This weekend the National Wrestling Alliance presents their two-night Crockett Cup pay-per-view event, which will see the promotion crown a new NWA Junior Heavyweight champion.

Ahead of the event the NWA has released a first look at the junior championship, a beautiful belt designed by Fandu. Competing for the gold will be Austin Aries, Homicide, Darius Lockhart and Colby Corino. Check it out below, and stay tuned for results from this weekend’s shows.