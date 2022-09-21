NWA Powerrr Results 9/20/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Brian Myers vs. Dax Draper In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NWA National Title Tournament

Myers uses the referee as a shield after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Draper applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Draper with a fireman’s carry takeover. Draper applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Draper with a back heel trip. Draper applies an arm-bar. Myers with a gut punch. Draper with a waist lock takedown. Draper grapples around Myers. Draper applies a front face lock. Draper backs Myers into the turnbuckles. Myers ducks under a chop from Draper. Draper scores an ankle pick. Myers push kicks Draper. Draper ducks a clothesline from Myers. Draper Powerslams Myers for a two count. Myers regroups on the outside. Myers is playing mind games with Draper. Myers slams Draper’s head on the top rope. Myers with a running forearm smash. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers stomps on Draper’s face. Myers with a falling sledge for a one count. Myers drives his knee into Draper’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock.

Draper buries his shoulder into the midsection of Myers. Myers responds with a leg sweep. Myers sends Draper face first into the canvas. Myers repeatedly stomps on Draper’s back and chest. Myers kicks Draper in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers kicks Draper in the back. Myers hammers down on Draper’s chest. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Myers transitions into a side headlock. Draper with a Belly to Back Suplex. Draper kicks Myers in the gut. Draper with a shoulder block. Draper rolls Myers over for a two count. Draper clotheslines Myers. Draper dropkicks Myers. Draper with a leaping back elbow smash. Draper with a SpringBoard Double Axe Handle Strike for a two count. Myers responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Draper. Myers hits The Impaler DDT for a two count. Myers denies The TKO. The referee catches Myers using the middle rope for a two count. Draper connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dax Draper via Pinfall

– Joe Galli had an exclusive interview with Bully Ray. Bully said that it’s no secret that he’s not the most loved person in the business. If Bully has to go into this disqualification match by himself tonight, then he’ll do it.

– Mike Knox tells May Valentine that he’s not accepting his loss from NWA 74.

– At NWA Hard Times III, The Fixers will put their NWA USA Tag Team Titles on the line against The Spectaculars.

– Idol Mania Sports Management’s Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett have their eyes set on obtaining their first tag team titles. BLK Jeez was not surprised that Tyrus cash in his opportunity to get yet another shot at the 10 Pounds Of Gold.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview The Morton Family. Ricky talks about the adage of trusting nobody in this business because they’re all after the same goals. Kerry wasn’t blown away by The Fixers peace offering but he doesn’t harbor ill feelings towards them going forward as long as they act cool.

Second Match: Chris Adonis vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NWA National Title Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis outpowers Dumas. Dumas is playing mind games with Adonis. Test Of Strength. Dumas with two toe kicks. Dumas applies a wrist lock. Dumas transitions into a side headlock. Dumas starts biting Adonis forehead. Dumas repeatedly stomps on Adonis chest. Adonis slams Dumas head on multiple turnbuckle pads. Adonis whips Dumas across the ring. Adonis scores the elbow knockdown. Adonis with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Adonis applies a wrist lock. Dumas tugs on Adonis hair. Dumas backs Adonis into the turnbuckles. Dumas with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dumas rams Adonis face across the top strand. Dumas continues to stomp on Adonis chest. Dumas is choking Adonis with his boot. Dumas whips Adonis across the ring. Dumas clotheslines Adonis for a two count. Dumas applies a rear chin lock. Dumas with clubbing blows to Adonis chest for a one count. Dumas goes back to the rear chin lock.

Dumas punches Adonis in the back. Dumas whips Adonis into the turnbuckles. Dumas with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Dumas applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Dumas. Dumas applies The Full Nelson Lock. Adonis with two sharp elbow strikes. Adonis kicks Dumas in the gut. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Dumas reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Adonis clotheslines Dumas. Adonis whips Dumas across the ring. Adonis hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Adonis slams Dumas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Adonis with a blistering chop. Adonis with the irish whip. Dumas kicks Adonis in the face. Adonis with clubbing blows to Dumas back. Dumas answers with three sharp elbow strikes. Dumas sends Adonis crashing into the canvas. Dumas gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Adonis makes Dumas pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez vs. Erick Jackson vs. Joe Ocasio In A Triple Threat Match

Ocasio wants to form an alliance with Jackson. Instead, Ocasio drops Jackson with a Roundhouse Kick. Ocasio ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Rockett blocks a boot from Ocasio. Rockett bodyslams Ocasio. Rockett with a Knee Drop. Jackson repeatedly kicks Rockett in the face. Jackson with a Flying Crossbody Block. Rockett regroups on the outside. Rockett rocks Jackson with a forearm smash.

Rockett with a shoulder block. Ocasio with clubbing blows to Rockett’s back. Double Vertical Suplex. Jackson ducks a clothesline from Ocasio. Jackson with The SlingBlade. Ocasio HeadButts Jackson. Ocasio with a Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Ocasio fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ocasio punches Rockett in the back. Rockett dropkicks Ocasio. Rockett connects with The Rockett Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Marshe Rockett via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Bully Ray & Thomas Latimer vs. The Cardona Family w/Matt Cardona

Bully Ray and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. VSK applies a wrist lock. Bully clotheslines VSK. Bully slaps VSK in the chest. Bully talks smack to Cardona. Bully with an overhand chop. Bully whips VSK across the ring. Bully with a Back Body Drop. Bully knocks Knox off the ring apron. Bully throws VSK off the top turnbuckle. Bully gets distracted by Cardona. Knox drops Bully with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox with a double sledge. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon. Cardona attacks Bully behind the referee’s back. Knox with a Running Boot. Knox bodyslams Bully. Knox tags in VSK. VSK with a Slingshot Senton for a one count. VSK kicks Bully in the chest. VSK with two haymakers. VSK with a Knee Drop. VSK tags in Knox.

Knox with a double sledge. Knox punches Bully. Knox with an elbow drop for a one count. Knox tags in VSK. VSK is throwing haymakers at Bully. VSK with forearm shivers for a one count. Bully scores the elbow knockdown. VSK tags in Knox. Knox with The Big Boot. Knox with clubbing blows to Bully’s back. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Latimer makes his way down to the ring. Latimer and VSK are tagged in. Latimer is throwing haymakers at VSK. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Latimer goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but VSK lands back on his feet. Latimer side steps VSK into the turnbuckles. Latimer Spears VSK. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex to Knox. Latimer clotheslines VSK over the top rope. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory. After the match, Latimer extends his hand out to Bully as a sign of respect to close the show.

Winner: Bully Ray & Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

