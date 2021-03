The NWA will be presenting their first pay-per-view in over a year later this month as the Back for the Attack event will air on March 21st at 4 pm EST with the price tag of $19.99.

Also, NWA owner Billy Corgan has confirmed that NWA Powerrr is also returning on March 23rd on FITE TV. The weekly show will air on Thursday at 6:05 pm EST. Fans will also be able to watch Powerrr on FITE through a low-cost subscription bundle.

The promotion released this video to hype their return: