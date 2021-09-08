NWA Powerrr Results 9/7/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Trevor Murdoch and Velvet Sky)

– This weeks episode started with May Valentine interviewing The Rude Dudes. El Rudo says that The Rude Dudes are the future of the NWA Tag Team Division and they’re going to beat every single team that the NWA puts in front of them and will celebrate until their fingers fall out.

– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will be providing color commentary on this broadcast.

– Hawx Aerie plans to run through Colby Corino and JTG in their schedule tag team tournament match.

First Match: The End vs. Cyon & Jordan Clearwater w/Austin Idol In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The Number One Contenders Tournament For The NWA World Tag Team Championships

The End attacks Cyon and Clearwater before the bell rings. Odinson with forearm shivers. Odinson dumps Cyon out of the ring. Parrow with clubbing elbow smashes. Parrow drops Clearwater with a Body Block. Odinson slams Cyon’s head on the ring apron. Parrow sends Clearwater crashing into Cyon. Parrow drives Clearwater face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Parrow with a Hip Attack. Parrow tags in Odinson. Parrow levels Clearwater with The Body Avalanche. Odinson with a leaping uppercut. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Odinson kicks Clearwater in the face. Odinson with Two Knee Drops. Odinson uppercuts the back of Clearwater’s neck for a two count. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow drives his knee into the midsection of Clearwater. Parrow bodyslams Clearwater. Parrow applies The Boston Crab. Odinson with The SpringBoard Leg Drop.

Cyon breaks up the submission hold. Clearwater tags in Cyon. Cyon kicks Parrow in the face. Cyon with a forearm smash for a two count. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Cyon tags in Clearwater. Cyon hammers down on the back of Parrow’s neck. Clearwater kicks Parrow in the gut. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Parrow grabs Clearwater by his throat. Parrow goes for The Chokeslam, but Clearwater blocks it. Clearwater with The Leg Drop for a one count. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Clearwater is choking Parrow with his boot. Clearwater applies a front face lock. Cyon tags himself in. Cyon kicks Parrow in the gut. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon sends Parrow to the corner. Cyon with Two Helluva Kicks. Cyon with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Cyon hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Cyon tags in Clearwater. Clearwater punches Parrow in the back. Clearwater pie faces Parrow. Parrow is pissed. Clearwater kicks Parrow in the gut. Parrow goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cyon gets in the way. Clearwater and Cyon with a Double Vertical Suplex. Clearwater knocks Odinson off the ring apron. Parrow clotheslines Clearwater. Cyon and Odinson are tagged in. Odinson with a flying corkscrew uppercut. Odinson with two leaping back elbow smashes. Odinson follows that with a Modified Swinging NeckBreaker. Odinson with The Running Knee Drop for a two count. Cyon fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cyon with a leaping back elbow smash. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater grabs the cool spray. Odinson delivers The Pounce. Parrow Chokeslams Cyon. The End connects with Hell On Earth to pickup the victory.

Winner: The End via Pinfall

Second Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Jeremiah Plunkett

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Judais sends Plunkett face first into the canvas. Judais with heavy bodyshots in the corner. The referee admonishes Judais. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Judais with clubbing blows to Plunkett’s chest. Judais is throwing haymakers at Plunket. Judais with clubbing shoulder blocks. Judais with a corner clothesline. Judais follows that with The Running Boot.

Judais with The Fallaway Slam. Judais connects with The Razor’s Edge to pickup the victory. After the match, James Mitchell tells Judais to plant Plunkett with another Razor’s Edge. James Storm walks into the ring. Storm tells Judais to pick a fight with him. Mitchell says that Storm has a death wish. Storm is going to allow Mitchell and Judais to decide which funeral should be arranged.

Winner: Judais via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Crimson and Jax Dane at the podium. Dane has no time for Crimson’s Wrestling 101 nonsense. He will not put his title shot on the line. Dane runs down his resume again like he did last week. Crimson says that Dane has a narrow minded. What bothers Crimson is what Dane did to him at NWA 73 and having to hear him run his mouth about his past accomplishments as if they mean anything today. Crimson sees Dane as the world’s luckiest loser. He won’t be around to pick Dane up after he chokes in his next chase for a championship. Next week on NWA Powerrr, it will be Crimson vs. Jax Dane in the main event.

– Austin Idol’s UniversalWrestlingCollege.com vignette.

– Kyle Davis claims that Tyrus and BLK Jeez may have rigged their NWA TV Title Match. Jeez talks smack about the St. Louis crowd. Idol denies the claims of rigging matches. Jordan Clearwater tries to downplay his lost to The End because he gave 100% effort.

– Tension continues to rise with The Hex and Paola Blaze.

– Nick Aldis Title Reign Vignette.

Third Match: Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn

Rae wants Lynn to shake her hand. Lynn obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rae applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Rae with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Lynn escapes The CrossFace. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lynn applies a wrist lock. Lynn whips Rae across the ring. Lynn with two deep arm-drags. Lynn with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Lynn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rae backs Lynn into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rae decks Lynn with a back elbow smash. Rae taunts Lynn.

Rae repeatedly stomps on Lynn’s chest. Rae applies a Modified Cobra Twist. Rae with clubbing blows to Lynn’s back. Rae applies The Gory Special. Rae repeatedly drives Lynn face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Lynn with a desperation arm-drag. Lynn thrust kicks the midsection of Rae. Lynn kicks Rae in the chest. Lynn with two hamstring kicks. Lynn goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Rae counters with a toe kick. Rae whips Lynn into the turnbuckles. Lynn decks Rae with a back elbow smash. Lynn kicks Rae in the face. Lynn dives over Rae. Lynn with The Running Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Rae blocks a boot from Lynn. Rae dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Rae makes Lynn tap out to The Charity Case.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Submission

Fourth Match: Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro & Matthew Mims w/Danny Deals In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The Number One Contenders Tournament For The NWA World Tag Team Championships

Marshe Rockett and Matthew Mims will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rockett applies a side headlock. Mims reverses the hold. Rockett transitions into a hammerlock. Rockett grabs a side headlock. Mims with a waist lock go-behind. Mims applies a side headlock. Rockett whips Mims across the ring. Boogie kicks Mims in the back. Boogie talks smack to Mims. Mims takes a swipe at Boogie. Rockett rolls Mims over for a two count. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Mims. Rockett with a chop/forearm combination. Rockett whips Mims across the ring. Mims holds onto the ropes. Mims with a Running Splash. Mims tags in Rinauro.

Rinauro tries to pick Mims up, but his back gives out. Mims bodyslams Rinauro on top of Rockett for a two count. Rockett applies a side headlock. The referee gets distracted by Deals. Rockett tags in Boogie. Rinauro with a deep arm-drag. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Boogie. Rinauro dives over Boogie. Rinauro side steps Boogie into the turnbuckles. Boogie tells Rinauro to stop running. Rinauro with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Boogie lawn darts Rinauro face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Boogie whips Rinauro across the ring. Rockett dropkicks Rinauro for a two count. Rockett slams Rinauro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rinauro kicks Rockett in the face. Rockett with a Back Body Drop. Rockett applies a front face lock.

Boogie tags himself in. Boogie dumps Rinauro ribs first on the top rope. Boogie delivers The Draping Scissors Kick for a two count. Boogie kicks Rinauro in the face. Boogie toys around with Rinauro. Rinauro with three sharp elbow strikes. Boogie goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. Rinauro crawls under Boogie. Rinauro tags in Mims. Mims clotheslines Boogie. Mims scores the elbow knockdown. Mims with a leaping double clothesline. Rinauro tags himself in. Assisted Double Crossbody Block. Mims clotheslines Rockett over the top rope. Rinauro dropkicks Mims off the ring apron. Boogie blocks The SuperKick. Boogie applies a waist lock. Rinauro decks Boogie with a back elbow smash. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner for a two count. Mims made the blind tag. Boogie whips Rinauro across the ring. Boogie with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Mims connects with The Belly to Back Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sal Rinauro & Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Nick Aldis Promo

Kyle Davis: Nick, I’m not gonna lie, the last time I had an interaction with you, you were punching me in the face on PPV, let’s just say I’m feeling a type of way about that.

Nick Aldis: And you have every right to feel that way about it, so let me get that out of the way, first and foremost. Kyle, sometimes you’re a bit of a corporate stooge, you’re a bit of a yes man, sometimes you got a punchable face, but I will admit I was out of line for doing that and I would like to apologize. Next up, Billy Corgan. I never thought I’d see the day that you and I were standing nose to nose, dropping F Bombs like there was no tomorrow, but yet there we were, NWA 73. But that aside, I think you could agree, and I think everyone in this room could agree, that over the last four years, you and I have built something pretty damn cool. And to quote the GOAT, we’ve only just begun. Now, if any of you have taken issue with any of my actions, especially over the last few months, you have every right to feel that way. But consider this, for 1,044 days, I was the Linear, Legitimate, Universally, Historically and Recognized Heavyweight Champion of the world. For 1,044 days, I had to do the media appearances, I had to get up early for the the radio shots, the podcasts, the newspapers, the magazines, but for 1,044 days I had a big target on this big ole back.

And for 1,044 days, I had to hear what people thought Nick Aldis should do or people talk about what Billy Corgan should do or what the NWA should do, but maybe you should try to being a platinum selling rock star or the worlds champion and then tell Nick Aldis what he should do. For 1,044 days, I carried the lineage, the legacy and tradition of the National Wrestling Alliance, the greatest brand in the history of this business. I carried the legacy of Dory Funk Jr, Jack Briscoe, Terry Funk, Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and the greatest wrestler on gods green earth, Harley Race. And I did my best to put my name in that list as someone who belongs. And whether you think I do or don’t, I really don’t give a damn because I’m the greatest champion of the modern era and there’s nothing you can say that could change my mind. That brings me to you, Trevor. You said that you and me are like oil and water, and that might be the understatement of the century. We may never be on each others Christmas Card List, and sometimes I may hate your guts, and sometimes you may hate my guts, but in this building, on this holy ground, Wrestling at The Chase, you were the better man.

So, now you have the target on your back, now you have to carry the pressure, now you have to get up early and do all the radio shots, the media interviews, now you have to have all the critics, now you have to know that all the wrestlers in the back, while they may be clapping for you when you come through the back, good job buddy, you know that they have every opportunity to stab you in the back and they will take it in a moments notice. You carry all of that. And the 10 Pounds of Gold is the most prestigious championship in the business. And I hope that you know that, Trevor. I hope you know what you hold in your hands, because trust me when I tell you, I’ve fallen off the horse before and I know how to get back on, and I have every intention of doing just that when the opportunity presents itself. So takes this opportunity, strap in, enjoy the ride, because the real work has just begun for you my friend. And I promise as every single one of you, as god as my witness, I will be the real worlds champion again, because winning is the family business. Winning is what we do. This is a championship house hold. And more importantly, this is the NWA, and you ain’t seen nothing yet. Aldis walks away with Mickie James and Strictly Business to close the show.

