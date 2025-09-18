Powerrr Play!

With the Crockett Cup officially in the rearview mirror, this week’s episode of Powerrr comes to us from the Power Station in Tampa, Florida.

Kylie Paige vs Anomi

Anomi had some early moments in her NWA debut tossing the much smaller Kylie Paige around the ring. But eventually Kylie got her momentum going. While all of the premier events are shown on Powerrr episodes, this match was from a Powerrr taping and not a premier event taping. This match had a bit of a squash feel, but Anomi showed some strength and wrestling know-how. Eventually Kylie reversed a powerbomb and landed a version of her own as well as a drop kick to a seated Anomi to get the one, two, three.

Carson Drake vs Midas Black

The Carson shuffle is great. I love when he does that before the match. It’s so annoying, but it grows on you! Midas Black, usually a tag team competitor getting a great opportunity against the former Television Champ Carson Drake. Drake showed a bit of a mean streak in the contest. Black, however did have some moments showing some explosiveness with kicks and splashes. But eventually “The Capital Gains Tax” submission got CBD the victory. Drake seems to have a newfound feud with Colby Corino by virtue of his in-ring interview after the match. Also, after heading backstage, CBD was pursued by Aron Stevens about a potential partnership.

TV-MA (Champions) vs Clara Carter & Sirena Veil (Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

Tiffany Nieves and Valentina Rossi make up TV-MA and are your current tag champs. Nieves also holds the Women’s Television Title. Tiffany Nieves was absolutely slapping around the competition in this one. Rossi, once a ballerina champion is showing off her athleticism as she and Nieves have worked beautiful as a tag team in this one. After Sirena Viel was dominated for most of the match, an eventual tag to Clara Carter got the challengers a little momentum. But that didn’t last long as Rossi got a rear naked choke on Carter, and TV-MA retained their titles via submission.

Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs Cristano Argento

The Thrillbilly always looks the part coming out looking big and physical. Argento had some moments in this match landing an ensaguri amongst other moves. Mason had his way most of the match landing a long-standing suplex as well as a fall-away slam from the second rope. A lot of Argento’s offense came at the expense of TSM missing on running maneuvers. Argento went up top and was caught by Thrillbilly and dealt with his signature finish, the Throwline. Mason ended up getting the easy pin. After the match, his partners in the Southern Six, Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton joined him ringside. Ring announcer Kyle Davis entered the ring to ask TSM about him not having gold around his waist. He called out the Heavyweight Champion, Thom Latimer for a match at NWA 77.

Da Pope returns to the NWA

This segment saw Da Pope come out to a nice ovation. He cut a Dusty Rhodes-style promo that got the attention of NWA North American champion Big Strong Mims. At first it was a lot of gratitude on the part of Mims to Pope. But things turned when Mims let Da Pope know some things have changed since he’s been gone from the NWA. While Da Pope might be looking for gold, Mims told him that he doesn’t need to be looking in his direction. Da Pope was animated and said he was ready to go right then and there! Mims, however turned and left the ring holding up his championship gold to the crowd.

Final Thoughts

I thought this was a really fantastic episode of Powerrr. Especially coming on the heels of the Crockett Cup. The last few episodes of Powerrr had two matches and a lot of pre-recorded skits. I don’t mind the skits, but I don’t like them to eat up most of the show. This week we saw four showcase matches for important players in the NWA as well as some up-and-comers. I was a little confused as to why the Thrillbilly/Mims feud disappeared after all of their segments the last seven weeks. But it looks like they have Thrillbilly going straight for the Worlds Heavyweight Title while Mims will have some business with Da Pope. Great way to get us back to regular Powerrr episodes while also promoting NWA 77.

GRADE A-