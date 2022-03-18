NWA Powerrr Surge Results 3/18/22

GPS Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show started with Joe Galli breaking down the brackets of the 2022 Crockett Cup with Billy Corgan and Pat Kenney.

– Trevor Murdoch is not medically cleared to compete.

First Match: Sal Rinauro w/Danny Deals vs. J-Spade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Spade with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Rinauro backs Spade into the turnbuckles. Rinauro unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Spade with a running haymaker. Rinauro reverses out of the irish whip from Spade. Spade dives over Rinauro. Spade dropkicks Rinauro. Spade whips Rinauro across the ring. Spade with a Hip Toss. Spade with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Rinauro snaps Spade’s fingers. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on the left hand of Spade. Rinauro starts biting Spade’s fingers.

Rinauro with a running forearm smash. Rinauro goes after the left ear of Spade. Rinauro transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rinauro continues to bite Spade’s fingers. Rinauro with a low dropkick for a two count. Rinauro works on his joint manipulation game. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Spade’s face for a one count. Spade kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Rinauro is completely unhinged. Rinauro with a straight right hand. Spade scores two elbow knockdowns. Spade avoids The Polish Hammer. Spade drops Rinauro with a Spin Kick for a two count. Rinauro is fixated on Spade’s fingers. Spade connects with The Sky High to pickup the victory.

Winner: J-Spade via Pinfall

Ten Pounds Of Gold: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis

Second Match: Allysin Kay w/Marti Belle vs. Missa Kate

Kay side steps Kate into the turnbuckles. Kay nails Kate with The Pump Kick. Kay goes for a Bodyslam, but Kate lands back on her feet. Kay with a Counter Bodyslam. Kay kicks Kate in the gut. Kate denies The PowerBomb. Kate drops Kay with a Running Meteora for a one count. Kate hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Kate hooks both legs for a two count. Kate rolls Kay over for a two count. Kate with a sliding forearm smash. Kate kicks Kay in the gut. Kate uses the top rope as a weapon.

Kate with a Knee Drop. Kate is mauling Kay in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Rear Chin Lock Exchange. Kate decks Kay with a JawBreaker. Kate levels Kay with The Body Avalanche. Kay drops Kate with The Big Boot for a two count. Kate delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Kay reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Kate punches Jay in the ribs. Kate with The Axe Kick. Kay blocks The Pump Kick. Kay clotheslines Kate. Kate with a Big Boot. Kay with a NeckBreaker. Kate denies The AK-47. Kate kicks Kay in the chest. Kay avoids The Twisting Senton Bomb. Kay connects with The AK-47 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Allysin Kay via Pinfall

– Don’t forget to get your replica Ten Pounds of Gold Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Third Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Jamie Stanley

Stanley slaps Judais in the face. Stanley poses for the crowd. Judais clotheslines the back of Stanley’s neck. Judais with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Judais with The Fallaway Slam. Judais with clubbing blows to Stanley’s chest. Judais chokes Stanley with the ring skirt. Judais poses for the crowd. Judais hits The Butterfly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Judais fish hooks Stanley.

Judais with a gut punch. Stanley side steps Judais into the turnbuckles. Judais launches Stanley over the top rope. Stanley slams Judais head on the top rope. Stanley with a Flying Crossbody Block. Judais sits up. Stanley kicks Judais in the face. Stanley with a cocky cover for a two count. Stanley goes for The Elbow Drop, but Judais counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Judais connects with The Razor’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: Judais via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 301 of The Hoots Podcast