The official Twitter account for the National Wrestling Alliance has announced that company stars Kamille and Thomas Latimer have gotten engaged.

Kamille later confirmed the news on her personal Instagram page by writing, “I already knew you were my forever, now I just have some jewelry to go along with it.”

Latimer and Kamille have been dating since the beginning of 2020, when the two were paired up along with world’s champion Nick Aldis to form the Strictly Business faction, which was seen weekly on NWA Powerrr.

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us here at Wrestling Headlines.