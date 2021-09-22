NWA Powerrr Surge Results 9/21/21

Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Colby Corino vs. Marshe Rockett

Corino talks smack to Rockett after the bell rings. Corino with a waist lock go-behind. Rockett slings Corino across the ring. Rockett denies the double leg takedown. Rockett with a Swinging Front Chancery. Corino kicks Rockett in the gut. Corino punches Rockett in the back. Rockett reverses out of the irish whip from Corino. Rockett with a Hip Toss. Rockett sends Corino chest first into the canvas. Corino side steps Rockett into the turnbuckles. Rockett unloads two knife edge chops. Rockett whips Corino across the ring. Rockett denies the sunset flip. Rockett with a blistering chop.

Rockett dropkicks Corino for a two count. Corino slams Rockett’s head on the top rope. Corino with a Slingshot Chop Block. Corino attacks the right knee of Rockett. Corino grapevines the legs of Rockett. Corino is picking Rockett apart. Corino hyperextends the right knee of Rockett. Corino DDT’s the right knee of Rockett. Corino and Rockett are trading back and forth shots. Rockett sends Corino to the corner. Corino kicks Rockett in the face. Rockett catches Corino in mid-air. Corino with a Crossbody Block. Corino applies a single leg crab. Corino kicks the right knee of Rockett. Rockett with two clotheslines. Corino dodges The Leg Lariat. Corino rolls Rockett with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– Gary Horne from This Is The NWA Podcast had a conversation with Jax Dane. Dane continues to boast about the titles he held in the past. When he was in The War Kings, Dane had one motto: never leave your wingmen. He blames Crimson for not being there for him. Dane was happy with how the Champions Series and The Slap Fight played out. Dane says that at the end of the day, all he’s doing is what’s best for his career. In regards to Trevor Murdoch, Dane feels that he’s taking indirect shots at him. It’s inevitable that Dane will go after Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Dane is also looking to demolish Crimson in their Steel Cage Match at NWA By Any Means Necessary on October 24th.

“Why are people using the word blindside?” Kamille lays it all out regarding last week’s attack on @RealMelina and the “threat” she poses to the Burke! Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/Qq09TCaHQa — NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021

Second Match: Skye Blue vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Thunder Kitty In A Triple Threat Match

Kitty has no time for sportsmanship. Kitty with a double shove. Blue and Lynn peppers Kitty with forearms. Lynn with a Spinning Back Kick. Blue drops Kitty with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Blue gets into a shoving contest with Lynn. Kitty with a double chop. Meeting Of The Minds. Kitty stomps on Blue’s chest. Kitty with forearm shivers. Kitty with a running elbow smash. Kitty kicks Blue in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Kitty with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kitty whips Blue into Lynn. Kitty with a Double Body Avalanche. Kitty with Two HeadButts. Kitty punches Blue in the back. Forearm Exchange.

Lynn repeatedly kicks Kitty in the ribs. Blue rolls Lynn over for a two count. Kitty slams Lynn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kitty whips Blue into Lynn. Kitty with another Double Body Avalanche. Blue and Lynn side steps Kitty into the turnbuckles. Blue dumps Kitty out of the ring. Lynn ducks a forearm from Blue. Blue avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Kitty tries to steal the victory, but that plan doesn’t work out. Lynn delivers her combination offense. Lynn with a Spinning Back Kick. Kitty answers with a gut punch. Kitty with a running knee lift. Blue connects with The Bridging Schoolgirl Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Skye Blue via Pinfall

.“@RealNickAldis has a lot of pride in the NWA…he wanted to make sure that if I was gonna be the guy to beat him, I was the right guy!” Worlds Champion @TheRealTMurdoch reflects on his victory & the future! Watch #PowerrrSurge NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYok60 pic.twitter.com/x9CQXLP5mC — NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2021

Third Match: Matthew Mims vs. BLK Jeez

Jeez shoves Mims. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jeez with an arm-drag takeover. Jeez tells the crowd to shut up. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims applies a side headlock. Jeez whips Mims across the ring. Mims drops Jeez with a shoulder tackle. Jeez drops down on the canvas. Jeez leapfrogs over Mims. Jeez dropkicks Mms for a one count. Mims with a forearm smash. Jeez unloads two knife edge chops. Jeez whips Mims across the ring. Mims scores the elbow knockdown. Mims with the monkey flip. Mims bodyslams Jeez. Mims with a running elbow drop for a two count.

Jeez kicks the left hamstring of Mims. Jeez rakes the eyes of Mims. Jeez is mauling Mims in the corner. Jeez kicks Mims in the gut. Jeez with a shoulder block. Jeez uppercuts Mims. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Jeez fish hooks Mims. Jeez kicks Mims in the face. Jeez with a blistering chop. Jeez sends Mims to the corner. Mims denies The Running Meteora. Mims puts Jeez on the top turnbuckle. Jeez with a double thrust kick. Jeez hits The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Mims avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Mims with The SpineBuster for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Mims kicks Jeez in the gut. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Mims with a running elbow smash. Mims clotheslines Jeez. Mims connects with The Hook Up to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 275 of The Hoots Podcast