A big story from the last two days was how superstar Thunder Rosa dropped the NWA women’s championship to AEW’s Serena Deeb, which caused fans to speculate whether Rosa was preparing to jump ship to another promotion. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer tweeted that there was significant interest from AEW and WWE to sign Rosa, with her NWA situation remaining a mystery.

However, word of her signing elsewhere may have been just rumors after all.

NWA President Billy Corgan recently responded to a fan on Instagram who asked about Rosa’s situation, where Corgan revealed that the former women’s champion is under contract with NWA until 2021. Corgan states, “You have to love press and media reports that don’t contact the company she is under contract to but instead listen to someone who has my email address but doesn’t write and ask. She’s under contract thru 2021 and there’s a reason for that [it’s called excellence and faith).”

Confirmed: @nwa President Billy Corrigan Revealed Earlier Tonight That @thunderrosa22 Is Officially Signed To NWA Through 2021 And The Reports Of Her Leaving To Sign Elsewhere Are An Absolute LIE 😈🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bAamFtAAWd — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) October 29, 2020

Rosa later joked on Twitter about where she might end up.