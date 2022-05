Thom Latimer and NWA Women’s Champion Kamille were married today in Durham, North Carolina.

Kamille shared the news today on Instagram. Congratulations to the happy couple.

At the NWA When Our Shadows Fall event, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA World Women’s Champion.

Latimer was previously married to Charlotte Flair as they were divorced in 2015.