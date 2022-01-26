NWA Powerrr Surge Results 1/25/22

GPS Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

– This episode of Powerrr Surge is hosted by The Fixers.

First Match: Rodney Mack vs. D’vin Graves

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack drives his knee into the midsection of Graves. Mack punches Graves in the back. Mack hammers down on the back of Graves neck. Mack with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Mack starts choking Graves. The referee admonishes Mack. Mack abuses the referee’s five count. Graves launches Mack to the corner. Graves with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mack side steps Graves into the turnbuckles. Mack applies The Cobra Clutch. Graves sends Mack face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Graves with clubbing blows to Mack’s back. Graves with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Mack sends Graves’ chest first into the turnbuckles.

Mack hammers down on the back of Graves neck. Mack jams Graves face against the steel ring post. Mack stomps on Graves chest. Mack applies an arm-bar. Mack with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Mack goes into the lateral press for a two count. Graves with heavy bodyshots. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack talks smack to Graves. Mack with a Knee Drop for a two count. Mack applies a rear chin lock. Graves with elbows into the midsection of Mack. Graves unloads a flurry of left jabs. Graves with The Bionic Elbow. Graves drops Mack with two shoulder tackles. Mack side steps Graves into the ropes. Mack makes Graves tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Rodey Mack via Submission

Second Match: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus In A NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

Aries refuses to shake Titus hands. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Aries with a fireman’s carry takeover. Aries drives his knee into the left shoulder of Titus. Aries applies a side headlock. Aries grabs a side headlock. Aries with a wrist lock takeover. Titus answers with the headscissors neck lock. Titus applies a side headlock. Aries whips Titus across the ring. Titus drops Aries with a shoulder tackle. Aries drops down on the canvas. Titus slaps Aries in the ribs. Titus with a headscissors takeover. Titus with a Basement PileDriver for a two count. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus transitions into a side headlock. Aries whips Titus across the ring. Aries drops down on the canvas. Aries with a deep arm-drag. Aries applies an arm-bar. Aries avoids The Basement PileDriver. Aries with a basement dropkick. Aries taunts Titus.

Titus slaps Aries in the chest. Aries reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus ducks a clothesline from Aries. Aries leapfrogs over Titus. Aries goes for the sunset flip, but Titus counters with a basement dropkick. Titus with the monkey flip. Aries reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus decks Aries with a back elbow smash. Titus kicks Aries in the face. Forearm Exchange. Aries hammers down on the back of Titus neck. Titus slams the left shoulder of Aries on the top rope. Aries kicks Titus in the chest. Aries drops Titus with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Aries lands The Suicide Dive. Aries poses for the crowd. Aries rolls Titus back into the ring.

Aries with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Aries with The Knee Crusher. Aries goes for The Corner Dropkick, but Titus counters with The Big Boot. Titus hits The Famouser. Titus with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Aries. Aries with a forearm smash. Titus answers with a Knee Crusher/Suplex Combination. Aries applies The Last Chancery. Titus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Aries with a knee drop. Aries goes for The BrainBuster, but Titus lands back on his feet. Titus with a forearm smash. Aries answers with a shoulder block. Aries slips over Titus back. Aries nails Titus with The Bell Clap. Titus dropkicks Aries. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Titus with Two Helluva Kicks for a two count. Titus gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Aries sends Titus into the ropes. Aries delivers The Rolling Elbow. Aries with The Corner Dropkick. Aries connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Austin Aries via Pinfall

Third Match: Kylie Rae vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Rae wants Wrenkowski to shake her hand. Wrenkowski has no time for Rae’s games. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rae applies a side headlock. Wrenkowski whips Rae across the ring. Rae lunges over Wrenkowski. Rae taunts Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski pie faces Rae. Rae ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Rae with a deep arm-drag. Rae applies an arm-bar. Wrenkowski walks into the ropes which forces the break. Wrenkowski uses the middle rope as a weapon. Wrenkowski kicks Rae in the face for a two count. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Rae’s back. Wrenkowski is choking Rae with her boot. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers across the chest of Rae. Wrenkowski decks Rae with a back elbow smash. Wrenkowski with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Wrenkowski slaps Rae in the back. Wrenkowski applies The Camel Clutch. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers across the back of Rae.

Rae uppercuts Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski sends Rae face first into the canvas for a two count. Wrenkowski starts bouncing Rae’s head on the canvas. The referee admonishes Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski continues to tee off on Rae. Wrenkowski applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rae kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Wrenkowski toys around with Rae. Rae with heavy bodyshots. Rae with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski drives her knee into the midsection of Rae. Wrenkowski sends Rae to the corner. Rae decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. Rae kicks Wrenkowski in the face. Rae dives over Wrenkowski. Rae ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Rae with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Rae SuperKicks Wrenkowski for a two count. Wrenkowski denies The CrossFace. Wrenkowski rakes the eyes of Rae. Wrenkowski connects with The X-Factor for a two count. Rae avoids The Reality Check. Rae rolls Wrenkowski over for a two count. Rae makes Wrenkowski tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Kylie Rae via Submission

Fourth Match: The Fixers vs. Fable Jake & Miguel Robles

The Fixers attacks Jake and Robles before the bell rings. Legursky dumps Jake out of the ring. Bradley bodyslams Robles. Bradley with a Concrete Sledge. Bradley with the elbow drop for a two count. Bradley applies a front face lock. Bradley tags in Legursky. The Fixers gangs up on Robles. Legursky Powerslams Robles. Legursky poses for the crowd. Legursky unloads two knife edge chops. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley is throwing haymakers at Robles. Bradley kicks Jake off the ring apron.

Bradley with a Big Biel Throw. Bradley stomps on Robles chest. Bradley punches Robles in the back. Robles tags in Jake. Bradley kicks Jake in the gut. Bradley HeadButts Jake. Bradley tags in Legursky. Inverted Atomic Drop/Running Boot/Running Body Block Combination. Legursky with The Elbow Drop. Legursky transitions into a ground and pound attack. Legursky attacks the midsection of Jake. Legursky is choking Jake with his boot. Legursky tags in Bradley. Double Irish Whip. Bradley with The Running Boot. Legursky with a Running Cannonball Strike. Bradley hooks the inside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Fixers via Pinfall

