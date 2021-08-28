The National Wrestling Alliance released a new video hyping up tomorrow’s 73rd Anniversary pay per view, which features famed actor John Goodman providing voice-over. The show includes world’s champion Nick Aldis defending the title against Trevor Murdoch, with the added stipulation that if Murdoch loses his in-ring career was over.
Aldis shares on Twitter, “A Golden Globe winner, an iconic actor, a proud St Louis native and now, the voice of the #NWA73 open…Ladies & Gentlemen, the incomparable John Goodman.”
Check it out below.
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 28, 2021