NWA Powerrr

Crockett Cup 2025 Semifinals

The Colons (#2) defeated Team Exodus Pro (#6)

A really good match here that had lots of ebbs and flows. Both tag teams got the crowd involved and it was a match that left you intrigued to how it was going to end. The Colons were able to showcase more experience as a tag team, and I think that’s why the script played out that way. The Colons will have their shot at the Crockett Cup next week on Powerrr. However, I’ll be intrigued to see which direction Team Exodus Pro goes in. I feel like EC3 is a much better singles competitor than being locked into a tag team. His star power is too prominent to stay in a tag team for a long stretch. The urban playboy looks like he could go in either direction when it comes to singles or tagging.

The Immortals (#4) defeated Knox and Murdoch (#1)

I felt like this would be the result here. But I didn’t think it would go down quite the way it did. Knox and Murdoch became despicable monsters in this one. The way they choked out Kratos and beat up their manager Smalls definitely highlights a heel turn. Even though K&M lost the match and will not repeat as Crockett Cup Champions, they are still your NWA World tag team champions. For the Immortals, Odinson and Kratos are back in the finals for the second year in a row. They’ll have to overcome Primo and Epico as they will do battle with the Colon’s to see who gets to take home one of the most decorated prizes in all of tag team wrestling.

Final Analysis

This episode of Powerrr had two really good matches. Two matches that deserve grades of at least B, possibly A. Again, my issue with Powerrr right now is two matches on a one-hour episode is just not cutting the mustard. There have already been three more taped events since the Crockett Cup was filmed in May. If you had to drag Powerrr out because you were low on content, I would understand. But you’re NOT! And Samhain is on the horizon in October. I really love the NWA, and I’ve got the patience not jump the gun and find out results of previously recorded content. But there should be at least three matches every week on Powerrr. The two matches that did go down were fantastic. Glad to see the Immortals and the Colon’s in the Crockett Cup finals. I am ecstatic waiting on next week’s episode of Powerrr!

GRADE B+