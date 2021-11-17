NWA Powerrr Surge Results 11/16/21

Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: JTG vs. Slice Boogie

Feeling out process after the bell rings. JTG with a wrist lock takedown. Boogie answers with the headscissors escape. JTG with a drop toe hold. JTG grapples around Boogie. JTG applies a front face lock. JTG does a spin drill. JTG with a bridging cover for a two count. JTG goes back to the front face lock. JTG applies a wrist lock. Boogie backs JTG into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Boogie talks smack to JTG. JTG gets in a boxing stance. Boogie uses the referee as a human shield. Boogie delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Boogie with a Seated Senton across the back of JTG. Boogie puts his knee on the back of JTG’s neck. Boogie with a forearm smash. JTG reverses out of the irish whip from Boogie. JTG drops down on the canvas. JTG leapfrogs over Boogie. Boogie avoids the trip. JTG dropkicks Boogie. JTG hits The SlingBlade for a two count.

JTG brings Boogie to the corner. JTG with clubbing elbow smashes. Boogie reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. Boogie sends JTG back first into the turnbuckles. Boogie with a SpringBoard Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Boogie punches JTG in the back. Boogie with a forearm smash. Boogie with a corner clothesline. Boogie hooks the outside leg for a one count. JTG with a forearm smash. Boogie answers with a sharp knee strike. Boogie with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Boogie stomps on JTG’s chest. Boogie applies the cravate. JTG with elbows into the midsection of Boogie. Forearm Exchange. Boogie sends JTG into the ropes.

JTG ducks under a forearm from Boogie. JTG with a sliding haymaker. JTG clotheslines Boogie. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG ducks a clothesline from Boogie. JTG with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. JTG with a Spinning Knee Smash. JTG kicks Boogie in the gut. JTG hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. JTG punches Boogie in the back. JTG puts Boogie on the top turnbuckle. JTG with a gut punch. Boogie denies The SuperPlex. Boogie sends JTG chest first into the canvas. Boogie gets distracted by Colby Corino. JTG with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Boogie with a Spinning Back Kick. Boogie connects with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Corino continues to run interference. Sal Rinauro shoves Corino off the top turnbuckle. JTG throws Rinauro off the top turnbuckle. All hell starts breaking loose in the ring which forces the referee to call off the match.

Match Result: No-Contest

Second Match: Kiera Hogan vs. Kenzie Paige

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Paige applies a side headlock. Hogan whips Paige across the ring. Paige drops Hogan with a shoulder tackle. Hogan drops down on the canvas. Paige cartwheels around the ring. Paige with a deep arm-drag. Paige applies an arm-bar. Hogan with heavy bodyshots. Paige sends Hogan face first into the middle rope. Paige with a Running Meteora for a two count. Paige with a running forearm smash. Hogan side steps Paige into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a running forearm smash. Hogan with a Wrap Around Dropkick for a two count. Hogan stomps on Paige’ back. Hogan slams Paige’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Hogan kicks Paige in the ribs. Hogan drops Paige with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hogan argues with the referee. Hogan applies a rear chin lock. Paige with elbows into the midsection of Hogan. Hogan with clubbing blows to Paige’s back. Hogan talks smack to Paige. Standing Switch Exchange. Paige SuperKicks Hogan. Paige with two clotheslines. Paige ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Paige with The Rolling Elbow. Paige with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Paige applies The Full Nelson Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Paige with a Release German Suplex. Paige goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Hogan ducks out of the way. Hogan with The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Third Match: Melina vs. Skye Blue

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Melina drop steps into a side headlock. Blue whips Melina across the ring. Melina drops Blue with a shoulder tackle. Blue drops down on the canvas. Melina denies the deep arm-drag. Melina reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Melina with three arm-drags for a one count.

That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Blue ducks a clothesline from Melina. Blue with a forearm smash. Melina kicks Blue in the gut. Melina with a knee lift. Melina hits The Split Legged NeckBreaker for a two count. Blue decks Melina with a back elbow smash. Blue kicks Melina in the face. Blue denies The Last Call. Melina denies The Vertical Suplex. Melina sweeps out the legs of Blue. Melina makes Blue tap out to The California Nightmare.

Winner: Melina via Submission

Fourth Match: BLK Jeez w/Tyrus, Austin Idol and Jordan Clearwater vs. Captain Yuma

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jeez with an arm-drag takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuma applies a side headlock. Jeez reverses the hold. Yuma whips Jeez across the ring. Jeez drops Yuma with a shoulder tackle. Jeez blows his nose at Yuma. Yuma drops down on the canvas. Yuma sends Jeez into the ropes. Yuma decks Jeez with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuma with The Hip Attack. Jeez puts Yuma on the top turnbuckle. Jeez uppercuts Yuma. Yuma with The Flying Crossbody Block. Yuma backs Jeez into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jeez with a greco roman eye poke. Jeez uppercuts Yuma. Jeez with a knife edge chop. Jeez whips Yuma across the ring. Jeez drops down on the canvas. Jeez scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Jeez applies the cravate. Jeez fish hooks Yuma. Jeez kicks Yuma in the back. Yuma with heavy bodyshots. Jeez rocks Yuma with a forearm smash. Yuma shrugs off The Heart Punch. Yuma rolls Jeez over for a one count. Jeez hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Jeez applies The Straight Jacket Clutch. Jeez continues to fish hook Yuma. Yuma backs Jeez into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuma unloads a flurry of right jabs. Yuma with the irish whip. Yuma with a corner clothesline. Yuma slams Jeez head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Yuma with a Running Hip Attack. Yuma with a Flying Mid-Kick for a two count. Jeez has Yuma perched on the top turnbuckle. Yuma denies The SuperPlex. Jeez avoids The Elbow Drop. Jeez with the irish whip. Yuma sends Jeez face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Yuma goes for a Corner Dropkick, but Jeez ducks out of the way. Jeez connects with The Conversion BrainBuster. Jeez lands The Frog Splash. Jeez plants Yuma with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: BLK Jeez via Pinfall

– Joe Galli informed us that the NWA will be taping a brand new weekly show starting December 3rd at GPS Studios, the weekend of NWA Hard Times 2.

– We saw a clip of Mike Knox attacking Trevor Murdoch following the conclusion of NWA By Any Means Necessary.

Fifth Match: The End vs. Hawx Aerie In The Finals Of The NWA World Tag Team Title Tournament

Billy Corgan joins the commentary team for this match. Parrow and Luke Hawx will start things off. Luke with a waist lock go-behind. Parrow backs Luke into the turnbuckles. Luke avoids the back elbow smash. Luke with a gut punch. Luke with clubbing blows to Parrow’s back. Luke ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Luke runs into Parrow. Parrow shoves Luke. Parrow tells Luke to bring it. Luke stomps on the right foot of Parrow. Luke with a straight right hand. Luke applies a wrist lock. PJ tags himself in. Parrow goes for The Chokeslam, but PJ lands back on his feet. PJ ducks a clothesline from Parrow. PJ dropkicks Parrow. Odinson tags himself in. PJ grabs the left leg of Odinson. Odinson with a waist lock takedown.

Odinson is playing mind games with PJ. PJ applies a waist lock. Odinson throws PJ into the canvas. PJ applies a side headlock. Odinson backs PJ into the ropes. Odinson punches PJ in the chest. Short-Arm Reversal by PJ. PJ drives his knee into the midsection of Odinson. PJ kicks Odinson in the chest. PJ is throwing haymakers at Odinson. PJ goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Odinson sends him face first into the canvas. Odinson tugs on PJ’s hair. Odinson tags in Parrow. Odinson with a leaping back elbow smash. Parrow with a Running Hip Attack. Odinson Powerslams PJ. Parrow with The Big Splash for a two count.

Parrow knocks Luke off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Luke. Parrow applies a rear chin lock. PJ with heavy bodyshots. Parrow Chokeslams PJ for a two count. Parrow stares at Luke. Parrow with clubbing blows to PJ’s chest. Parrow sends PJ face first into the canvas. Parrow shoves Luke off the apron. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson puts PJ on Parrow’s shoulders. PJ shoves Parrow into Odinson. Luke tags himself in. Luke with forearm shivers. Luke ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Luke with a Spinning Back Kick. Luke with combination forearms at Odinson. Luke ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Luke with The Windmill Kick. Parrow reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Luke gets tied up in the ropes. Luke with a straight right hand. Parrow catches Luke in mid-air. The End connects with The Doomsday Uppercut to pickup the victory.

Winner: The End via Pinfall

