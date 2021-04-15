NWA Powerrr Surge Results 4/13/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli, May Valentine, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky

Mike Parrow Interview

May Valentine: Well, we’re joined by Mike Parrow. Mike, you have accomplished so much. You have inspired a lot of people. You came out as an openly gay wrestler and carrying out the pride flag at the NWA 70th Anniversary.

Mike Parrow: Yeah, that was great, right? It was awesome. But guess what? Unlike everybody else, I had to be sent to Japan. I didn’t get to do Powerrr. I didn’t get to do anything like that. I wasn’t beat at NWA 70, but everybody else seemed to get an opportunity, but I had to earn my way back to Powerrr. How is that an inspiration to anybody? See, it’s about being disrespected constantly. I did this on my own. I went to Japan and earn my spot back on Powerrr, because this is the show were you make your name and you sent me away.

May Valentine: You sound a little frustrated.

Mike Parrow: Wouldn’t you be frustrated too, when you watch everybody get an opportunity from across the world? Everybody talks about Powerrr, everyone, but I was forgotten. But you know who’s not gonna be forgot from now on? It’s going to be me. This is a message to the rest of the roster. You step into the ring with me, I will hurt you, I don’t care who you are, I don’t care if you’re the World Champion, the Tag Champion, the National Champion or any other champion, you should run from now on, because this is a message. Fear me.

– Thunder Rosa spotlight package.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– The NWA has granted Sal Rinauro in a non-title tag team match with Aron Stevens & JR Kratos.

Kamille Interview

Kamille: Yeah, I’m sitting right here and yet you guys are still talking about Thunder Rosa? Where is my video package? Do you have an answer for that? You see, Rosa does a good enough job putting herself over all the time on social media, talking about how great she is, you guys don’t need to do it for her. I’m sitting here, you can talk to me if you want.

May Valentine: Kamille, I was just wondering, why did you feel the need to interrupt Thunder’s celebration match and spear her?

Kamille: Interrupt? I made the match better, because I was in it.

May Valentine: Okay, I think it’s safe to say that you kind of spoiled it, though.

Kamille: Spoiled? What do you think, Joe, you think I brought more eyes to that match because I was in it?

May Valentine: So, Kamille, how do you feel about the pairing of Thom and Adonis?

Kamille: I mean, they’re a great pairing, they’re both big, huge men. No one could compare to them, physically, mentally, they’ve been doing this for a long time. I think it’s a great pairing.

May Valentine: And what you think about Nick’s announcement? I mean, it must have blown your mind?

Kamille: You know what? I don’t really know where Nick’s head is at. But all I do know is, if he needs to go out and look for other options for Strictly Business, well, I got my jacket on, I’m Strictly Business, and at the end of the day, Me and Thom, we’re a power couple and we can handle stuff on our own. And if it was up to me, Thom would already be in that title picture. So, as far as Nick is concerned, whatever.

May Valentine: Are you upset at Nick?

Kamille: I’m not upset with Nick. See, people don’t know our personal business outside of here and our friendships and our relationships. You know, he’s a business man, so whatever he feels needs to be the best thing for the business and him, that’s fine, but like I said, I’m not worrying about it, I know where I’m heading, I know where Thom is heading.

May Valentine: So you’re not really taking it personally?

Kamille: Why you think I’m taking it personally, May? No, I’m not taking it personally. People are not used to hearing me talk yet, May, that’s the thing, that’s how I talk. I’m straight to business, so that’s that. You got anymore questions? Thanks.

Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Mims

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims backs Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Plunkett turns Mims over. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Plunkett punches Mims in the back. Plunkett applies a side headlock. Mims whips Plunkett across the ring. Plunkett denies The Hip Toss. Plunkett with heavy bodyshots. Mims uppercuts Plunkett. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from Plunkett. Mims with a Hip Toss. Mims with Two Bodyslams. Mims follows that with a Running Splash for a two count. Plunkett slaps Mims in the face. Mims runs Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Mims with clubbing shoulder blocks. Plunkett nails Mims with a throat thrust. Plunkett with a knee lift. Plunkett goes for a PowerBomb, but Mims counters with a jackknife cover for a two count.

Plunkett denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Plunkett with a leg lariat for a two count. Plunkett tees off on Mims. Plunkett stomps on Mims chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Plunkett with a knee drop for a two count. Plunkett with a sharp knee strike. Plunkett fish hooks Mims. Plunkett applies The Camel Clutch. Plunkett goes for The PileDriver, but Mims counters with a Back Body Drop. Plunkett decks Mims with a back elbow smash. Plunkett with a double knee strike. Mims responds with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Mims with two shoulder tackles. Mims whips Plunkett across the ring. Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Mims. Mims Powerslams Plunkett. Plunkett rocks Mims with a forearm smash. Mims starts running the ropes. Mims with a shoulder tackle. Mims connects with The Hook Up to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mims via Pinfall

Nick Aldis Interview

May Valentine: And we are back, now with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis. How are you doing Nick?

Nick Aldis: I’m doing well. How about you?

May Valentine: I’m doing great. And I was wondering, Nick, who do you think you will be facing next for the ten pounds of gold?

Nick Aldis: Well, there’s a very expansive question, May. As you know, this is the NWA, okay, we have an extremely difficult criteria to meet in order to qualify to challenge for the ten pounds of gold. And I’m in somewhat of an interesting position, actually, because there seems to be quite the pool of talent, if you will, who are right on the cusp of a championship title shot, but there’s not that one person who’s just really breaking through, so it’s allowed me to spread my wings a little bit and focus on the rest of my business, which is why I’ve been able to focus a little more and reevaluate where I’m at with my own organization, Strictly Business.

May Valentine: Well, we’ve just asked Kamille about it, and she did not seem very happy.

Nick Aldis: Well, I heard your questioning, and I think it just, once again speaks to your (Joe Galli) particular line of questioning, your particular journalistic technique, because you fancy yourself as Geraldo Rivera or something, where you’re always trying to get the dirt, you’re always trying to find some kind of ulterior motive to what’s going on. Let me make it unequivocally clear, when I laid out what was happening with Strictly Business, I was simply referring to the fact that, the standard I set, it’s higher and just because Thom and I broke into the business together, because we’re close as friends as anybody I’ve ever had in my life, the best man at my wedding, that criteria is not important to be part of Strictly Business. He’s part of Strictly Business because he’s an elite level performer. Kamille is part of Strictly Business for the exact same reason. So what I’m saying is, if their standards stay as high as they are, then we’re all good. I didn’t say, oh, they’re on the brink. I didn’t say, they’re on thin ice, did I? I just said nobody’s position is guaranteed, just like our tomorrows is not guaranteed.

Joe Galli: But what about Chris Adonis? Is he a full fledged member, yet? What other boxes does he need to check to be that? He’s the National Champion.

Nick Aldis: Well, that’s a very good start, but ultimately, consistency is what we are looking for here. How many days are we looking at as world champion? I’ve lost count. I have to have people do it for me, because I have to focus on winning, I have to focus on staying ahead. So, if that’s the standard that I’m talking about, getting a win and the national championship, credible as that may be, he’s not there yet. He’s doing a helluva job and he’s clearly the front runner, but like I said, there’s no guarantees here.

Joe Galli: Well, one thing I can guarantee is that there’s a lot of people that are very excited that NWA Powerrr is back and they’re excited for you to be the World Champion. Do you have a special message to the fans who have subscribed and are watching NWA Powerrr, coast to coast, around the world, every Tuesday at 6:05 pm ET?

Nick Aldis: Sure. I guess people know that I’ve taken the role of spokesman for the NWA, almost. The Worlds Champion, the guy that gets the most media requests, the guy who really carries the flag, so to speak, for the company. So, I know that I’m out here, I give you crap and you take it, but I’ll speak seriously for a moment. Yes, to all the people around the world who have subscribed to NWA Powerrr on FITE TV and have bought our PPV’s and have continued to support us in every shape and form, I would like to sincerely extend the following message, you’re welcome.

