First Match: Allysin Kay vs. Nicole Savoy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Savoy applies a hammerlock. Kay grabs a side headlock. Savoy rolls Kay over for a one count. Test Of Strength. Kay with a judo takedown. Savoy answers with a headscissors neck lock. Kay gets back to a vertical base. Savoy tells Kay to bring it. Kay with two hamstring kicks. Savoy with a deep arm-drag. Savoy drops Kay with a shoulder tackle. Savoy with a Belly to Back Suplex. Savoy thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. Kay trips Savoy. Kay grapevines the legs of Savoy. Kay applies The CrossFace. Kay with the lateral press for a one count. Kay applies an arm-bar. Savoy transitions into a Triangle Choke. Kay is raining down haymakers. Kay tells Savoy to get up. Savoy with a forearm smash. Savoy with a Butterfly Suplex. Kay with a shot to the midsection of Savoy. Kay punches Savoy in the back. Kay repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Savoy. Kay applies a leg lock. Savoy repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Kay. Savoy with forearm shivers. Savoy drives her knee into the midsection of Kay.

Savoy hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Savoy applies a waist lock. Kay with a drop toe hold. Kay applies The Ankle Lock. Savoy unloads a flurry of kicks. Kay denies The RoundHouse Kick. Kay kicks out the legs of Savoy. Kay continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Savoy. Kay wraps the left leg of Savoy around the bottom rope. The referee admonishes Kay. Forearm Exchange. Savoy kicks the left hamstring of Kay. Kay kicks the left knee of Savoy. Kay toys around with Savoy. Savoy with an open palm strike. Savoy with a Release German Suplex. Kay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kay with clubbing elbow smashes. Kay goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Savoy holds onto the ropes. Savoy with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Savoy connects with The TKO for a two count. Savoy applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Savoy denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Savoy with a RoundHouse Kick. Savoy rolls Kay over for a two count. Kay plants Savoy with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Allysin Kay via Pinfall

Second Match: The Pope & Erick Watts vs. Zicky Dice & Effy

Erick Watts and Zicky Dice will start things off. Dice is playing mind games with Watts. Watts talks strategy with Pope. Dice calls Pope corny. Pope and Effy are tagged in. Effy taunts Pope. Effy wants a piece of Watts. Pope tags in Watts. Effy applies the nipple hold. Watts denies The HeadButt. Watts shoves Effy into the canvas. Effy signals for the test of strength. Effy ducks a clothesline from Watts. Effy applies The Sleeper Hold. Dice tags himself in. Dice repeatedly stomps on Watts chest. Double Irish Whip. Watts with a double clothesline. Watts with a straight right hand. Dice nails Watts with a throat thrust. Dice slams Watts head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dice tags in Effy. Effy is putting the boots to Watts. Effy with clubbing elbow smashes. Effy shakes his hips. Dice applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Pope is pissed. Dice with clubbing blows to Watts chest. Effy continues to stomp on Watts chest. Effy tags in Dice. Dice kicks Watts in the gut. Dice upercuts Watts. Dice goes for a Bodyslam, but Watts blocks it. Watts bodyslams Dice. Watts tags in Pope.

Pope delivers a gut punch. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of Dice. Pope with a knee lift. Pope drops Dice with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Pope with a Hip Toss to Effy, Pope with a short-arm clothesline. Pope follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope with The Running Boot. Effy slams Pope’s head on the top rope. Dice clotheslines Pope for a one count. Dice repeatedly stomps on Pope’s back. Dice fish hooks Pope. Dice starts biting Pope’s forehead. Dice puts his knee on the back of Pope’s neck. Dice slams Pope’s head on the left boot of Effy. Dice is choking Pope with his boot. The referee is trying to calm down Watts. Dice tags in Effy. Pope is displaying his fighting spirit. Effy reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with the sunset flip for a one count. Effy with an Inside Out Lariat. Effy brings Pope to the corner. Effy tags in Dice. Pope with an elbow smash. Dice drives Pope back first into the turnbuckles. Dice with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dice tags in Effy. Effy repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Effy applies a rear chin lock. Effy with clubbing blows to Pope’s back. Effy tags in Dice. Dice with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dice goes for a NeckBreaker, but Pope counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Pope tags in Watts.

Watts with two shoulder tackles. Watts levels Effy with a Body Avalanche. Watts drops Dice with The Big Boot. Watts ChokeSlams Effy. Doomsday Device. The referee reminds Pope that he’s not the legal man in the match. Watts argues with Dice. Effy delivers the chop block. Dice repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Watts. Dice works on the left leg of Watts. Dice punches Watts in the back. Dice tags in Effy. Effy with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Effy applies a leg lock. Effy repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Watts. Effy hyper extends the left leg of Watts. Effy tags in Dice. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dice hits The Snake, Rattle and Roll. Dice goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Watts gets his feet up in the air. Watts tags in Pope. Pope clotheslines Effy. Pope with two double sledges. Pope kicks Effy in the gut. Effy reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with a Flying Forearm Smash. Pope drives his knee into the midsection of Dice. Pope unloads a flurry of bionic elbows. Pope with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dice is putting the boots to Pope. Watts tees off on Dice. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Stereo Corner Mounts. Dice dumps Watts over the top rope. Dice punches Pope in the back. Effy inadvertently nails Dice with The Pump Kick. Pope kicks Effy in the gut. Pope with a Drop Down Uppercut. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory. After the match, Dice attacks Pope from behind. Dice spits at Pope. Watts storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: The Pope & Erick Watts via Pinfall

Third Match: Aron Stevens (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch For The NWA National Championship

Murdoch drops Stevens with a haymaker. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Stevens regroups on the outside. Stevens signals for the test of strength. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the gut. Stevens with forearm shivers. Stevens HeadButts Murdoch. Murdoch with heavy bodyshots. Murdoch with forearm shivers. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Stevens with Two HeadButts. Stevens rams his forearm across Murdoch’s face. Murdoch with two forearm smashes. Lariat Exchange. Murdoch delivers another haymaker. Stevens sweeps out the legs of Murdoch. Stevens pulls Murdoch out of the ring. Murdoch slams Stevens head on the ring apron. Murdoch slams Stevens head on the steel ring steps. Murdoch rolls Stevens back into the ring. Murdoch with three short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Stevens and Murdoch starts brawling on the stage. Murdoch throws Stevens off the stage. Stevens kicks the left knee of Murdoch. Stevens delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Stevens rolls Murdoch back into the ring.

Stevens hooks the outside leg for a one count. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Stevens with a knee smash. Stevens with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Stevens with a Knee Drop for a two count. Stevens stomps on Murdoch’s back. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the ribs. Stevens starts choking Murdoch with his boot. Stevens wraps the mongrovian black belt around Murdoch’s neck. Murdoch with heavy bodyshots. Stevens clotheslines Murdoch. Stevens with a knee drop. Stevens talks smack to Murdoch. Murdoch reverses out of the irish whip from Stevens. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the chest. Murdoch hits The SpineBuster. Stevens has Murdoch perched on the top turnbuckle. Murdoch with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Stevens reverses out of the irish whip from Murdoch. Stevens with the chop block. Stevens drags Murdoch to the corner. Stevens works on the left leg of Murdoch. Stevens applies The Standing Figure Four Leg Lock. Stevens uses the top rope for leverage. Murdoch kicks Stevens out of the ring. Murdoch with a shoulder block. Murdoch brings Stevens back into the ring. Murdoch tees off on Stevens. Murdoch with The Full Nelson Slam. Stevens avoids The Flying Bulldog. Stevens drops Murdoch with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Stevens kicks Murdoch in the gut. Stevens goes for a sunset flip, but Murdoch rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA National Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

