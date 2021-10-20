NWA Powerrr Surge Results 10/19/21

Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: Jeremiah Plunkett vs. The Heartthrob Jaden

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Plunkett applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Jaden kicks Plunkett in the gut. Jaden applies a side headlock. Plunkett sends Jaden to the corner. Jaden dives over Plunkett. Jaden drops Plunkett with a shoulder tackle. Plunkett drops down on the canvas. Jaden stomps on Plunkett’s back. Jaden starts twirling his hair. Plunkett with a deep arm-drag. Plunkett with a jackknife cover for a two count. Plunkett follows that with a GutBuster. Plunkett stomps on Jaden’s back. Plunkett slams Jaden’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Plunkett is throwing haymakers at Jaden. Jaden regroups on the outside.

Jaden slams Plunkett’s head on the top rope. Jaden delivers The Discus Lariat for a one count. Jaden stomps on Plunkett’s back. Jaden punches Plunkett in the back. Jaden tees off on Plunkett. Jaden repeatedly stomps on Plunkett’s back Following a snap mare takeover, Jaden kicks Plunkett in the back. Jaden bodyslams Plunkett. Jaden blows Plunkett a kiss. Jaden with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Jaden applies a rear chin lock. Plunkett with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Jaden. Jaden with a BackBreaker. Plunkett dodges The Leg Lariat. Plunkett delivers his combination offense. Plunkett with The Bionic Elbow. Plunkett HeadButts Jaden. Plunkett with the irish whip. Side Step Display. Plunkett with a running elbow smash. Plunkett connects with The DDT to pickup the victory

Winner: Jeremiah Plunkett via Pinfall

– Crimson appeared on The NWA Powerrr Post-Show last week to plug his upcoming Steel Cage Match with Jax Dane at NWA By Any Means Necessary.

Second Match: Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship (From NWA Empowerrr 2021)

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille slings Hirsch across the ring. Kamille denies the single leg takedown. Hirsch with a waist lock go-behind. Kamille throws Hirsch into the canvas. Kamille taunts Hirsch. Hirsch slaps Kamille in the chest. Hirsch with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Hirsch grabs the left shoulder of Kamille. Kamille regroups on the outside. Hirsch lands The Suicide Dive. Kamille thrust kicks the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille catches Hirsch in mid-air. Kamille swings Hirsch into the steel ring steps. Kamille slams Hirsch’s head on the time keepers table. Kamille with a forearm smash. Kamille rams Hirsch’s face across the steel barricade. Kamille with clubbing blows to Hirsch’s back. Hirsch with forearm shivers. Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille punches Hirsch in the back. Kamille rolls Hirsch back into the ring.

Kamille applies the cravate. Kamille with clubbing elbow smashes. Hirsch with elbows into the midsection of Kamille. Kamille scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Hirsch. Kamille stomps on Hirsch’s back. Kamille whips Hirsch into the turnbuckles. Kamille is picking Hirsch apart. Hirsch applies The Sleeper Hold. Hirsch transitions into The Roped Assisted Arm-Bar. Kamille hits The Samoan Drop. Kamille pops back on her feet. Kamille with a BackBreaker. Kamille punches Hirsch in the back. Kamille with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kamille uppercuts Hirsch. Kamille sends Hirsch to the corner. Kamille levels Hirsch with The Body Avalanche. Hirsch is fighting from underneath. Kamille is mauling Hirsch in the corner. Kamille puts Hirsch on the top turnbuckle.

Hirsch with forearm shivers. Hirsch slams Kamille’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hirsch with an Avalanche German Suplex. Hirsch with Three German Suplex’s. Hirsch follows that with Two Pump Knee Strikes for a two count. Hirsch stomps on the right shoulder of Kamille. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kamille drops Hirsch with The Big Boot. Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille hits The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Hirsch with The Back Drop Driver. Hirsch Spears Kamille for a two count. Hirsch goes for The MoonSault, but Kamille ducks out of the way. Hirsch connects with The BackStabber. Hirsch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kamiller PowerBombs Hirsch. Hirsch dropkicks the left knee of Kamille. Kamille with a Desperation Toss. Kamille plants Hirsch with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Updated Match Card For NWA By Any Means Necessary

– Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Paige In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship

– Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer & Chris Adonis

– Crimson vs. Jax Dane In A Steel Cage Match

Third Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Tim Storm

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Storm is throwing haymakers at Latimer. Storm hammers down on the back of Latimer’s neck. Storm slams Latimer’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Storm with forearm shivers. Storm continues to hammer down on Latimer’s neck. Storm unloads a flurry of right jabs. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Storm. Latimer with a Spinning Heel Kick. Latimer transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer hyperextends the left shoulder of Storm. Latimer stomps on the left shoulder of Storm. Latimer punches Storm. Latimer bodyslams Storm. Latimer with the elbow drop for a two count. Latimer applies an arm-bar. Latimer HeadButts Storm.

Latimer with the irish whip. Storm side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Storm rolls Latimer over for a two count. Latimer clotheslines Storm for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Latimer with clubbing elbow smashes. Latimer hooks the outside leg for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Latimer with two knee lifts. Latimer with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Storm decks Latimer with a JawBreaker. Storm clotheslines Latimer. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm whips Latimer across the ring. Storm drops Latimer with The Big Boot. Storm kicks Latimer in the gut. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm with a NeckBreaker. Toe Kick Exchange. Storm with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Latimer fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Latimer rakes the eyes of Storm. Latimer connects with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

