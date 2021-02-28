Yesterday it was revealed that the National Wrestling Alliance had removed their entire video library from the company Youtube channel, which included the entire Powerrr series and their more recently released Shockwave series, which was the promotion’s return show after a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the NWA will announce within the next several days why they pulled their library of content from Youtube, with the report mentioning that it is going to be a positive for the company going forward.

The same report adds that the NWA will be taping new material between March 21st-March 24th, but did not specify what that will be, nor is it known what talent will be involved at this time.

