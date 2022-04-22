NWA Powerrr Surge Results 4/22/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

This edition of Powerrr Surge was dubbed "Velvet After Dark" with Velvet Sky being the host of the program.

First Match: Cyon vs. Garrison Creed

Cyon ducks a clothesline from Creed. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cyon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Creed exits the ring. Creed attacks the midsection of Cyon. Cyon with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post. Cyon stares at Austin Idol. Cyon rolls Creed back into the ring. Cyon hooks both legs for a two count. Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon applies a rear chin lock.

Cyon bodyslams Creed. Cyon whips Creed into the turnbuckles. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex. Creed with a shoulder block. Creed snaps the back of Cyon’s head off the middle rope. Cyon with another Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Cree with heavy bodyshots. Creed nails Cyon with a throat thrust. Creed with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Creed HeadButts Cyon. Creed thrust kicks the midsection of Cyon. Cyon avoids The Killshot. Cyon connects with The Rolling Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon via Pinfall

– Velvet offers to be a manager for The Dirty Sexy Boys.

– Aron Stevens had a wrestling exhibition with KC Rocker.

Second Match: Paola Blaze vs. Tootie Lynn

Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Blaze. Lynn with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lynn dropkicks Blaze. Lynn with a monkey flip. Lynn with a running boot for a two count. Lynn applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Blaze with the greco roman eye poke. Blaze with a Running Hip Attack. Blaze repeatedly stomps on Lynn’s chest. Blaze hits The Shotgun Meteora for a one count. Blaze hooks both legs for a one count. Blaze is displaying her frustration. Blaze applies a rear chin lock.

Lynn with elbows into the midsection of Blaze. Blaze drives Lynn back first into the turnbuckles. Blaze with clubbing shoulder blocks. Second Forearm Exchange. Lynn avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Lynn thrust kicks the midsection of Blaze. Lynn kicks Blaze in the chest. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Blaze. Lynn with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Lynn with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Lynn dives over Blaze. Lynn delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Blaze uses the referee as a human shield. Blaze with a double leg takedown. Blaze uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Paola Blaze via Pinfall

Third Match: Marshe Rockett & BLK Jeez vs. The Rude Dudes

Marshe Rockett and El Rudo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rudo rolls Rockett over for a one count. Rudo talks smack to Rockett. Strong lockup. Rockett with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Rudo accuses Rockett of cheating. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Rudo drop steps into a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rudo with a straight right hand. Rudo grabs a side headlock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Rockett with a forearm smash. Rudo tags in Stanley. Rockett with a Hip Toss. Rockett applies a wrist lock. Jeez tags himself in. Jeez rolls Stanley over for a two count. Stanley punches Jeez. Stanley applies a side headlock. Jeez whips Stanley across the ring. Stanley drops Jeez with a shoulder tackle. Jeez drops down on the canvas. Jeez leapfrogs over Stanley. Jeez dropkicks Stanley for a one count. Stanley runs Jeez into the turnbuckles. Rudo tags himself in.

Rudo with two haymakers. Rudo sends Jeez to the corner. Rudo with a corner clothesline. Rudo with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Jeez answers with a chop/forearm combination. Jeez applies a side headlock. Jeez goes for a Sunset Flip, but Rudo tags out to Stanley. Stanley kicks Jeez in the back of the head for a two count. Stanley applies The Cobra Twist. Jeez with a Hip Toss. Rudo tags himself in. Rudo with a gut punch. Rudo with an overhand chop. Rudo poses for the crowd. Jeez with two knife edge chops. Rudo drives his knee into the midsection of Jeez. Rudo sends Jeez to the corner. Jeez dives over Rudo. Jeez slides under The Big Boot. Rudo goes for The Sunset Flip, but Jeez lands back on his feet. Jeez crawls under Rudo. Jeez tags in Rockett.

Rockett with two clotheslines. Rudo reverses out of the irish whip from Rockett. Rockett dives over Rudo. Rockett dropkicks Rudo for a two count. Rockett with a forearm smash. Stanley made the blind tag. Rockett goes for a Bodyslam, but Rudo lands back on his feet. Stanley decks Rockett with a back elbow smash. Rudo drops Rockett with The STO. Stanley hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rockett with heavy bodyshots. Stanley with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Rockett avoids two elbow drops. Rockett is throwing haymakers at Stanley. Rockett whips Stanley across the ring. Rockett Powerslams Stanley for a two count. Jeez dropkicks Rudo to the floor. Jeez with a flying forearm smash. Rockett with a corner clothesline. Jeez follows that with a Leaping Flatliner. Rockett hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rudo tees off on Jeez. Jeez sends Rudo tumbling to the floor. Jeez lands The SomerSault Plancha. Rockett kicks Stanley in the face. Rockett connects with The Rockett Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Marshe Rockett & BLK Jeez via Pinfall

