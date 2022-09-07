NWA Powerrr Results 9/6/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kilynn King vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Hand fighting display after the bell rings. Valkyrie kicks Green in the gut. Jennacide drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. King with a Spinning Back Kick. Stereo Forearms. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Schoolgirl Rollups. Green SuperKicks King. Valkyrie with a Running Knee Strike to Jennacide. Green bumps into Valkyrie. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Green in the face. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Green. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyrie with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie follows that with The Stinkface. Jennacide runs Valkyrie into the steel ring post. Jennacide blocks a boot from Green. Jennacide uppercuts Green. Jennacide with two overhand chops. Jennacide follows that with two mid-kicks. Jennacide nails Green with The Pump Kick for a two count. King blocks a boot from Jennacide. King with a Roundhouse Kick. King with The Rolling Senton. King with a Diving Senton Splash for a two count.

King applies a waist lock. King shoves Green into Valkyrie. Green thrust kicks the midsection of King. Green with a DDT/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green is displaying her frustration. Jennacide tugs on Green’s hair. Jennacide with a Full Nelson Slam for a one count. King delivers The Missile Dropkick. King with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Valkyrie kicks King in the chest. Valkyrie pulls King down to the mat. Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp. Valkyrie whips Green across the ring. Green with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Valkyrie and Green are knocked down after a double face plant. King fights out of the fireman’s carry position. King ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. King with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Jennacide avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Jennacide with a forearm smash. King and Jennacide are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Valkyrie dodges The Pump Kick. Green ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie denies The I’m Prettier. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

– Billy Corgan was very happy with NWA 74. Corgan said that Kamille had the best matches on both nights and that’s truly saying something. He promises to bring back NWA Empowerrred and to not trust clickbait nonsense and just keep watching the product.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

-Aron Stevens tells May Valentine that he’s managing a new group called Black Glove Management. Rodney Mack will now be referred to The Question Mark.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The Cardona Family. Matt Cardona said is Trevor Murdoch is afraid of him. Mike Knox says that Bully Ray better have his head on a swivel. Brian Myers and VSK are only here to support the family and its mission: Save The NWA and Capture Championships.

– Matt Taven is looking forward to cheering on Mike Bennett as he competes in the NWA National Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament.

Second Match: EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. EC3 whips Marshall across the ring. EC3 drops down on the canvas. EC3 scores the elbow knockdown. EC3 slams Marshall’s head on three turnbuckle pads. EC3 whips Marshall into the turnbuckles. EC3 with a corner clothesline. EC3 with a Snap Vertical Suplex. EC3 is trying to send a message to Thom Latimer by dishing out clubbing crossfaces. Marshall delivers a gut punch. Marshall with rapid fire haymakers in the corner.

EC3 kicks Marshall in the face. EC3 clotheslines the back of Marshall’s neck. EC3 with more repeated crossfaces. EC3 connects with The One Percenter. EC3 makes Marshall tap out to The Purpose. After the match, EC3 says that Control Your Narrative is not about invading, it’s about liberation and controlling their narratives. EC3 knows exactly who Thom Latimer could really be. Latimer has been officially warned.

Winner: EC3 via Submission

Third Match: Kamille (c) vs. Allysin Kay For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Kamille applies a standing arm-bar. Kay whips Kamille across the ring. Kamille holds onto the ropes. Kamille drops down on the canvas. Kamille with a Hip Toss. Kamille drops Kay with a Spin Kick. Kay sends Kamille shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kay applies a wrist lock. Kay transitions into a Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kay rams her forearm across the left elbow of Kamille. Kay with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kay sends Kamille to the corner. Kay with a knife edge chop. Kay with Two Swinging Arm-Rigers. Kay continues to work on the left shoulder of Kamille. Kay repeatedly whips Kamille shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Kamille with forearm shivers. Kay reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Kamille with a roll through escape. Kay dodges The Pump Kick. Kay with another arm-ringer into the canvas. Kay applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kay transitions into a CrossFace. Kay goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kay with clubbing blows to Kamille’s chest.

Kay applies a double wrist lock. Kay pulls Kamille down to the mat. Kay repeatedly stomps on Kamille’s back. Kay wraps the left shoulder of Kamille around the top rope. Kay slams Kamille’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille ducks under a chop from Kay. Kamille with forearm shivers. Kay drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Kay goes for a Bodyslam, but Kamille lands back on her feet. Kamille Powerslams Kay. Kamille sends Kay face first into the canvas. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Kamille with the irish whip. Kamille hits The Diving Leg Lariat for a two count. Kay denies The Pumphandle Slam. Kamille fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kay with The Samoan Drop. Kay nails Kamille with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kay goes for The AK-47, but Kamille lands back on her feet. Kamille rolls Kay over for a two count. Kamille with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Running Forearm Exchange. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Kay. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw, But Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille

Fourth Match: Flip Gordon w/Nick Aldis vs. Douglas Williams

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams backs Gordon into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Williams with a full nelson switch. Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Gordon answers with the headscissors escape. Williams grapevines the legs of Gordon. Williams applies a Butterfly Lock. Williams with a Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Williams uppercuts Gordon. Williams with the irish whip. Williams with a corner clothesline. Williams follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Williams goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gordon lands back on his feet. Gordon matrix under a clothesline from Williams. Gordon SuperKicks Williams. Gordon with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Gordon with The PK. Gordon with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Williams decks Gordon with a back elbow smash. Williams with a diving corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Williams applies a figure four headlock. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Gordon shoves Williams. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Williams uppercuts Gordon. Williams with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Williams applies a chin bar. Williams with a Knee Drop for a two count. Williams with a GutWrench Suplex. Williams follows that with a Belly to Back Suples. Williams applies The Camel Clutch. Williams with The Bell Clap. Williams stomps on Gordon’s back. Gordon with a gut punch. Gordon unloads two knife edge chops. Williams uppercuts Gordon. Williams goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gordon lands back on his feet. Gordon kicks Williams in the face. Gordon with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gordon with a Running Uppercut. Gordon puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Gordon with a SpringBoard Hook Kick. Gordon denies The Chaos Theory. Gordon hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Gordon applies The STF.

Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Short-Arm Reversal by Williams. Williams drives Gordon sternum first into the turnbuckles. Williams with two forearm smashes. Gordon attacks the midsection of Williams. Gordon HeadButts Williams. Williams catches Gordon in mid-air. Williams with The Exploder Suplex. Williams connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams decks Gordon with a back elbow smash. Gordon with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Gordon SuperKicks Williams for a two count. Gordon lands The MoonSault for a two count. Williams catches Gordon in mid-air. Williams goes for a German Suplex, but Gordon lands back on his feet. Gordon ducks a clothesline from Williams. Gordon plants Williams with The Star Spangled Stunner to pickup the victory. After the match, Odinson attacks Gordon with a spray bottle. Aldis starts throwing haymakers at Odinson. Aldis clotheslines Odinson over the top rope to close the show.

Winner: Flip Gordon via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 325 of The Hoots Podcast