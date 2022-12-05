Blackjack Mulligan once recalled working and having fun with Ric Flair in the NWA while doing a MidAtlanticWrestling.net interview.

In the interview, Mulligan described an instance in which he convinced Flair to wear a dress as a practical joke on one of their friends.

“One night Ric and I were at the Hilton in Raleigh. I talked Ric into dressing up like a girl. Flair comes into the bar…we’re pulling a rib on a little buddy of ours who we loved, named ‘Dynamite’ Jack Evans. He was a good little worker there…

Anyway, he was always with one of us. He was our side guy…he did the driving for us and the dirty work. But that let him stay in the territory. Dynamite Jack was our guy…with Ric and I there was always a big fight as to who was going to get Dynamite Jack.

I told Dynamite Jack, I said, ‘I got me a new girlfriend.’ And he said, ‘Really, Jack?’ Now keep in mind, Dynamite Jack couldn’t see too well…he had these big thick glasses (laughing) So, I talk Flair into dressing up like a girl. He puts this wig and this dress on, and he comes on into the bar at the Hilton there. And Flair’s sitting on my lap…

(laughing hard) Dynamite Jack reaches over to Angelo Mosca and says, ‘HOLY MOLY, THAT MULLY HAS ONE UGLY BROAD WITH HIM TONIGHT…LOOK AT THE NOSE ON HER!’ (everybody laughs hard) Dynamite Jack couldn’t see…and he was drunk too! (everybody still laughing).”