NWA Pretty Empowered Surge Results 9/30/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Marti Belle vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Belle throws her jacket at Wrenkowski before the bell rings. The referee is trying to calm down Belle. Belle with a double leg takedown. Belle transitions into a ground and pound attack. Belle repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Belle rolls Wrenkowski over for a two count. Belle drops Wrenkowski with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Belle goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Wrenkowski holds onto the ropes. Wrenkowski repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest. Wrenkowski tugs on Belle’s hair. Belle with heavy bodyshots. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Belle’s back. Wrenkowski slams Belle’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Wrenkowski with clubbing blows to Belle’s chest. Wrenkowski sends Belle to the corner. Belle with a quick rollup for a one count. Wrenkowski kicks Belle in the chest.

Wrenkowski is choking Belle with her boot. Wrenkowski with clubbing elbow smashes. Wrenkowski applies The Camel Clutch. Belle kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Wrenkowski with the irish whip. Belle decks Wrenkowski with a back elbow smash. Wrenkowski repeatedly drives Belle face first into the canvas. Wrenkowski rams Belle’s face against the canvas. Belle ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Belle levels Wrenkowski with a Body Avalanche. Belle with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Wrenkowski denies Protect Ya Neck. Wrenkowski kicks Belle in the gut. Belle avoids The Reality Check. Wrenkowski with a jackknife hold for a two count. Belle fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Belle connects with Protect Ya Neck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Marti Belle via Pinfall

Second Match: The Dirty Sexy Boys & The Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten & The Spectaculars w/Danny Deals & Rolando Freeman In A Strange Bedfellows Match

Dirty Dango and Rush Freeman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Freeman applies a side headlock. Dango whips Freeman across the ring. Freeman drops Dango with a shoulder tackle. Dango drops down on the canvas. Dango leapfrogs over Freeman. Dango scores the elbow knockdown. Dango with a knife edge chop. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Foot Stomp for a one count. JTG applies a side headlock. Freeman whips JTG across the ring. Rinauro made the blind tag. Freeman drops down on the canvas. Freeman leapfrogs over JTG. Rinauro and JTG are playing mind games with Freeman. Rinauro rolls Freeman over for two count. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Rinauro applies a waist lock. Rinauro side steps Freeman into the turnbuckles. Taylor tags himself in.

Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Taylor denies The Butterfly Suplex. Plunkett grabs Rinauro from behind. Taylor inadvertently knocks Plunkett off the ring apron. Rinauro with a back fist. Rinauro puts Taylor on the top turnbuckle. Taylor blocks The SuperPlex. Taylor kicks out the legs of Rinauro. Taylor with a Draping BackStabber for a two count. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Taylor whips Rinuaro across the ring. Double Gut Punch. Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Plunkett with a Fist Drop. Plunkett rocks Rinauro with a forearm smash. Plunkett violently tags in Pierce. Pierce bodyslams Rinauro. Pierce slams Rinauro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pierce is throwing haymakers at Rinauro. Pierce applies a wrist lock.

Pierce tags in Freeman. Freeman with a flying double axe handle strike. Freeman with a Delayed Bodyslam. Freeman tags in Pierce. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Face Plant for a two count. Pierce applies a rear chin lock. Rinauro starts biting Pierce’s fingers. Rinauro dodges The Big Boot. Rinauro hits The SpringBoard Stunner. Rolando starts brawling with Deals on the outside. Rinuaro tags in Gimp. Gimp ducks a clothesline from Pierce. Gimp rakes the back and chest of Pierce. Gimp with a flying elbow knockdown. Gimp sends Pierce tumbling to the floor. Gimp starts shaking his hips. Gimp tags in Dango. Dango uses Gimp’s head as a battering ram. Assisted Headscissors Takeover. Dango connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Dirty Sexy Boys & The Miserably Faithful via Pinfall

Third Match: Rhett Titus vs. Bestia 666 w/Damian 666

Titus wants Bestia to shake his hand. Bestia obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bestia blocks the fireman’s carry takeover. Titus applies an arm-bar. Bestia transitions into a wrist lock. Titus with a headscissors takeover for a one count. Bestia applies a front face lock. Bestia transitions into a hammerlock. Bestia with a flying mare takeover. Bestia with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Titus scores the ankle pick. Titus applies a waist lock. Titus grabs a side headlock. Bestia whips Titus across the ring. Titus drops Bestia with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Titus applies a side headlock. Bestia sends Titus into the ropes. Bestia drops down on the canvas. Titus reapplies the side headlock. Bestia with kidney punches. Bestia leapfrogs over Titus. Titus with a side headlock takeover. Bestia answers with the headscissors escape. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Titus. Bestia with a Headscissors Takeover. Bestia repeatedly stomps on Titus chest. Bestia talks smack to Titus. Chop Exchange.

Following a snap mare takeover, Bestia with a basement dropkick for a one count. Bestia dumps Titus out of the ring. Damian attacks Titus behind the referee’s back. Bestia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Titus fights from underneath. Bestia punches Titus in the back. Bestia whips Titus across the ring. Bestia clotheslines Titus for a two count. Bestia kicks Titus in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Bestia kicks Titus in the gut. Bestia whips Titus across the ring. Titus ducks a clothesline from Bestia. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Bestia. Titus with a Belly to Back Suplex. Titus repeatedly whips Bestia into the turnbuckles. Bestia reverses out of the irish whip from Titus. Titus with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Bestia. Bestia with a Spinning Back Kick. Bestia kicks Titus in the chest. Bestia SuperKicks Titus. Titus with a desperation up kick in the corner. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bestia slaps Titus in the chest. Titus denies The Muscle Buster. Standing Switch Exchange. Damian inadvertently blinds Bestia with the red mist. Titus rolls Bestia over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhett Titus via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Cyon w/Austin Idol vs. The NOW In A Two On One Handicap Match

Cyon and Hale Collins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cyon with a series of arm-drags. Collins applies a side headlock. Cyon whips Collins across the ring. Cyon leapfrogs over Collins. Cyon dropkicks Collins. Cyon with two bodyslams. Collins delivers a chop block. Collins drags Cyon to the corner. Collins tags in Dalishus. Dalishus works on the left leg of Cyon. Cyon unloads two knife edge chops.

Dalishus continues to target the left leg of Cyon. Dalishus tags in Collins. Wish Bone Attack. Collins repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Cyon. Collins tags in Dalishus. Cyon fights from underneath. Cyon with forearm shivers. Dalishus kicks the left knee of Cyon. Dalishus is raining down haymakers. Dalishus tags in Collins. Double Vertical Suplex. Cyon regroups on the outside. Idol tells Cyon to leave the ringside area. Cyon eventually gets counted out.

Winner: The NOW via Count-Out

Fifth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell For The NWA World Women’s Championship (From NWA 74: Night Two)

Bully Ray joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Impaler backs Kamille into the turnbuckles. Impaler rams her forearm across Kamille’s face. Kamille side steps Impaler into the turnbuckles. Kamille with forearm shivers. Impaler reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Impaler pulls Kamille down to the mat. Impaler bodyslams Kamille. Impaler tugs on Kamille’s hair. Impaler with two short-arm clotheslines. Impaler punches Kamille in the back. Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Kamille with forearm shivers. Impaler HeadButts Kamille. Impaler goes for a German Suplex, but Kamille blocks it. Kamille decks Impaler with The Stunner. Impaler dodges The Pump Kick. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Impaler stands on Kamille’s face. Impaler with a forearm smash. Impaler with clubbing corner clotheslines.

Kamille fires back with forearms. Impaler drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Impaler slaps Kamille in the ribs. Impaler with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Impaler is mauling Kamille in the corner. Impaler with a Bow and Arrow Stomp into the bottom turnbuckle pad for a two count. Kamille slams Impaler’s head on the middle rope. Kamille with a Leg Lariat in the ropes. Impaler shrugs off two running clotheslines. Kamille kicks Impaler in the gut. Impaler reverses out of the irish whip from Kamille. Kamille with a straight right hand. Kamille with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kamille follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Impaler has Kamille perched on the top turnbuckle. Kamille denies The SuperPlex.

Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille hits The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Impaler sends Kamille face first into the middle rope. Kamille avoids The Spear. Kamille connects with The Spear for a two count. Mitchell puts Impaler’s foot on the bottom rope. Kamille lays out The Miserably Faithful. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Impaler counters with Welcome To The Wasteland for a two count. Impaler is shocked. Kamille denies Welcome To The Wasteland. Kamille with a Back Body Drop. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Impaler drives Kamille back first into the turnbuckles. Impaler with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kamille side steps Impaler into the turnbuckles. Kamille rolls Impaler to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

