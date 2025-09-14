NWA Powerrr

NWA Heavyweight Championship Match

Thom Latimer (Champion) defeated Rhino and Colby Corino

This matchup would usually align with being a main event match. But it falls on the same episode as the Crockett Cup finals, so it becomes the co-main event. Every competitor in tonight’s contest had great moments. Rhino, who is not an NWA regular, never felt like a serious threat to take home the gold. Although Rhino was an ECW original who helped make the 2300 arena the historic wrestling venue that it is, so I was glad he was in the match. Colby Corino, the so-called “Prince of hardcore” is the son of ECW great Steve Corino. He won the Jax Dane Memorial tournament as the worst seeded competitor in the bracket. Corino landed a nice hurricanrana on Latimer and a beautiful head kick on Rhino. He seemed as he belonged. Rhino powered his way through the match and inflicted damage as he went. He ultimately was not pinned and had great applause from the Philadelphia faithful throughout the contest. Latimer took a lot of heat in this one but eventually took advantage of Rhino’s GORE on Corino, by tossing Rhino out of the ring. He then proceeded to land a pop-up powerbomb on a dazed Corino. Latimer got the one-two-three and still is the NWA Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Crockett Cup Finals

The Immortals (#4 seed) defeated The Colons (#2 seed)

There has been a tremendous amount of buildup leading to this point. The finals of the most coveted tag team prize in the NWA. The Colons took out Team Exodus Pro and the Immortals beat the current tag team champions as well as last year’s Crockett Cup champions, Knox and Murdoch in last week’s episode to get to this point. This match was a back-and-forth battle that saw both teams have their moments. There were times when you thought the match could end, but the legal man was not in the ring and therefore the referee would not start the count. I wasn’t sure if Kratos was the legal man after he and Odinson landed immortality on Epico when he went for the pin. Indeed, he was and the 1-2-3 after the Immortals signature finisher got them the victory and their hands on the trophy they have coveted for such a long time. They are the Crockett Cup Champions!

Final Thoughts

This was an excellent episode of Powerrr. While I have complained about Powerrr only having two matches instead of three with too many long skits, these were two great matches, and this was a great way to wrap-up the Crockett Cup. These two contests also went a lot longer than most NWA matches on Powerrr. You could tell winning the Crockett Cup was very important to the Immortals as it solidifies their place in NWA history. This also leaves a lot of feuds to potentially materialize. Do the Immortals go after Knox and Murdochs tag team titles now? Who is next up to challenge for Latimer’s NWA HW Title? Does EC3 leave the Team Exodus Pro tag team with Pretty Boy Smooth and return to singles? What happens with Max the Impaler and her former mentor Father Jim Mitchell? A lot of future questions for the NWA, but for now, Thom Latimer is still the king of the singles division, and The Immortals have carved themselves a spot in Immortality!

GRADE A