NWA Shockwave Results 12/22/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: Joe Galli, Alyssa Marino, Blake Troop and Todd Keneley

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Zicky Dice (c) vs. The Pope For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Dice attacks Pope before the bell rings. Dice throws Pope off the stage. Dice punches Pope in the back. Dice sends Pope face first into the steel ring post. Dice pulls out a table from under the ring. Dice with heavy bodyshots. Dice sends Pope chest first through the table. Dice starts choking Pope. Dice transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referees attends to Pope on the outside. Dice talks smack about Billy Corgan. Dice attacks Pope the microphone. Dice says that there will be no match tonight. Dice threatens to bring the television title to another promotion. Dice continues to rant and rave in the ring. Dice tells Pope to go home. Pope slowly enters the ring. Pope still wants to fight. Dice calls Corgan a bald idiot. Dice levels Pope with a Body Avalanche. Dice stomps on Pope’s back. Dice slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dice toys around with Pope.

Dice fish hooks Pope. Dice starts choking Pope in the corner. Bodyshot Exchange. Pope unloads a flurry of jabs. Pope drops Dice with The Bionic Elbow. Pope goes for a Running Splash, but Dice gets his feet up in the air. Dice slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dice with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Dice repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Dice goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Pope ducks out of the way. Dice reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Dice clotheslines Pope. Pope delivers a gut punch. Pope with a straight right hand. Pope drives his knee into the midsection of Dice. Dice reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Dice applies The Sleeper Hold. Pope backs Dice into the turnbuckles. Pope applies a side headlock. Dice whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Dice with a shoulder tackle. Dice drops down on the canvas. Pope PowerSlams Dice. Pope with Three German Suplex’s. Pope ascends to the top turnbuckle. Pope lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Dice drives Pope back first into the turnbuckles. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Dice. Dice uses the referee as a human shield. Dice delivers the low blow. Pope negates The Snake, Rattle and Roll. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope via Pinfall

Second Match: Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis drop steps into a side headlock. Aldis with a side headlock takeover. Clearwater answers with the headscissors escape. Aldis grabs the side headlock. Clearwater rolls Aldis over for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Clearwater with the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aldis signals for the test of strength. Aldis applies a top wrist lock. Aldis with a wrist lock takedown. Aldis whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater goes for the sunset flip, but Aldis lands back on his feet. Clearwater denies The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf. Aldis punches Clearwater in the back. Aldis whips Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Aldis stomps on Clearwater’s back. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Aldis uppercuts Clearwater. Aldis whips Clearwater across the ring.

Clearwater kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis with a Running Clothesline for a two count. Aldis applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater with a knife edge chop. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Clearwater goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Aldis counters with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Aldis uppercuts Clearwater. Haymaker Exchange. Clearwater drops Aldis with The Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater lands The Stinger Splash. Aldis denies The Running Bulldog. Aldis with a single leg takedown. Aldis goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Clearwater counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Clearwater hits The Running Bulldog for a two count. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis has Clearwater perched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis goes for The SuperPlex, but Clearwater blocks it. Clearwater HeadButts Aldis. Clearwater goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Aldis counters with a Double Leg Takedown. Aldis makes Clearwater tap out to The Kings Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

Third Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb For The NWA Women’s World Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Rosa with a waist lock takedown. Rosa grapples around Deeb. Standing Switch Exchange. Deeb applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Deeb grabs a side wrist lock. Rosa with a drop toe hold. Rosa applies a double wrist lock. Rosa transitions into the arm-ringer. Deeb breaks the grip. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa regains wrist control. Second Hammerlock Exchange. Deeb with a side headlock takeover. Rosa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Rosa applies a side headlock. Deeb whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa denies the deep arm-drag. Deeb drops down on the canvas. Deeb with two arm-drags. Deeb applies an arm-bar. Deeb hooks the outside leg for a one count. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Deeb grabs a side headlock. Rosa with heavy bodyshots. Rsa whips Deeb across the ring. Rosa with a deep arm-drag. Rosa bodyslams Deeb. Rosa starts running the ropes. Rosa with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Rosa with a teep kick. Rosa follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Deeb side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Deeb applies a front face lock. Deeb hits The Draping NeckBreaker.

Deeb with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Deeb with forearm shivers across the back of Rosa. Deeb unloads two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Deeb with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Deeb applies a straight jacket hold. Rosa gets back to a vertical base. Rosa sends Deeb to the corner. Rosa wraps the left shoulder of Deeb around the top rope. Rosa is choking Deeb with her boot. Rosa sends Deeb face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Deeb’s chest. Rosa applies The Abdominal Stretch. Rosa kicks Deeb in the gut. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Deeb. Deeb with The Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Deeb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Deeb goes back to the straight jacket hold. Deeb drops Rosa with The BackStabber. Rosa DDT’s the left shoulder of Deeb. Rosa pulls Deeb down to the mat. Rollup Exchange. Deeb applies The Serenity Lock. Rosa hits The Double Foot Stomp. Rosa decks Deeb with a back elbow smash. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa with The Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with The Rebound Meteora.

Rosa delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Rosa connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Deeb negates The Fire Thunder Driver. Deeb avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Deeb with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Deeb with The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count. Deeb goes for The Cross-Arm-PileDriver, but Rosa counters with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Deeb kicks the left hamstring of Rosa. Deeb with a flurry of elbow drops across the left knee of Rosa. Deeb applies the leg lock. Deeb slams Rosa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with forearm shivers. Deeb blocks a boot from Rosa. Deeb DDT’s the left leg of Rosa. Deeb applies The Reverse Romero Special. Deeb follows that with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Rosa reverses the pressure. Deeb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosa drives her knee into the midsection of Deeb. Deeb kicks Rosa in the gut. Deeb with The Cross-Arm-Styles Clash for a two count. Rosa kicks Deeb out of the ring. Rosa is putting the boots to Deeb. Rosa slams the left shoulder of Deeb on the ring apron. Rosa sends Deeb shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosa rolls Deeb back into the ring. Rosa with a Release German Suplex. Rosa with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rosa drops Deeb with The Running Boot. Deeb rolls Rosa over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA Women’s World Champion, Serena Deeb via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Eli Drake & James Storm (c) vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

Kratos attacks Drake and Storm before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Drake wraps the jacket around Stevens neck. Storm attacks Kratos with the ring bell. All hell is breaking loose. Kratos slams Storm’s head on the ring apron. Storm with a thumb to the eye. Storm is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Stevens backs away from Storm. Storm is choking Stevens with his boot. Drake hammers down on the back of Kratos. Drake slams Kratos head on the announce table. Storm and Stevens are brawling on the stage. Kratos buries his elbow into the midsection of Drake. Kratos slams Drake’s head on the steel ring steps. Storm throws Stevens back into the ring. Drake kicks Kratos in the gut. Drake tees off on Kratos. Stevens starts swinging at the air. Drake rakes the eyes of Kratos. Stevens punches Storm in the back. Stevens with a Knee Smash. Stevens clotheslines Drake. Stevens rolls Drake back into the ring. Drake leapfrogs over Stevens. Drake ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Drake with a Diving Clothesline. Drake PowerSlams Stevens for a two count. Drake tags in Storm. Double Irish Whip. Storm with a corner clothesline. Drake lands The Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Drake with The Running Neck Snap. Storm hooks the outside leg for a two count. Storm is putting the boots to Stevens. Storm with a knee smash. Storm fish hooks Stevens. Storm with a straight right hand. Storm taunts Kratos.

The referee is trying to calm down Kratos. Stevens drives his knee into the midsection of Storm. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos kicks Storm in the gut. Storm is throwing haymakers at Kratos. Storm kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Storm. Storm tags in Drake. Storm dives over Kratos. Storm ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Storm sends Kratos chest first into the turnbuckles. Drake with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Kratos shoves Drake. Drake decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Drake hits The Quebrada for a two count. Drake knocks Stevens off the apron. Kratos pulls Drake off the middle turnbuckle. Kratos with a Running Lariat for a two count. Kratos talks smack to Drake. Kratos kicks Drake in the face. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens HeadButts Drake. Stevens with a straight right hand. Stevens repeatedly stomps on Drake’s chest. Stevens slams Drake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stevens tags in Kratos. Stevens with clubbing elbow smashes. Kratos uppercuts Drake. Kratos is mauling Drake in the corner. Stevens attacks Drake behind the referee’s back. Kratos kicks Drake in the gut. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens buries his shoulder into the midsection of Drake. Following a snap mare takeover, Stevens with a Knee Drop for a two count. Stevens and Kratos gangs up on Drake. Stevens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Stevens tags in Kratos.

Kratos punches Drake in the ribs. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos slams Drake in the face. Chop Exchange. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Drake. Kratos clotheslines Drake for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos slams Drake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kratos tags in Stevens. Stevens with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Stevens with clubbing elbow smashes. Stevens applies a rear chin lock. Drake is displaying his fighting spirit. Stevens clotheslines Drake. Stevens tags in Kratos. Kratos with a massive haymaker. Kratos tees off on Drake. Stevens and Kratos continues to use the referee to their advantage. Kratos levels Drake with a Body Avalanche. Kratos sends Drake to the corner. Drake kicks Kratos in the face. Drake decks Stevens with a back elbow smash. Drake creates distance with The BlockBuster. Storm and Stevens are tagged in. Storm with rapid fire haymakers. Stevens reverses ouit of the irish whip from Storm. Storm kicks Stevens in the face. Storm clotheslines Stevens. Storm with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Storm with a Running Haymaker for a two count. Storm applies The CrossFace. The referee is distracted by Kratos. Storm punches Kratos in the face. Stevens delivers a gut punch. Stevens tags in Kratos. Double Irish Whip. Storm holds onto the ropes. Storm dumps Stevens out of the ring. Kratos with a straight right hand. Drake ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Drake tees off on Kratos. Kratos launches Drake over the top rope. Kratos with a back elbow smash. Leaping Lariat/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Stevens pulls Storm out of the ring. Stevens begs for mercy. Storm with an Apron Enzuigiri. Storm hits The CodeBreaker. Stevens attacks Drake with a steel chair. Stevens brings the chair into the ring. Kratos delivers the low blow. Kratos hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Tag Team Champions, Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– This was the Season 1 Finale. Make sure to follow NWA’s social media accounts for the latest updates on Season 2.

Checkout Episode 236 of The Hoots Podcast