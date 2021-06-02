NWA Powerrr Surge Results 6/1/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli, May Valentine, and Velvet Sky

Kamille Interview

Kamille is planning to take the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship to another level. May Valentine apologized for their recent contentious interviews. Kamille thinks it’s funny that Thunder Rosa calls her a coward when she didn’t take the time to promote their match at Back For The Attack. She has a great amount of respect for Serena Deeb. And while Deeb has the experience advantage, it won’t change the way Kamille will prepare for this match at When Our Shadows Fall. Kamille is also not concerned with her current standing with Strictly Business because Nick Aldis has treated her great. Valentine says that she’ll be cheering for Kamille to bring the NWA Women’s Title back to the NWA.

Billy Corgan Interview

Billy understands where Trevor Murdoch is coming from when it comes to his issues with Strictly Business, only so much you can take when you keep poking the bear. May Valentine asked Billy if Murdoch is championship material. When it comes to the NWA, there’s no limits, it doesn’t matter where you came from or who you are, what matters is what happens inside those ropes. Billy goes on to tell a story about Jerry Blackwell. He calls the NWA the land of lost toys. He wants the NWA to be the land of opportunity because he’s not going to halt someone from reaching their dreams, so of course Trevor Murdoch is championship material. Billy brings up the history that Harley Race had with both Aldis and Murdoch to close the interview.

Kamille & Thom Latimer Interview

Latimer and Kamille talked about being a successful couple in pro wrestling. Latimer touched on his friendship with Aldis and how he wasn’t offended that Aldis said that as long as everyone performs, they’re safe with Strictly Business. Latimer said Nick Aldis was talking about everyone else, and not him, even though he specifically named Latimer, which is interesting. They also touched on Latimer wanting the tag titles back.

The Spotlight Match: Tim Storm & Sal Rinauro vs. Hawk Aerie

Tim Storm and PJ Hawx will start things off. Rinauro tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PJ applies a waist lock. Rinauro transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. PJ applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Rinauro applies The Cobra Clutch. Rinauro rolls PJ over for a one count. Rinauro with a side headlock takeover. Rollup Exchange. Rinauro regroups in the corner. Storm and Luke are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luke backs Storm into the turnbuckles. Storm ducks a clothesline from Luke. Forearm Exchange. Storm with clubbing blows to Luke’s back. Storm avoids The Leg Lariat. Luke Powerslams Storm for a one count. Storm sends Luke into the ropes. Storm with a Running Boot. Storm drops Luke with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Storm applies a front face lock. Rinauro tags himself in. Rinauro applies a front face lock. Luke goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Luke. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner. PJ tags himself in.

Rinauro uppercuts PJ. PJ reverses out of the irish whip from Rinauro. Double BackBreaker for a two count. PJ applies a front face lock. Luke tags himself in. Luke with a gut punch. Luke with a BackBreaker. Luke follows that with a Shoulder Breaker. Luke Powerslams Rinauro for a two count. Luke tags in PJ. PJ applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. PJ with a waist lock takedown. PJ rolls Rinauro over for a two count. PJ applies a front face lock. PJ backs Rinauro into the turnbuckles. Rinauro with a knee lift. Rinauro slips over PJ’s back. Storm and Luke are tagged in. Storm clotheslines Luke. Storm scores the elbow knockdown. Storm whips Luke across the ring. Storm drops Luke with The Big Boot for a two count. PJ with a Vertical Suplex. Storm with forearm shivers across the back of PJ. Storm hits The Cross Rhodes. Luke decks Storm with a JawBreaker. Rinauro made the blind tag. Storm connects with The Perfect Storm. Rinauro hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tim Storm & Sal Rinauro via Pinfall

NWA When Our Shadows Fall Match Card

1.) Fred Rosser vs. JTG

2.) The End vs. La Rebellion Amarilla vs. Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro & Sam Rudo In A Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match

3.) The Pope vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol

4.) Thunder Rosa & Melina vs. Kylie Rae & Taryn Terrell

5.) Aron Stevens & JR Kratos (c) vs. The War Kings vs. Strictly Business In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

6.) Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille For The NWA World Women’s Championship

7.) Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis Interview

Nick Aldis continues to vent about the line of questioning from Joe Galli and May Valentine. He talked about what it meant to be the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, and how he had to do some terrible things to Tim Storm to make it happen. He didn’t want to do those things. It was just what had to be done. He also talked about Trevor Murdoch, saying he wasn’t afraid of him, but that he believed that Murdoch was not the right kind of person to lead the NWA. He didn’t believe that Murdoch was championship material. Aldis also talked about Kamille facing Serena Deeb, and Adonis & Latimer being in the triple threat for the tag titles. Aldis put over Kamille, saying she has flourished under his learning tree, and also talked about the tag title match. This was really good stuff here. He put over the psychology of tag team wrestling and analyzed all 3 teams and their strengths and weaknesses, while insisting that Strictly Business was going to win.

