater. Cyon applies the single leg crab. Cyon transitions into The Boston Crab. Idol punches Cyon behind the referee’s back. Clearwater hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Crimson vs. Jax Dane With Trevor Murdoch Serving As The Special Guest Judge.

This indeed is a slap fight not a regular match. Dane plays mind games with Crimson before dishing out the first slap of the match. Dane shrugs off the return slap from Crimson. Dane punches Crimson. Dane repeatedly stomps on Crimson’s chest. Strictly Business gangs up on Murdoch. Dane is choking Crimson with his boot.

Pope storms into the ring to make the save. Pope clotheslines Latimer over the top rope. Murdoch tees off on Adonis. Pope with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Judais starts brawling with James Storm. All hell is breaking loose at The Chase. Dane and Crimson brings their brawl towards the commentary desk. Murdoch sends Adonis face first into the steel ring post. Dane gets up in Murdoch’s grill. Crimson attacks Dane from behind. Sheer anarchy and chaos concludes this weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

Match Result: No-Contest

