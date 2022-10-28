NWA Powerrr Surge Results 10/28/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Traxx backs Andrews into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Andrews backs Traxx into the ropes. Andrews kicks Traxx in the gut. Andrews drops Traxx with a shoulder tackle. Traxx drops down on the canvas. Traxx with a forearm smash. Traxx runs into Andrews. Shoulder Block Exchange. Traxx ducks a clothesline from Andrews. Traxx with a diving shoulder tackle. Traxx shakes the ropes. Andrews drives Traxx face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Andrews clotheslines the back of Traxx’s neck. Andrews with clubbing crossfaces. Andrews uses the middle rope as a weapon. Andrews with a forearm smash. Andrews sends Traxx to the corner.

Andrews with a corner clothesline. Andrews with a Running Knee Strike. Traxx with heavy bodyshots. Traxx with forearm shivers. Andrews drives his knee into the midsection of Traxx. Andrews hammers down on the back of Traxx’s neck. Traxx with two overhand chops. Traxx kicks Andrews in the face. Andrews with The Big Boot for a two count. Andrews applies an arm-bar. Andrews rakes the eyes of Traxx. Andrews pulls Traxx down to the mat. Andrews fish hooks Traxx. Andrews applies a rear chin lock. Elbow Exchange. Traxx dodges The Famouser. Traxx is throwing haymakers at Andrews. Traxx with The Exploder Suplex. Traxx levels Andrews with The Body Avalanche. Traxx hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Andrews fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Andrews with another fish hook. Andrews connects with The Pumphandle PowerSlam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Anthony Andrews via Pinfall

– The Beautiful People had backstage interviews with Magic Jake Dumas, Christi Jaynes, Taryn Terrell, Natalia Markova and Mercurio.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: Erick Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jackson with a waist lock takedown. Jackson applies a front face lock. Sodapop rolls Jackson over for a one count. Sodapop applies a front face lock. Jackson transitions into a wrist lock. Sodapop with a single leg takedown. Jackson avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Jackson sweeps out the legs of Sodapop for a one count. Jackson with a side headlock takeover. Sodapop reverses the hold. Jackson whips Sodapop across the ring. Jackson drops Sodapop with a shoulder tackle. Sodapop drops down on the canvas. Jackson with a Counter Hip Toss. Jackson bodyslams Sodapop. Jackson with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jackson goes for another Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Sodapop lands back on his feet.

Jackson blocks a boot from Sodapop. Sodapop with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sodapop bodyslams Jackson. Sodapop with a Leg Drop for a two count. Sodapop applies a rear chin lock. Jackon with elbows into the midsection of Sodapop. Sodapop dropkicks Jackson for a two count. Sodapop applies a front face lock. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Jackson sends Sodapop into the ropes. Jackson goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sodapop counters with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Sodapop applies a rear chin lock. Jackson with elbows into the midsection of Sodapop. Jackson hits The SlingBlade. Jackson with a diving clothesline. Jackson with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Sodapop slams Jackson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jackson drives his knee into the midsection of Sodapop. Jackson goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sodapop lands back on his feet. Jackson blocks a boot from Sodapop. Jackson connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Erick Jackson via Pinfall

Third Match: Rolando Freeman vs. KC Roxx w/Aron Stevens

Freeman is throwing haymakers at Roxx. Freeman repeatedly stomps on Roxx’s chest. Freeman with a double leg takedown. Freeman transitions into a ground and pound attack. Roxx regroups on the outside. Stevens is not paying attention to this match. Freeman starts shaking his hips. Freeman lands The Suicide Dive. Freeman rolls Roxx back into the ring. Freeman goes into the lateral press for a one count. Freeman with a straight right hand. Freeman unloads two knife edge chops.

Freeman continues to stomp on Roxx’s chest. Freeman goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Roxx ducks out of the way. Roxx hooks the outside leg for a one count. Roxx is raining down forearms. Roxx applies a rear chin lock. Freeman drives his elbow into the midsection of Roxx. Roxx ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Roxx with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Roxx delivers The Elbow Of Disdain. Roxx seeks approval from Stevens. Freeman with The Diving HeadButt. Freeman plays to the crowd. Freeman connects with The Big Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rolando Freeman via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jax Dane w/Chris Silvio vs. Sal Rinauro

Rinauro is in a deep trance after the bell rings. Rinuaro appreciates Dane’s vest. Dane launches Rinauro to the corner. Rinauro side steps Dane into the turnbuckles. Rinauro is playing mind games with Dane. Dane shoves Rinauro into the canvas. Rinauro kicks Dane in the face. Rinauro with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rinauro continues to pet Dane’s vest. Dane runs after Rinauro. Rinauro gives himself a standing ovation. Dane is becoming flustered on the outside. Dane grabs a steel chair. Silvio is trying to calm down Dane. Rinauro with a Baseball Slide Dropkick.

Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Dane’s chest. Rinauro with clubbing blows to Dane’s back. Dane drives Rinauro back first into the steel ring post. Dane rolls Rinauro back into the ring. Dane drives Rinauro ribs first into the ring post. Dane is putting the boots to Rinauro. Dane fish hooks Rinauro. Dane punches Rinauro in the back. Dane applies the cravate. Dane whips Rinauro across the ring. Rinauro dives over Dane. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Dane. Rinauro runs around Dane. Rinauro dropkicks the left knee of Dane. Rinauro delivers his combination offense. Rinauro decks Dane with a JawBreaker. Rinauro hits The 666. Rinauro SuperKicks Dane. Rinauro rolls Dane over for a two count. Dane connects with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

