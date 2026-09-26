The National Wrestling Alliance will bring Samhain: Part 4 to Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, September 27. The event is advertised as the promotion’s first appearance at the venue and a Powerrr television taping.

The NWA event listing names Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thrillbilly Silas Mason and Women’s World Champion Tiffany Nieves among the talent scheduled to appear. The venue’s event page also lists Mason and Nieves, along with Aron Stevens’ Federation of Champions, Pretty Empowered, The Pope, Trevor Murdoch’s Royal Court and Thom Latimer.

The NWA additionally advertises Sirena Veil, the World Women’s Television Champion. Veil won that title on the September 12 edition of Powerrr, defeating Gisele Shaw. Pretty Empowered’s Kenzie and Kylie Paige are listed as the women’s tag team champions.

The promotional listings name wrestlers scheduled to appear but do not announce specific matches for Samhain. The NWA’s page and the Turner Hall listing differ on some current title designations, so the advertised appearance list should not be read as a confirmed championship card.

Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. local time, with a 7 p.m. bell time. Turner Hall Ballroom is at 1040 Vel R. Phillips Avenue in Milwaukee. The venue identifies the show as a television taping; it has not specified a broadcast date for the footage.

Sources: National Wrestling Alliance event listing; Turner Hall Ballroom event listing.