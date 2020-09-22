According to Fightful Select, the National Wrestling Alliance has denied television champion Zicky Dice his release request, and have instead decided to exercise the roll-over clause in his contract.

Reports are that the Outlandish one’s deal doesn’t expire until the end of the year. He initially requested the release several months earlier when the NWA told talent they could part-ways if they weren’t happy with the promotion’s vision, with Dice taking them up on the offer.

The report also notes that Dice was only informed of the denial this week. He won the television title from now AEW star Ricky Starks back in March.

