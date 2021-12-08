The NWA taped upcoming episodes of NWA Powerrr this past Sunday and Monday from GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of ProWrestling.net:

Sunday tapings

Jay Bradley (w/Wrecking Ball Legursky) beat an enhancement wrestler.

Colby Corino and “The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky beat Victor Benjamin and “OGK” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

Jax Dane was interviewed.

Thom Lattimer beat Miguel Robles.

Jennacide beat Paola Blaze (w/Teryn Terrell).

There was an interview with Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, BLK Jeez, and Austin Idol.

There was an interview with Nick Aldis and Mickie James. He brought out Doug Williams. The British Invasion has reformed to compete in NWA.

The next pay-per-view will crown the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

Jax Dane defeated Mims. Dane and Anthony Mayweather kept staring at each other during the match.

“British Invasion” Nick Aldis and Doug Williams beat Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx.

Aron Stevens and Kratos beat “Dirty Sexy Boys” Dirty Dango and JTG.

“The Hex” Marti Belle and Allison Kay defeated Keira Hogan and Mickie James to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Titles. The champs worked heelish, and Kay pinned Kiera. Latimer and Kamille came out to laugh at Mickie James. Keira blamed James for the loss and walked out.

Mike Knox (w/Matt Cardona) beat Big Strong Mims.

Anthony Mayweather beat Jeremiah Plunkett.

Jay Spade beat Sal Rinauro (w/Danny Deals). Sal yelled after his loss, staring at lights like Mark Lewin.

Jamie Stanley defeated Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Miguel Robles in a four-way qualifier for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title.

An interview aired with Aron Stevens and Kratos. Stevens was back to full heel. JTG and Dirty Dango interrupted, saying they cheated, which led to a confrontation.

Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett beat Cyon in a handicap match.

There was an interview with Missa Kay and Kamille.

“Smiling Dragons” Tootsie Lynn & Kylie Rae” defeated Kamille and Missa Kay.

An interview with Colby Corino and The Fixers and OGK took place.

Matt Taven defeated Wrecking ball Legursky.

There was an interview with Matt Cardona and Mike Knox.

Natalia Marchova defeated Paulo Blaze (w/Teryn Terrell).

Homicide, Bestia 666, and Mecha Wolf beat Jax Dane and “The End” Parrow & Odinson. Homicide pinned Parrow.

Kiera Hogan defeated Christi Jaynes, Kenzie Page, and Jennacide (with Teryn Terrell) to become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship.

There was an interview with Jax Dane, who spoke about the Anthony Mayweather and Mims teacher vs student for a match.

Anthony Mayweather defeated Big Strong Mims via count-out to earn a match against Jax Dane.

Dirty Dango and JTG beat “The Rude Dudes” Jamie Stanley and Sam Adonis.

There was an interview with Aron Stevens, who said war is at the door.

Tyrus defeated Jaden Roller to retain the NWA TV Title.

Cyon defeated Judias (w/Sinister Minister by DQ.

Matt Cardona & Mike Knox defeated Chris Adonis & Thom Lattimer and Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm in a three-way tag match.

Rodney Mack beat Devin Gray.

Kylie Rae beat Alison Kay.

Melina beat Madi Wrenkowski.

Monday tapings:

Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater, and Marshe Rockett (w/Austin Idol) vs. Rodney Mack, Odinson, and Parrow vs. Aron Stevens, Kratos, and Judias (w/Sinister Minister) vs. Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Rush Freeman. Winning team: Rodney Mack, Odinson, and Parrow.

Team War: 4 Team Elimination match; 3 man teams, wrestler can be eliminated by pin, submission & over the top rope – El Rudo, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis vs. Victor Benjamin, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett vs. Homicide, Bestia 666, and Mecha Wolf vs. Colby Corino, Wrecking Ball Legursky, and Jay Bradley. Winners: Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer, and El Rudo.

Cyon beat Sal Rinauro (w/Judias, Sinister Minister) in a No DQ match.

Anthony Mayweather beat Jay Spade.

Judias (w/Sinister Minister) over Jamie Stanley.

Kylie Rae defeated Madi Wrenkowski via tapout.

Allison Kay (w/Marti Belle) defeated Missa Kate.

There was an interview with Matt Cardona and Mike Knox. Trevor Murdoch interrupted and challenged Cardona to a fight. Cardona said he had to go through Knox first and put the title on the line. Trevor and Knox accepted.

There was an interview with “Dirty Sexy Boys” JTG and Dirty Dango.

Up next was an interview with Idol Sports Management (Tyrus, BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett). Kyle Davis brought up Tyrus defending his title seven times.

“The Honorary Illbegotten” Wrecking Ball Legursky, Jay Bradley, and Rush Freeman (w/Captain Yuma, Alex Taylor) beat “Dirty Sexy Boys” JTG and Dirty Dango.

Up next was an interview with Rodney Mack and Anthony Mayweather. Mack talked about knocking out Jax Dane for disrespecting his wife.

Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx defeated Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater (w/BLK Jeez, Tyrus) and Luke & PJ Hawx.

There was an interview with Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch.

“Dirty Sexy Boys” JTG and Dirty Dango beat “The Illbegotten” Alex Taylor, Rush Freeman, Captain Yuma in a handicap match. Dango pinned Yuma.

Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, Paulo Blaze, and Natalia Marchova were interviewed.

Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA Title.

The Pope was interviewed. He thanked the fans for their thoughts and prayers after he was hospitalized following Hard Times 2. He also said payback is on the way for Knox.

An interview with Matt Cardona was up next. He begged Trevor to quit the business after he beat him.

Commentary: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Madusa

Kamille defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

There was an interview with Trevor Murdoch, who spoke about Matt Cardona.

“British Invasion” Nick Aldis and Doug Williams defeated Jayden Roller and Faboo Jay. Aldis pinned Roller.

Tootie Lynn (w/Kylie Rae) beat Marti Belle (w/Allison Kay).

Jennacide fought Natalia Marchova to a double count-out.

Melina beat Christi Jaynes.

$30,000 Team War finals: 2 Team Elimination match; 3 man teams wrestler can be eliminated by pin, submission & over the top rope.

El Rudo, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis beat Odinson, Parrow, and Rodney Mack in the Team War finals. Latimer pinned Odinson to win the Team War finals for $30,000.

There was an interview with Big Strong Mims. He spoke about wanting to see Matt Cardona get his teeth kicked in.

Matt Cardona defeated Victor Benjamin. Cardona grabbed the mic from Kyle Davis and challenged Trevor, saying he would take the NWA Championship and make it relevant.