NWA Super Powerrr Results 7/6/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky

First Match: The Pope (c) vs. Sal Rinauro For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Pope gives Rinauro a fist bump. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pope shoves Rinauro into the canvas. Pope flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pope with a single leg takedown. Pope applies a side headlock. Rinauro grabs a side wrist lock. Pope with an arm-drag takeover. Rinauro applies a waist lock. Pope drop steps into a side headlock. Rinauro whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Rinauro with two shoulder tackles. Rinauro drops down on the canvas. Pope with a Counter Hip Toss. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope sweeps out the legs of Rinauro. Pope with The Fist Drop. Pope with a Vertical Suplex.

Pope follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rinauro side steps Pope into the turnbuckles. Rinauro dropkicks Pope. Rinauro with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Pope denies The Running Bulldog. Pope hits The STO for a two count. Pope with a Vertical Suplex. Pope goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. Rinauro SuperKicks Pope for a two count. Rinauro is displaying his frustration. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Rinauro. Pope punches Rinauro in the back. Pope with The Draping NeckBreaker. Pope connects with The Elijah Express to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyrus comes out with Austin Idol, BLK Jeez, and Jordan Clearwater. Tyrus will be Pope’s final pit stop on his path to the 10 Pounds Of Gold.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, The Pope via Pinfall

Second Match: Thunder Rosa & Skye Blue vs. Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb will start things off. Rosa talks smack to Deeb. Rosa is tired of Deeb stealing her spotlight. Deeb tags out to Rae. Rosa runs towards Deeb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa rolls Rae over for a two count. Rosa applies The Dragon Sleeper. Rae reverses the hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rae reverses the hold. Rosa applies a wrist lock. Rosa brings Rae down to the mat. Rae rolls Rosa over for a two count. Rosa applies The CrossFace. Rosa grabs a side wrist lock. Blue tags herself in. Blue kicks Rae in the gut. Blue applies a wrist lock. Blue sends Rae to the corner. Blue with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Rae dodges The Big Boot. Rae rolls Blue over for a two count. Rae goes for The SuperKick, but Blue rolls her over for a two count. Rae with a knee lift. Rae applies The Gory Special. Blue with the sunset flip for a two count. Rae kicks Blue in the gut. Rae applies a front face lock. Rae tags in Deeb. Deeb with a toe kick. Deeb with three uppercuts. Deeb taunts Rosa. Deeb catapults Blue throat first into the bottom rope. The referee is trying to get Rosa out of the ring. Deeb continues to uppercut Blue. Deeb applies The Abdominal Stretch. Rosa is doing Blue no favors continuing to walk into the ring. Deeb applies the cravate. Rae tags herself in.

Rae kicks Blue in the gut. Rae goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, Blue lands back on her feet. Blue tags in Rosa. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa follows that with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa repeatedly kicks Rae in the back. Deeb trips Rosa from the outside. Rosa tugs on Deeb’s hair. Deeb rakes the eyes of Rosa. Deeb drops Rosa with The Draping NeckBreaker. Rae hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosa tags in Blue. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rae. Rae SuperKicks Blue. Rae with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Deeb pulls Rosa off the ring apron. Rae makes Blue tap out to The Charity Case. After the match, Rosa runs after Deeb.

Winner: Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae via Submission

Third Match: El Rudo & Hawx Aerie vs. Homicide & La Rebellion Amarilla In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Aron Stevens joins the commentary team for this match. PJ Hawx and Mega Wolf will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. PJ with a waist lock takedown. Wolf applies a hammerlock. PJ with another waist lock takedown. PJ grapples around Wolf. Wolf regroups in the corner. Wolf tags in 666. 666 applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. PJ with a double leg takedown for a two count. PJ applies a front face lock. 666 tags in Homicide. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide punches PJ in the back. La Rebellion clears the ring. Homicide repeatedly stomps on PJ’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Corner Clothesline Party. Wolf with a Running Enzuigiri. Double SuperKick/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Rudo PowerBombs 666. Rudo kicks Homicide out of the ring. Rudo ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Rudo with The STO. Rudo sends Wolf into 666. Assisted Double Dropkick. Rudo with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rudo hooks the outside leg for a two count.

666 kicks the right hamstring of Rudo. Wolf blasts Rudo with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a corner clothesline. 666 with a Leaping Meteora. Tornado Knee Smash/Pump Knee Strike Combination. Luke with two clotheslines. Luke with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Double BackBreaker. PJ wipes out 666 with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Luke with a BackBreaker. Luke with a Shoulder Breaker. Luke Powerslams Wolf. Luke flexes his muscles. Homicide drops Luke with a Swinging NeckBreker. 666 pulls PJ off the ring apron. Rudo hits The Michinoku Driver. Rudo denies The Spinning DDT. 666 SuperKicks PJ. Wolf with a Reverse DDT/Uranage Slam Combination. Wolf talks smack to Stevens. Luke with a shoulder block. Luke with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Homicide responds with a corner clothesline. Homicide decks Luke with a JawBreaker. Homicide with a Diving Cannonball Senton through the ropes. La Rebellion connects with The Mark Of The Beast to pickup the victory.

Winner: Homicide & La Rebellion Amarilla via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Adonis vs. JTG For The Vacated NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Trevor Murdoch joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Adonis applies a hammerlock. JTG with a drop toe hold. JTG applies a front face lock. Adonis backs JTG into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Adonis kicks JTG in the gut. Adonis repeatedly stomps on JTG’s chest. Adonis rakes the back of JTG. Adonis with a blistering chop. Adonis whips JTG across the ring. JTG with a sliding haymaker. JTG drops Adonis with The SlingBlade. JTG sends Adonis face first into the canvas for a two count. JTG drives Adonis back first into the turnbuckles. JTG with clubbing shoulder blocks. JTG rams Adonis face across the top strand. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. Adonis with The Side Walk Slam. Adonis kicks JTG in the ribs. Adonis with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Adonis repeatedly drives his knee into JTG’s back. Adonis drops his elbow across the back of JTG’s neck.

Adonis mocks the crowd inside GPB Studios. JTG with forearm shivers. Adonis rakes the eyes of JTG. The referee admonishes Adonis. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis applies a rear chin lock. JTG with heavy bodyshots. JTG with the sunset flip for a one count. Adonis clotheslines JTG. Adonis starts choking JTG. The referee says that Adonis needs to listen. Adonis unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis poses for the crowd. JTG is displaying his fighting spirit. Adonis drives his knee into the midsection of JTG. Adonis bodyslams JTG. JTG ducks a clothesline from Adonis. JTG delivers The Discus Lariat. JTG clotheslines Adonis. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. JTG hits The Pop Up NeckBreaker for a two count. JTG with a gut punch. JTG with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. JTG goes for The Powerslam, but Adonis lands back on his feet. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Adonis with clubbing blows to JTG’s back. Adonis goes back to The Master Lock. Fred Rosser comes out verbally throws in the towel on behalf of JTG.

Winner: New NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Chris Adonis via Forfeit

