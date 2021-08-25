NWA Powerrr Results 8/24/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Joe Galli was the host for this special edition of NWA Powerrr. This was a preview special for NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73.

– We got throwback clips of Le Rebellion arriving to the NWA, Leyla Hirsch becoming the number one contender to the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship and Mickie James inviting Deonna Purrazzo to Empowerrr.

– Joe Galli recapped the inaugural NWA Champions Series.

"If I can't be World Champion, then my time in this business is done." – @TheRealTMurdoch puts his CAREER on the line Sunday night against @RealNickAldis at #NWA73 Order it on PPV ➡️ https://t.co/8yMwjetoRr pic.twitter.com/jJKqXDilu5 — NWA (@nwa) August 24, 2021

First Throwback Match: The Pope (c) vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol For The NWA Worlds Television Championship From NWA Extra Powerrr – August 6, 2021.

Pope is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Pope repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tyrus. Pope dropkicks the left knee of Tyrus. Pope thrust kicks the chest of Tyrus. Pope repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Tyrus. Pope DDT’s the left knee of Tyrus. Pope with clubbing elbow drops across the knees of Tyrus. Pope stomps on the midsection of Tyrus. Pope with a knee drop. Pope talks smack to Tyrus. Pope repeatedly stomps on Tyrus chest. Pope goes into the lateral press for a one count. Pope continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Tyrus. Tyrus propels Pope over the top rope. Pope drops Tyrus with a Flying Clothesline for a one count. Pope is raining down haymakers. Pope hammers down on the back of Tyrus neck. Pope applies a rear chin lock.

Pope transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tyrus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Pope plays to the crowd. Pope with Two Stinger Splashes. Tyrus drops Pope with a shoulder tackle. Tyrus sends Pope shoulder first into the steel ring post. Austin Idol repeatedly drives Pope shoulder first into the ring post. Tyrus works on the left shoulder of Pope. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus goes for The Vader Bomb, but Pope ducks out of the way. Pope with a Diving Splash through the ropes. Pope uppercuts Tyrus. Pope tees off on Tyrus. Pope with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Pope applies The Sleeper Hold. Tyrus backs Pope into the turnbuckles. Tyrus nearly runs into the referee. Pope delivers The Elijah Express, but the referee goes down in the process. Pope drops Idol with The Bionic Elbow. Tyrus levels Pope with The Body Avalanche. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

NWA Empowerrr Match Card

– Kylie Rae vs. Diamante vs. Chik Tormenta In A Triple Threat Match

– Bianca Carelli vs. Chelsea Green vs. Debbie Malenko vs. Lady Frost vs. Jamie Senegal (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Jennacide (with Taryn Terrell) vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Thunder Kitty In A NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet. The Winner Will Fight Kamille or Leyla Hirsch For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship At NWA 73

– Allysin Kay & Marti Belle vs. Renee Michelle & Sahara 7 In A Semi-Final Match In The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

– Red Velvet & Kilynn King vs. The Freebabes In A Semi-Final Match In The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

– The Finals Of The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

– Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Melina For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

– Kamille (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship

NWA 73 Match Card

– Battle Royal To Determine The Number One Contender For The NWA National Championship

– The Pope & The End vs. Tyrus, The Masked Man, and Jordan Clearwater w/Austin Idol & BLK Jeez In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Thomas Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm In A Triple Threat Match

– Aron Stevens & JR Kratos (c) vs. La Rebellion For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

– Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm For The NWA National Championship

– Kamille or Leyla Hirsch (c) vs. TBD For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship

– Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

– Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch In A Title vs. Career Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Second Throwback Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship From The When Our Shadows Fall PPV – June 6, 2021

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Murdoch with a Counter Hip Toss. Strong lockup. Aldis applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Murdoch drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Murdoch bodyslams Aldis. Murdoch with The Bionic Elbow. Aldis regroups on the outside. Murdoch taunts Aldis. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Aldis backs Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Aldis says that Murdoch will never be the worlds champion. Murdoch tees off on Aldis. Murdoch with the irish whip. Murdoch with two bionic elbows. Murdoch bodyslams Aldis. Murdoch with the elbow drop for a two count. Aldis gets into a shoving contest with the referee.

Murdoch with another Bionic Elbow. Aldis is completely flustered. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch slams Aldis hed on the ring apron and announce table. Murdoch rolls Aldis back into the ring. Murdoch levels Aldis with The Body Avalanche. Murdoch gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Aldis is putting the boots to Murdoch. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Aldis with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Aldis dumps Murdoch out of the ring. Aldis drives Murdoch back first into the edge of the ring frame. Aldis bodyslams Murdoch on the floor. Aldis poses for the crowd. Aldis with a running elbow drop. Aldis applies a front face lock. Aldis fish hooks Murdoch.

Aldis with a Seated Senton across the back of Murdoch. Aldis continues to target the small of Murdoch’s back. Aldis whips Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis stomps on Murdoch’s back. Aldis applies The Camel Clutch. Aldis side steps Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Aldis slaps Murdoch in the face. Aldis with two haymakers. Murdoch clotheslines Aldis. Murdoch with a Running Lariat for a two count. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Aldis slams Murdoch’s head on the top rope. The referee gets distracted by Thomas Latimer. Aldis lays out the referee with the steel chair. Aldis delivers multiple chair shots. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis goes for another Flying Elbow Drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch gives Aldis a chair receipt. Murdoch applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. The referee called for the bell to disqualify Murdoch.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis via Disqualification

Checkout Episode 271 of The Hoots Podcast